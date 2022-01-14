O’NEILL — The host Eagles didn’t hold the lead until there was no time left on the clock.
By then, O’Neill had come back to win a 50-49 thriller against the Class D No. 3 Ainsworth Bulldogs on Thursday night.
“It wasn’t anything we planned on there,” O’Neill coach Seth Kallhoff said. “But it was one of the most wild finishes I’ve been a part of.”
With 27 seconds left on the clock, the Bulldogs came out of a timeout looking to set up the winning basket. Cash Reynolds inbounded to Traegan McNally, who found Carter Nelson at the top of the key, who, after dribbling it out for a bit, found Reynolds in the corner for an open look with seven seconds left.
Reynolds had made five three pointers up to that point, including two in the fourth quarter, but his game-winning attempt was just a little wide.
The rebound then fell into the hands of O’Neill’s Landon Classen with three seconds left, who charged up the court and was fouled by McNally on an attempt at a half-court shot with no time left. He wound up going to the free throw line, missed the first attempt, then put the second through to complete the win.
FINAL: @ONeillEagles 50. @go_ahsbulldogs 49. Landon Classen is fouled as time expires and he sinks the last of two free throws to win it for O’Neill. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/XYshq8hxA4— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) January 14, 2022
Ainsworth coach Jeff Nelson was confused by how the last play ended up. Classen hadn’t left the ground when he was fouled and Nelson wondered how the foul could be called with no time left. However, one thing was clear to him which trumped all of that;
“We should’ve never been in that position. We did some things that opened the door for them a little bit,” he said. “It’s a matter of growing as a team, which we have done, and we’re going to grow from this one.”
The Bulldogs used two-pointers from Ben Barrow and Nelson to take a 32-22 lead with 6:34 left in the third quarter, but the Eagles used a three from Brady Sidak and two more from Drew Morrow to keep the pressure on.
Twice, Classen made it a one-possession game with two-pointers, but both were answered with Ainsworth three-pointers; one by Caleb Allen and another by Reynolds with a minute left.
From there, Reynolds’ threes and a jumper from Nelson to try and maintain what was a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, following a layup by Keaton Wattier with 5:53 remaining, Drew Morrow would score each of O’Neill’s next eight points and tied it up with 1:40 left.
Much of the late offensive surge was coming courtesy of a defensive adjustment. After trying unsuccessfully to stop Ainsworth with man defense, they decided to switch to a zone and press more often.
“We played better man than we did the last couple of games, but it wasn’t working for us tonight either,” Kalhoff said. “So we went to a zone and pressed them. We went to a press and got a ton of great looks and steals and layups on the end from our press.”
For Classen, playing team ball was essential to their turnaround late in the game. The offense hadn’t been clicking the way it usually has, so adjustments were needed.
“We weren’t finding the shots we wanted,” he said. “So we needed to work in and outside looks, start driving against their zone and get better shots.”
The blue and white did start the game off with a trio of threes in the first quarter, but Ainsworth had four of their own to go with two mid-range jumpers to take an 18-9 lead after the period. The Bulldogs remained a few steps ahead in the second despite eight points from Wattier and led 28-20 at halftime.
Kallhoff and the Eagles are looking to get better with each game. Ones like these teach you how to find ways to win and build confidence.
“These guys have been in some really good games against some really good teams,” he said. “We've had some teams that have a couple of losses and that’s some good teams, but we haven’t seen as many.
“Win or lose, we’re going to get better from games like that, and moving forward, I think that builds our confidence, especially at this point of the season. The middle of the season is the dog days, so we’ve got to keep pushing forward.”
Ainsworth returns home to face Chambers/Wheeler Central on Tuesday. O’Neill travels to face Creighton on Saturday.
Ainsworth 18 10 13 8 — 49
O’Neill 9 11 15 15 — 50
O’NEILL (8-2): Landon Classen 4 2-4 10; Sean Coventry 1 0-0 3; Drew Morrow 7 0-2 16; Keaton Wattier 6 0-0 12; Brady Sidak 3 0-0 9. Total 21 2-6 50.
AINSWORTH (7-3): Caleb Allen 4 0-0 11; Cash Reynolds 6 0-0 17; Ben Barrow 3 0-0 6; Traegan McNally 4 0-0 9; Carter Nelson 3 0-0 6. Total 20 0-0 49.