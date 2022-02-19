OMAHA – Ty Rainforth and Brady Thompson put a new spin on the phrase “back-to-back champions.”
Within a span of 25 minutes, the O’Neill seniors and best friends both clinched Class C state tournament titles at 138 and 145 pounds, respectively.
The Eagles’ duo joined Crofton/Bloomfield sophomore Robbie Fisher (106 pounds) as area gold medalists on Saturday at CHI Health Center.
Rainforth (45-2) got the back-to-back started with a 10-2 major decision over Aquinas’ Hunter Vandenberg to claim his second title after winning at 132 last year.
“I’ve dreamed about doing this since I was a little kid,” Rainforth said. “I did it once. Now I’ve done it twice. I loved every minute of it.”
It was a different path to this ending for Thompson. After losing in last year’s 145-pound final 4-3 to Aquinas’ Christopher Nickolite, he was highly motivated to finish his career as a state champion.
Thompson did that by major decisioning Amherst’s Quentyn Frank 16-3 for his fourth victory over his opponent this season.
“This is the best feeling in the world,” Thompson said. “Nothing will compare to this. I’ll remember this day when I’m lying on my death bed.
“I worked so hard all season – all year – for this moment right here, and it’s paying off.”
After a scoreless first period, Thompson fell behind 2-1 early in the second before escaping to tie the match up. He took off from there and built up a 10-2 lead by the end of the period.
“In the first period, I didn’t mean to go and feel him out, but I feel like that’s what my body naturally did,” Thompson said. “I was kind of moving and reacting. But in that second period, I said in my head, ‘Let’s go. It’s time to open it up and give the fans something to watch.’ “
Having won a title last year, Rainforth said things did feel a little differently this time around for him.
“There was definitely pressure, but I was ready for it,” he said. “I knew what I wanted and how to get it.”
Rainforth took control against Vandenberg right away with a takedown and registered a near fall to jump ahead 5-0 in the first period.
“My teammate Brady pumped me up before the match,” Rainforth said. “Then I was excited to see him go out and win it. That was the cherry on top. I love Brady. We’ve been best friends since we were little, and this was amazing.”
Thompson said seeing Rainforth win a second title was a special moment.
“That might have been an even better feeling,” he said. “Without Ty, this win wouldn’t have been as sweet. We believed in each other the whole time. We knew if one of us won, both of us would win.
“Me and him are a team. There’s not one Ty. There’s not one Brady. There’s Ty and Brady, and that’s how it will always be.”
Fisher got the Class C finals underway with a pin of Battle Creek’s Ryan Stusse Jr. in 1:04.
“It feels good because of all the hard work I put in this season, all the cutting (weight), everything I did just to get down here and win it,” Fisher said.
The sophomore finished 45-1 and moved up from a fifth-place finish at state last year.
“I was able to work in the offseason and get in extra reps with a good partner (Hudson Barger, who finished sixth at 120),” Fisher said. “He pushed me to be better.”
Fisher didn’t waste any time completing his championship season. He took control against Stusse and completed the pin just past the midway point of the first period.
Fisher wasn’t even sure how he was able to end the match so quickly.
“Maybe it was the adrenaline or the environment that got me going,” he said. “I was ready to go.
“I did have some nerves, but once the whistle blew, I was ready and my adrenaline just had me ready to go and get it done with.”
Valentine’s William Sprenger gave two-time state champion and 49-0 Drew Garfield of Central City all he could handle before falling 2-0 in sudden victory at 113. Garfield got his championship-winning takedown with two seconds remaining.
Tekamah-Herman’s Logan Burt lost to undefeated and now two-time state champion Nickolite 14-7 in the 152 final.
Crofton/Bloomfield’s Jared Janssen was edged out 5-3 by Logan View’s Logan Booth in the 220-pound title match.
Third-place medals were claimed by Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz (113), Crofton/Bloomfield’s William Poppe (145) and Twin River’s Jed Jones (182).
Placing fourth were O’Neill’s Dylan Parks (106); Valentine’s Cayden Lamb (145) and Tagg Buechle (182); and Battle Creek’s Kase Thompson (220).
Taking fifth place were O’Neill’s John Alden (126); Valentine’s Ashton Lurz (152) and Tobin Olson (160); and Battle Creek’s Dahlas Zlomke (285).
Sixth-place finishers included Crofton/Bloomfield’s Barger (120) and Wyatt Tramp (160); Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw (152); Norfolk Catholic’s Isaac Wilcox (220); and BRLD’s Daven Whitley (285).