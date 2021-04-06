It’s known as the American Rescue Plan Act and was signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package was approved without a single vote by Republicans in Congress or the U.S. Senate. Why is that?
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of Omaha said unlike the previous five COVID-19 relief bills that were bipartisan, the last bill was not.
“The sixth bill was really a payout to New York City and San Francisco. Basically, it was about getting Democratic cities out of debt. That’s the long and short of it,” Bacon said while in Norfolk on Monday.
“Omaha got punished and Nebraska got punished,” Bacon said. “We have low unemployment. We have a balanced budget, so we only got like 60 cents on the dollar per capita to places like New York that had high unemployment and were in debt. It was skewed to support the blue states and the blue cities. I don’t think it was a fair shake for Nebraska.”
In addition, the nearly $2 trillion came on the heels of about $1 trillion in previous COVID-19 funds that had not yet been spent, he said.
The Omaha congressman said it is worth considering that the country has spent about $4 trillion already on COVID-19, and the nation’s budget is typically about $4.5 trillion annually. The country has spent about $8.5 trillion in 12 months, and now there is about $2 trillion more on top of that.
“That’s a massive debt. We are going to be $6 trillion to $7 trillion this year alone in deficit spending,” Bacon said. “Our GDP (gross domestic product) is usually $21 trillion. And we are going to be at $28 trillion in debt. That is a red flag for a fiscally, unhealthy country.”
Bacon said he would have supported a bill that actually goes for infrastructure — such as roads, bridges and flood protection. Only about $200 billion of the bill does that, but he is against the “roughly other 90%” that covers the Green New Deal, redoing people’s homes, schools and other areas, he said.
Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s Second Congressional District that primarily consists of Omaha, said there is a lot of agribusiness in Omaha and just a few farms on the edge of his district.
As the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations, Bacon said he likes to visit rural parts of the state.
And for those still wondering, Bacon said he hasn't reconsidered his earlier decision not to run for governor. Gov. Pete Ricketts cannot run again because of term limits.
Bacon said he likes what he is doing. He also prayed about a possible run after he was asked but said he doesn’t want to throw away everything he has achieved in seniority for the state.
“I appreciate the fact that I have won a tough district three times. The average win in our district is two points, so this is a hard district to hold and a bruising battle every two years.”
Bacon said another reason he was in Norfolk on Monday was to gather information for the next Farm Bill.
Other topics
Bacon said he supports terms limits in Congress, but he doesn’t believe it likely would get passed now. The first politicians had other careers and didn’t do politics for “20, 30 or 40 years.” A Convention of States is probably the only way to get term limits enacted, he said.
Bacon, who rose to the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force, said it used to be that about 75% of Congress were military veterans. Today, it is 17%. During the 1960s and ’70s, there were a lot of World War II veterans who served in Congress. Today, only about 1% of the population serves in the military and about 5% of the population are veterans. Bacon said he believes it is helpful to have veterans in Congress. “People who are going to vote for war should know what it is about. They have been there and they know what the consequences are going to be.”
On immigration, Bacon was asked about the border and what to do about all the illegal immigrants. Bacon said he believes President Joe Biden reversed many of President Donald Trump’s deterrent policies, thus encouraging many people to try to sneak in.
So what should be done with the 30,000 to 60,000 children coming in illegally now every month and all the millions living here illegally? Bacon was asked if it doesn’t make sense to allow employers to hire the adults so that they can earn a living instead of relying on welfare. Nebraska and many parts of the country are facing a severe labor shortage. Bacon said he has been on the “bad side” of some in the Republican Party because he supported a path to citizenship for “the Dreamers. “They’re here. They’ve gone to our schools. They’re going to our universities and our trade schools.”
Bacon said he was one of nine Republicans who voted for the legislation that would create a path to citizenship for the undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children and are now productive.