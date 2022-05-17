The Norfolk boys golf team entered the A-1 district tournament looking to make it back to the state tournament in Norfolk.
The Panthers got stronger as the season went on and played a strong back nine on Monday, but it wasn't enough as they were on the outside looking in as they shot a score of 331 and finished in fourth place at Fair Play Golf Course.
"The consistency showed. They are putting in more time than we've seen in the past," Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. "They definitely wanted to get better, and they saw it as the average was getting better throughout the year."
The Panthers as a group struggled on the front nine, but they were able to clean up their mistakes on the back.
"We started off pretty slow. We got ourselves in a pretty big hole right off the bat," Kosch said. "They did hang tough in the back nine, but the way we started, it was tough to get out of the hole."
Tyson Wingate, Cale Wacker and Hayden Kuehner all shot an 83 while Gabe Claussen finished with an 85. Jake Licking rounded out the group with an 86.
Omaha Westside won the district tournament with a 293, Kearney finished runner-up with a 307 and Millard West was the third team to qualify for state with a 312.
"Coming in, we knew we would have to shoot our best score of the year," Kosch said. "We needed a little help as well, but it just never happened. They are three very solid teams."
Jackson Benge of Omaha Westside finished at the top of the leaderboard on Monday with a 67. Teammate Porter Topp was runner-up with a 71.
The Panthers will wait to see if any of them receive a wild-card bid for state, but for now they head into the offseason.
"They are a pretty close group of guys. I know they will work hard this summer, and we're hoping to see some more gains to put us in a position to qualify next year," Kosch said.
The two-day Class A state golf tournament starts on Tuesday, May 24, at the Norfolk Country Club.
CLASS A, DISTRICT 1
At Fair Play Golf Course
Team scoring (top 3 qualify for state): Omaha Westside 293, Kearney 307, Millard West 312, Norfolk 334, Bellevue West 358, Omaha Burke 403, Omaha North 409.
Individual state qualifiers: 1. Jackson Benge, OWS, 67; 2. Porter Topp, OWS, 71; 3. Cole Feddersen, KEA, 75; 4. Cole Schroer, KEA, 75; 5. Perry Swarm, KEA, 77; 6. John Davis, OWS, 77; 7. Kolby Brown, OWS, 78; 8. Adam Hahn, MW, 78; 9. Aidan Nelson, MW, 78; 10T. Reece Rogers, MW, 78; 10T. Grant Dubas, MW, 78.