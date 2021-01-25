OAKLAND — The coronavirus has created a lot of chaos in the wrestling community this season, but it's also created opportunities for teams to see competition they might not otherwise have faced.
For the O'Neill Eagles, Saturday's Oakland-Craig Invitational was a chance to face quality competition, and they made the most of the opportunity with a positive overall team effort to come away with the first-place trophy at Oakland-Craig High School.
The Eagles got off to a good start and put four into the championship finals, winning two with junior leaders Ty Rainforth and Brady Thompson.
"This was a good tournament for us," coach Bryan Corkle said after the meet. "I felt like we came in pretty hungry and won some good matches early, and we competed really well in our losses."
Both Rainforth and Thompson were spotless for O'Neill on the day. Rainforth picked up his 100th career win in the finals with a second-period pin over Norfolk Catholic's Kanyon Talton, and Thompson dominated one of Class D's top wrestlers with a 17-1 technical fall over Gabe Escalante of Winside.
"Those two have led us the last couple of years, and their goals are awful high for state," Corkle said. "They've been on the medal stand (at state) before and are hoping to get to the top."
O'Neill nearly had a third champion as Joseph Yates locked up with Class D top-ranked Cayden Ellis in a wild 120-pound championship match. Ellis reversed Yates and then had to hold off a late scramble to hang onto an 8-6 win that, Corkle said, was a fun one to watch.
"Those were a couple of real gladiators for both teams," he said. "We wrestled him at Summerland earlier in the season and really closed the gap on him today. If (Yates) can compete like that, hopefully we can find a spot for him on the medal stand at state as well."
Winside had five of its six wrestlers reach the championship round and came through with a pair of winners in Ellis and Art Escalante, who took control of his 138-pound title match early and worked a second-period pin over Leighton Nuttelman of Cross County/Osceola.
The Wildcats medaled all six wrestlers to come away with a runner-up finish that coach Jesse Thies thought could have ended better.
"We wrestled well until the finals, and then I'm not sure what it was, but we really didn't handle our head well in the finals," he said. "But we came here with six and had five in the finals and medaled all six, so that's pretty darn good."
Norfolk Catholic's Isaac Wilcox was the lone champion among four finalists for the Knights, helping the team to a solid third-place finish just 2½ points behind Winside. Talton, Francisco Mendez (160) and Brandon Kollars (170) all finished with silver medals on the day.
Oakland-Craig had a pair of champs with Trenton Arlt and Ben Loftis at 106 and 113, respectively. West Point-Beemer picked up a pair of winners in Jamison Evert (126) and Joe Rodriguez (220), and Cross County/Osceola also had a pair of winners with Cameron Graham at 152 and Kyle Sterup at 195.
Other individual champions were Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm (160), Jestin Beyer of Howells-Dodge (170) and Cash Meier of GACC (182).
Oakland-Craig Invitational
Team standings
O'Neill 222, Winside 145.5, Norfolk Catholic 143, Cross County/Osceola 115, Malcolm 108.5, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 107, West Point-Beemer 106, Pender 101, North Bend Central 97.5, Howells-Dodge 93, Oakland-Craig 79.5, Ponca 67, Quad County Northeast 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 44.5, Winnebago 23, Tri County Northeast 13, Cedar Bluffs 6.
Championship results
106: Trenton Arlt, O-C, dec. John Alden, O'Neill, 7-6. 113: Ben Loftis, O-C, maj. dec. Cooper Behmer, Winside, 10-0. 120: Cayden Ellis, Winside, dec. Joseph Yates, O'Neill, 8-6. 126: Jamisson Evert, WP-B, pinned Jacoby Mann, Winside, 3:46. 132: Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, pinned Kanyon Talton, NC, 2:34. 138: Art Escalante, Winside, pinned Leighton Nuttelman, CC/O, 2:46. 145: Brady Thompson, O'Neill, tech. fall Gabe Escalante, Winside, 17-1.
152: Cameron Graham, CC/O, dec. Ethan Mullaly, NBC, 3-0. 160: Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, pinned Francisco Mendez, NC, 5:55. 170: Jestin Bayer, H-D, pinned Brandon Kollars, NC, 1:55. 182: Cash Meier, GACC, pinned Caleb Courter, Malcolm, :56. 195: Kyle Sterup, CC/O, pinned Kolby Casey, QCNE, 1:45. 220: Joe Rodriguez, WP-B, pinned Demarius Bosveld, NBC, 4:29. 285: Isaac Wilcox, NC, pinned Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 3:48.
Consolation results
106: Layne Sturek, Pender, dec. Dominic Liess, NC, 12-8. 113: Dominic Conway, NBC, dec. Dylan Parks, O'Neill, 6-3. 120: Zane Zoucha, Madison, pinned Colton Kirby, CC/O, 1:56. 126: Trey Johnson, Pender, pinned Cole Steffensen, HCC, 4:44. 132: Dalton Anderson, Ponca, dec. Kerby Hochstein, HCC, 3-2. 138: Ausitn Hagemann, H-D, pinned Joshua Jansen, GACC, 3:47. 145: Allan Olander, NC, def. Quinton Heineman, Pender, forfeit.
152: Tie Hollandsworth, QCNE, dec. Levi Drueke, O'Neill, 1-0. 160: Levi Belina, H-D, dec. Fabian Acevado, O'Neill, 7-5. 170: Hunter Bennett, Ponca, pinned Servando Gonzalez, O'Neill, 2:16. 182: Zachary Paasch, WP-B, pinned Mason Topp, Winside, 4:58. 195: Salvador Rodriguez, O'Neill, pinned Matt Logue, Ponca, 4:20. 220: Colton Sanderson, Pender, pinned Carsten Knobbe, GACC, 2:13. 285: Jace Owen, NBC, def. George Fraher, GACC, forfeit.