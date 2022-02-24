O'NEILL — For the third time this boys basketball season, O'Neill and Pierce played to within seven points or fewer.
And for the third time, the final result pointed in favor of the Eagles.
O'Neill advanced to the district final for the second time in three seasons, rallying from an early deficit to lead for the final 2-1/2 quarters in a hard-fought 56-52 contest to claim Subdistrict C1-8 on Thursday night at The Aerie.
"That good of a program, it's really tough," O'Neill coach Seth Kallhoff said. "They're going to come out, they're going to be prepared, they're going to have different things they're going to throw at you."
The Eagles were placed in the C1-6 District final, where they will face Wayne for the third time this season.
"This is what you work for all season, offseason, into the season, the regular season games, it's all about what we're doing right now," Kallhoff said. "We're one game away. ... Our big thing right now is control what you can control. We can't control who we play. We can control how we play, and that's what we're going to focus on."
"We knew we wanted it more than any other team, and we were going to do our best to get there," senior Keaton Wattier said.
Had Pierce been able to finish its last-minute rally, the story of the game would have been Ben Brahmer. The 6-foot-6 junior shredded O'Neill for a game-high 36 points, going 14 of 24 from the field, including four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter alone. He was 5 of 11 from deep for the game and nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds.
"Ben was awful good," Pierce coach Mike Emory said. "He found every way possible to score tonight."
O'Neill countered Brahmer's big night with balance. Sophomore Drew Morrow, who was limited to three points two nights earlier against Battle Creek, finished with a team-high 20 points, while senior post Keaton Wattier was 7 of 8 inside the arc on his way to 16 points. Kyler Dean chipped in 10 points, eight of which came in the second quarter.
"It means we're a dangerous team. That's what that means," Kallhoff said.
Landon Classen, who scored 20 points in the team's previous game against Battle Creek, was limited to four points.
"We held him to one basket, and they're still in the 50s (as a team)," Emory said. "Credit their other kids. That's what makes them tough. They have four kids who average double figures, and that's hard to guard, especially when you try to take one certain guy away."
It seemed like Pierce might have one final chance thanks to O'Neill going the final 3:19 without a made field goal, although the Eagles converted 10 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles grabbed a 50-39 lead with 1:04 left when Dean converted both ends of a one-and-one, but Brahmer answered with a 3-pointer and Addison Croghan intercepted the inbounds pass, leading to Abram Scholting getting fouled. He hit two free throws with 47.5 seconds left, and when O'Neill missed the front end of a one-and-one, Scholting hit a quick layup that suddenly put Pierce within 50-46 with 33.9 seconds to play. But Morrow would hit six free throws in the final 28.2 seconds to match the two 3-pointers that Brahmer made in the final 10 seconds of the game.
"Their kids never stop," Kallhoff said of Pierce. "I looked at one of the officials late in the game and was like, 'Geez, could these guys just roll over and die already?' I mean, they just wouldn't stop coming. And that's a credit to their coach and a credit to their program."
"We've had a lot of opportunities to give up, and they've never given up, from our youngest guys to our JVs to our varsity kids, who are young guys without having any seniors this year," Emory said about his team. "That's what we expect. We didn't give up Tuesday night, and that gave us a chance to play tonight, and obviously we did everything we could to take them as long as we could."
It was the third time that the teams faced each other this season. Two weeks into the season, O'Neill beat Pierce 58-53 on Dec. 14 at The Aerie, and the Eagles won by a similar margin 43-36 in the opening round of the Mid-State Conference tournament on Feb. 1.
"They're relentless, and records be darned, they just keep playing," Kallhoff said.
Pierce went into the game with a game plan to feed the ball inside to Brahmer, who was two inches taller than anyone on O'Neill's roster. It paid off in the first half. Brahmer scored the team's first eight points, fueling an 8-3 lead with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
The Bluejays got another break just before halftime. They got the ball with 0.8 seconds left on the clock under the basket, and Brahmer was fouled as he tried tipping in a buzzer-beating shot. Officials put 0.3 seconds on the clock, and Brahmer hit both free throws to keep Pierce within 25-21.
O'Neill never strung more than six points together in any first-half scoring run, but a 19-11 advantage in the second quarter helped them bounce back from a 2 for 8 shooting start in the first quarter.
The Eagles trailed by as many as five in the first quarter, but took the lead for good in the second.
Morrow dished to Dean for a corner 3-pointer in front of the O'Neill student section, and after a Pierce offensive foul, Dean's drive to the hoop gave O'Neill an 11-10 lead. Dean gave the Eagles the lead for good on another 3-pointer with 3:55 left in the first half. The Eagles led by as many as six after Brady Sidak passed to Morrow for a corner 3 in the final minute of the half.
"Tonight, Landon wasn't getting going, so I decided to step up and make a few shots, and it paid off," Morrow said.
Subdistrict C1-8
Pierce 10 11 14 17 — 52
O'Neill 6 19 17 14 — 56
PIERCE (12-12): Addison Croghan 1-1 0-0 2; Jacksen Wachholtz 1-4 0-0 3; Colby Anderson 2-5 0-0 4; Ben Brahmer 14-24 3-3 36; Abram Scholting 2-4 3-4 7. Totals: 20-38 6-7 52.
O'NEILL (20-5): Kyler Dean 3-4 2-2 10; Landon Classen 1-3 2-2 4; Drew Morrow 4-8 11-12 20; Keaton Wattier 7-9 2-4 16; Brady Sidak 2-8 0-1 6; Sean Coventry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-34 17-21 56.