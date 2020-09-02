Old book still has purpose

I was a newly married cook when I wrote out a couple of my favorite recipes for our church’s centennial cookbook and though I am likely to use my laptop computer in the kitchen to make a recipe found online, I still use this paper version cookbook that was published over 30 years ago.
Sure, I will Google “best cucumber salsa recipe ever” and follow a recipe that tells me not only how to make a good cucumber salsa but has links to the grocery stores that have the ingredients on sale. I save those recipes in a digital folder on my computer but sometimes I need to find the recipe for Dorothy Hartner’s Zucchini Casserole that has Bisquick and cheddar cheese in it.
I went to school with her son, so saw I Dorothy at a lot of school events through the years. You can find many a zucchini casserole on Internet websites but there aren’t recipes online where I personally know the cook who selected the zucchini casserole recipe for our church’s cookbook.
There are other special recipes like the one for Irene Wetjen’s Chocolate Chip cookies that includes her secret ingredient of cream cheese. I’ve written a note next to the recipe that our son Adam got a purple ribbon as a 4-H member when he made these cookies for the Madison County Fair. It’s pretty special to make recipes that come loaded with memories.
It’s wonderful to think of all the good women who took the time to consider which recipes were their best and submit them so many years ago for the book.
My mom, Jean Sunderman, helped type out some of the recipes and organize them into categories for the recipe book publisher.
At the time there were some recipes that were favorites of more than one woman, meaning some of the recipes that had to be compared and then possibly have three or more people given credit for it. There was the difficulty of deciphering handwriting that might say a tablespoon or a teaspoon. It was quite the project. I still use the cookbook to find my mom’s recipe for homemade cabbage and meat-filled buns \h— one of the many recipes she carefully typed.
This old recipe book means a lot to me. I’ve used it so much through the years that it’s starting to fall apart, which is all right. The page with the microwave caramel corn recipe has fallen out of the book, and the layered lettuce salad recipe is stained with mayonnaise.
Still, I’m not putting this recipe book into a box anytime soon. I’m not sure anyone on earth has our family’s favorite “Speedy Lasagna Casserole” recipe. I’m not taking any chances.