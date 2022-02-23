O'NEILL — It will be a battle of the birds for the Subdistrict C1-8 boys basketball title, although perhaps not the mascots that were expected.
Third-seeded Pierce connected on 19 of 24 free throws in the fourth quarter alone, and the Bluejays bounced back from an early 17-3 deficit to rally past second-seeded Boone Central 55-43.
"We've been looking for one of these all year," Pierce coach Mike Emory said. "We knew this was going to be a knock-down, drag-out (battle), and we just hoped to have a chance at the end."
That result came after top-seeded O'Neill held on in the second half to send away Battle Creek 58-48.
"This was good for us. We needed to find a way to win," O'Neill coach Seth Kallhoff said. "Playing any team, especially a conference team, back-to-back games, they're going to come at you and they're not going to quit."
It was a tale of two opposite rematches, at least according to the calendar. The host Eagles faced the Braves for the second time in less than a week, with O'Neill having beat Battle Creek 61-48 on Friday. Boone Central beat Pierce 54-46 on Dec. 10, which was 73 days before Tuesday's rematch.
Boone Central seemingly entered with all of the momentum. The Cardinals had won nine of their last 10 games as part of a 12-3 mark since Dec. 21. So, when Boone Central led 17-3 with 1 minute, 39 seconds left in the first quarter, it would have been easy to foresee the Cardinals hitting cruise control the rest of the way.
"We had put together a different defense if we couldn't guard them man-to-man," Emory said.
Instead, Pierce got to within a bucket before the break, took the lead briefly in the third quarter, and then outscored Boone Central 24-11 in the fourth quarter — thanks in large part to those 19 free-throw conversions. The Cardinals attempted eight free-throw tries in the entire game, making all eight.
"I felt like we played defense about the same as we have all year," Boone Central coach Justin Harris said. "We are aggressive, I understand that, and we're probably going to foul more than the other team. Pierce is usually aggressive defensively as a team, but they played more zone tonight."
Abram Scholting was 13 of 16 at the line in the fourth quarter, and he scored 17 of his game-high 25 points from there. Ben Brahmer added 18 points and seven rebounds, including a trio of 3-pointers and 5 of 7 free throws.
That helped Pierce overcome a balanced Boone Central club that had nine players in the scoring column, led by Garret Rasmussen's 10 points. But the Cardinals finished 37.2% (16 of 43) from the field, while Pierce was 48% (12 of 25).
"We had some really good looks at times, and then we wouldn't come back to the same option," Harris said. "We missed some shots in the paint, and you've got to finish against good teams."
Travis Emory dished to Brahmer for a game-tying 3-pointer with 5:45 left, and then Scholting hit the front end of a 1-and-1 with 5:26 on the clock to take the lead for good at 39-38. Brahmer's 3 was the last made field goal for Pierce, but it started a 10-0 run in which Boone Central was held scoreless for nearly four minutes. In fact, the Cardinals were held to just five points in the final 6:17, resulting in Pierce scoring 18 of the game's final 23 points.
TO OPEN the night, O'Neill junior Landon Classen scored a game-high 20 points despite facing what his coach called a "junk defense" thrown at the team's top two scorers.
This time around, the Braves played a triangle-and-2 defense with defenders devoted specifically to Landon Classen and Drew Morrow. Classen still finished with a game-high 20 points, but Morrow was limited to just three.
"We got settled into their junk defense," O'Neill coach Seth Kallhoff said. "They ran a triangle-and-two, and we had an idea that they would do that. They did it in conference against a couple of opponents."
It seemed to take O'Neill some time to adjust to the look, but Classen hit a driving layup for a 12-6 lead lat ein the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 15-8 on a 3-pointer early in the second.
"We settled down, knocked down some shots, and settled in defensively," Kallhoff said.
That long ball started a 10-0 run for a 27-14 lead, capped by Classen's drive to the hoop. Brady Eichelberger added a 3-pointer in the final minute for a 30-16 lead which proved to be the largest of the game.
"They had some guys who normally don't play come in and hit some big shots for them," Battle Creek coach Matt Rudloff said. "No. 10 (Eichelberger), I didn't see him on film hardly any, and he comes in and hit some big shots."
From there, Battle Creek began building its way back into the game. Hunter Oestreich, who had a team-high 19 points, hit a 3-pointer that put the Braves within 38-31 in the third quarter. Roger Mieure, Baron Buckendahl and Brock West all hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and it seemed the contest was set up for a big finish when Oestreich's bucket off a Buckendahl assist suddenly put the Braves within 52-46 with 3:03 left. From there, Battle Creek was held to two points the rest of the game.
"There were so many times that we were so close," Rudloff said. "I was proud that they kept battling. They kept working. They got it to within a six-point game several different times."
Subdistrict C1-8
O'Neill 58, Battle Creek 48
Battle Creek 6 13 12 17 — 48
O'Neill 12 18 14 14 — 58
BATTLE CREEK (8-16): Tait Heimes 2-5 0-0 4; Landon Olson 0-2 0-0 0; Brock West 2-8 0-0 6; Roger Mieure 5-10 1-2 13; Baron Buckendahl 2-8 0-0 6; Hunter Oestreich 8-14 0-0 19. Totals: 19-47 1-2 48.
O'NEILL (19-5): Kyler Dean 1-4 2-2 5; Landon Classen 6-9 6-11 20; Brady Eichelberger 2-2 0-0 6; Drew Morrow 1-1 0-0 3; Ryder Pokorny 0-1 0-0 0; Keaton Wattier 4-9 3-6 11; Brady Sidak 4-11 2-4 13. Totals: 18-37 13-23 58.
Pierce 55, Boone Central 43
Pierce 9 15 7 24 — 55
Boone Central 19 7 6 11 — 43
PIERCE (12-11): Jacksen Wachholtz 0-1 1-2 1; Colby Anderson 3-5 0-0 9; Ben Brahmer 5-7 5-7 18; Travis Emory 0-3 2-2 2; Abram Scholting 4-4 17-23 25. Totals: 12-25 25-34 55.
BOONE CENTRAL (16-8): Ryan Drueppel 1-2 0-0 3; Calvin Webster 2-2 0-0 4; Alex Christo 4-6 0-0 9; Carsten Bird 0-5 4-4 4; Brant Benes 1-4 0-0 2; Dustin Andreasen 3-6 0-0 7; Braden Benes 1=5 0-0 2; Trent Patzel 1-3 0-0 2; Garret Rasmussen 3-10 4-4 10. Totals: 16-43 8-8 43.