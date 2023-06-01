The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Games serve as a bridge between Brendyn Ollendick’s basketball past and his basketball future.
The Elkhorn Valley graduate gets to play for his coach, Derric Werner, one final time during Friday’s 8 p.m. contest, which follows the 6 p.m. girls contest.
And Ollendick will be playing at Northeast Community College’s Cox Activities Center, where he plans on joining the Hawks’ program this fall.
Being one of 22 selected for the annual all-star showcase is special to Ollendick.
“This means a lot because some of these dudes are really good players,” he said. “Just being able to play with them and be on their team means a lot for the last game of my high school career.”
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 21.5 points and 5.8 assists to lead the Falcons to a 23-3 record and their first state tournament appearance.
He said one of his favorite things about the all-star game will be playing again for Werner, who is coaching the Dark Team alongside Norfolk Catholic’s Kevin Manzer.
“He’s a really good coach,” Ollendick said. “Just getting to play for him one more time means a lot to me.”
Ollendick certainly had a senior season to remember. Elkhorn Valley broke through with its first trip to Lincoln, something that hadn’t happened to the community since Tilden High School qualified in 1953.
“It feels good because Elkhorn Valley had never made it to state,” he said. “To make it this year and do what we did, it’s surreal. To do that for this school and this community, it means a lot to me and my teammates.”
Ollendick said the Falcons fell short of their state goal his junior year, but that helped set the foundation for the success this year. And he hopes he and his fellow seniors in return laid down the foundation for a continually successful future for the program.
“We worked hard in the gym and knew when to put extra hours in,” he said. “I’d work with my teammates in open gym, and on days when we didn’t have practice, we’d schedule our own workouts together.
“We did a lot of things as a team when coach wasn’t around. We’d get together, put some shots up and play some games. That’s what really helped us.”
As for the all-star game, Ollendick has only one goal.
“I would like to get the win, that’s about it,” he said.
Ollendick will be joined on the Dark Team by Santee’s Jaxon Claussen, the Daily News’ Class D Elite Eight honorary captain.
The 5-11 guard averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He left Wausa as its all-time leading scorer with 1,780 points over the course of his four-year career.
O’Neill’s Landon Classen averaged 21 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists, while Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Sage Frauendorfer put up 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.
The Light Team, coached by O’Neill St. Mary’s Luke Bulau and Howells-Dodge’s Kevin Janata, includes Class C Elite Eight honorary captain Jaxson Bernecker of Hartington Cedar Catholic.
He averaged 13 points and eight rebounds a game while shooting 38% from 3. The 6-5 forward helped the Trojans finish 24-5.
Also on the Light Team is Santee’s Austyn Saul, who led the state in scoring with a 27.3 point per game average.
BOYS ALL-STAR ROSTERS
LIGHT TEAM
Isaac Everitt O’Neill St. Mary’s
Tyan Baller Hartington Cedar Catholic
Austyn Saul Santee
Schuyler Mustin Stuart
Alex Christo Boone Central
Cade Johnson Wakefield
Jackson Knust Wisner-Pilger
Dyami Berridge Winnebago
Jaden Kosch Humphrey St. Francis
Jaxson Bernecker Hartington Cedar Catholic
Daniel Judd Wayne
COACHES
Luke Bulau O’Neill St. Mary’s
Kevin Janata Howells-Dodge
DARK TEAM
Diego Gastelum Madison
Anthony Earth South Sioux City
Landon Classen O’Neill
Manny Paul South Sioux City
Paiton Hoefer Elgin Public/Pope John
Brendyn Ollendick Elkhorn Valley
Trey Quick Twin River
Sage Frauendorfer Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jake Rath Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jack Borgmann Norfolk
Jaxon Claussen Wausa
COACHES
Kevin Manzer Norfolk Catholic
Derric Werner Elkhorn Valley