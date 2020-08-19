HARTINGTON — Nearly 50 years ago, the one-room schoolhouse in Hartington closed down, but today the historical Golden Rod School House still stands at the Cedar County Fairgrounds.
In 1916, the schoolhouse first opened for school just 5 miles south of Pleasant Valley.
For 55 years the schoolhouse served as a place of education to students in first grade all the way through eighth grade, in a one-room setting.
"It was a wonderful school. We had a great teachers and a great education," said Corlynn Wilbeck, a former student at the Golden Rod School House.
The school opened in 1916 with teacher Alma Arnold.
Over the next 50 years, hundreds of students went through the school, learning from different teachers despite being all in the same room.
"Usually the teacher taught everyone one-on-one and there was a lot of moving around in the classroom," said JoAnn Kumm, a former student and teacher there. "There was no messing around — you didn't move or get out of your seat without permission."
Kumm attended school at Golden Rod School House and later returned as a teacher from 1960 to 1962. Kumm said she remembers every classmate and student she had, which brings back plenty of great memories.
"I loved the classroom — it was a very busy life and looking back, I'm not sure how we got it done. I had to prep for eight classes," Kumm said. "There was a lot of order to keep things going smoothly."
There were typically 12 to 26 students attending school each year with three to five students in each grade. On average there were usually about 15 students in the classroom.
The schoolhouse acted as a normal place for kids to get an education with a few added elements.
"We felt so intimidated going to high school after because we weren't sure what it was going to be like in a bigger school. But we found out that we were just fine," Wilbeck said.
During the school year, they would have 15 minutes of recess in the mornings and then 15 minutes of recess in the afternoons, which usually was the time when they would practice running for their track meets with other schools.
They didn't have running water in the building, but a furnace in front of the chalkboard was used to heat up the building in the winter when it was cold.
They had Christmas programs, they played baseball games and they had art class every Friday right before they were let out at 3:30 p.m.
"All of the memories I have from being a student are good," Kumm said.
In 1971, the district dissolved, resulting in the final year of school.
A few of the students who attended school at Golden Rod School House in its final year included Richard and Douglas Pearson; Kim Schwartz; James, Charles and Sally Settlemeyer; and Ardis, David, Cynthia and Brenda Koppleman.
The school was then relocated to the Cedar County Fairgrounds.
Fast forward years later into the present, Jim Specht and Bob Steffen took it upon themselves to bring life back into the schoolhouse by fixing it up.
The future looks bright for the Golden Rod School House as there are plans in place to fix up the floors and walls inside, adding a ramp and porch area outside. They also plan to find a few of the original items of the building. They also are looking for a merry-go-round to place next to the schoolhouse.
"There's not a lot of schools like this left in the country," Specht said. "We want to bring more exposure to the schoolhouse."
The Golden Rod School House brings back memories for hundreds of students and up to 35 teachers who taught there throughout the years. The schoolhouse is in good shape with a future of staying in place.
"I'm excited. The move did a whirl of good, and it's really fun to see things that we remember when we were young," Kumm said. "I'm anxious to see how this goes when it gets cleaned up. People will get a glimpse and get to see what it was like."