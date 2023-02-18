OMAHA — At the beginning of this wrestling season, no one gave the O'Neill Eagles much of a chance to be competitive in Class B after moving up from Class C coming into the wrestling season.
And why would they?
O'Neill was moving up a class, a returning state medalist was sidelined the entire season because injury and a couple of state champions had graduated.
And, really, no one believed in the Eagles except, well, the Eagles.
They have proven to be a stubborn group down here in the Class B individual state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center where two days into the three-day festival, O'Neill is sitting in the top 10 in Class B.
Perennial Class B powerhouse Omaha Skutt Catholic leads after day two with 142 points, Waverly is second with 109, and Bennington is right on the Vikings' heels with 106 team points.
O'Neill is entrenched at No. 9 with 45 points, a couple of points ahead of Gering and York with 43 and just behind Cozad with 51.5.
"Nobody had us in the top 10 when the season started," 19-year O'Neill coach Bryan Corkle said. "But these kids worked their tails off and just kept getting better and better."
The Eagles even have a wrestler poised to win his own state title in his junior season after finishing fifth last year at 126 and third as a freshman back in 2021.
John Alden brought a 37-2 record into the semifinals after running through the first two rounds with a major decision and a fall, then earned another major decision, 15-4, over Tucker Adams of Hastings at 126 pounds, to grab a spot in the Parade of Champions on Saturday and get to 38-2.
"I wanted to get to the finals for sure," Alden said. "We've had people in the finals for as long as I have wrestled varsity; I just felt like it was my turn to get there (to the finals) and keep the string going."
His first trip to the finals gets him extremely excited to improve the team’s position and just keep getting better.
"I am so excited to be there," he said. "Coach Nordhues has worked with me, and I have worked hard. I just want to keep getting better, and this is another step in doing that."
O'Neill missed another opportunity for a finalist when Joseph Yates at 132 was narrowly defeated by Brayden Canoyer of Waverly, 7-5, in his semifinals match.
Yates will remain alive in Saturday's consolation bracket and will bring a medal back to O'Neill.
Pryor Matthews remained in the hunt for hardware after an opening-round loss.
Matthews won three consecutive bouts with three decisions, the last two by scores of 7-5 and 3-2.
Another big factor in the wrestling success of the Eagles is the fans who follow along to a lot of tournaments and certainly to Omaha.
"There are people who show up down here to support us that have no family connection to the team any longer, but we feel the team is the family," Corkle said. "We have the best fans ever, and we all notice them when they are there. We are so blessed to have our fans and supporters."
The only other area athlete in Class B with a shot at Saturday's finals and a gold medal was Wayne's Ashton Munsell at 145 pounds.
Munsell led for a good share of his semifinal with Blaine Christo from Ashland-Greenwood before dropping the match in sudden victory, 6-4, after the bout was tied 4-4 at the end of six minutes.
Garrett Schultz is also still alive for the Blue Devils as he has responded with a couple of wins after dropping a match in the quarterfinals.