A 23-year-old Omaha man has been charged with seven crimes, including five felonies, in connection with a May 14 crash that killed 38-year-old Tara Lantz of Beemer.
A complaint filed Monday afternoon by the Cuming County Attorney’s Office charges Jacob Kenney with felony motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, theft, failure to stop and render aid, driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
The five felony charges carry a total penalty of up to 67 years in prison.
The crash occurred just after midnight on U.S. 275, about 2 miles east of Wisner. An investigation by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office indicated that a westbound Honda Accord driven by Kenney crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado occupied by Lantz and her husband, Curt, both of Beemer. Tara Lantz was killed and Curt Lantz was hospitalized following the crash.
First responders could not locate Kenney at the scene, and during a search it was discovered that a vehicle of a volunteer firefighter who responded to the crash had been stolen and was missing, according to the sheriff's office.
The stolen vehicle, which was being driven by Kenney, was located by a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 2 a.m. Kenney was found sleeping in the running vehicle with the doors locked, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The deputy said he could smell the odor of alcohol, and Kenney allegedly said he had been drinking and was involved in a crash earlier that night.
A trooper said he spoke to someone who said they were at a party with Kenney earlier that night. That person told the trooper they saw Kenney drive away from the party after Kenney had been drinking alcohol.
Kenney was treated and transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. At the hospital, Kenney refused law enforcement’s request to take a chemical test of his blood, according to the affidavit. The Omaha man was later transported to the Madison County Jail.
Kenney’s bond was set at $100,000, with 10% required for release. Someone on Kenney’s behalf posted his bond on the same day of the accident, according to court documents. Kenney is scheduled to appear in Cuming County Court on Wednesday, June 8.
At the time of the crash, the Lantzes were returning home from their steakhouse — Lantz’s — after preparing food for their daughter’s graduation party the next day. The Lantzes opened the restaurant in 2016.
Tara Lantz, an Oakland-Craig High School graduate, had previously worked as a cook for several restaurants. She was described by a friend as someone with a “depth of love that makes the ocean envious.”
Donations to the Lantz family are being accepted at numerous locations in Wisner, including Citizens Bank. A GoFundMe called “Lantz Family Fund” also has been set up.