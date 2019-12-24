Few words strike fear into a patient’s heart like “cancer,” but for one Norfolk doctor, it's a menace he confronts every day.
Rabih Fahed is a medical oncologist at Faith Regional Health Services, providing cutting-edge cancer care to patients from Norfolk and the surrounding areas.
Originally from Lebanon, Fahed studied at the University of Kansas and Tulane University on his path to oncology.
No two cases of cancer are exactly the same, Fahed said, so it is important to personalize care to each patient.
“We treat the patient more than we treat the disease,” Fahed said.
Fahed, in his 10th year in Norfolk, said he enjoys working in the community. He praised Faith Regional and voiced his appreciation for the expertise and professionalism of his team.
“We’re just one team — one group,” Fahed said, “We work all together and try to do our best.”
A typical day starts around 8 a.m. and ends around 4 or 4:30 p.m., Fahed said. The hours are a mix of meeting patients, providing care and completing paperwork.
Cancer, however, is a tough illness, and Fahed knows just how devastating it can be. He said the job takes a toll on oncologists, especially over years in the profession.
“It’s a tough specialty,” he said, “we see success and we see failure.”
Those successes keep Fahed and his team going, and in oncology, those can be defined in many ways.
Fahed said he once had a patient in his 80s with advanced colon cancer. The man fought aggressively, but Fahed eventually had to tell him he was running out of time.
The man thanked him, because the treatment had extended his life long enough for him to make final arrangements and say his goodbyes. Fahed said he was touched by the moment and made clear that these victories matter to him and his team.
There are some facts that Fahed believes more people should focus on when it comes to cancer. While it’s true that it can happen to anyone, certain behaviors such as smoking, obesity and alcohol abuse put people at a higher risk.
Also, even though cancer is tough to fight, early detection and an emphasis on regular screening can make patients more likely to survive.