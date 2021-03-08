CENTER — An old barn that sat empty near Highway 13 north of Center for many years now stands as a tribute to an area couple’s late son.
Lisa and Corey Gerdes of Osmond purchased the land with the barn in Knox County in November 2018 and have created The Barn at God’s Country a venue for weddings and other events.
The barn has a long history in Knox County. The first known owner of the land was Charles Ross, who died in the 1910s.
The barn was built in 1947 by Alfred "Scoop" Nelsen for a livestock barn; he was the landowner at that time and lived at the location the longest.
“It was built solid and Scoop was so proud of the finished structure,” said Dick McManigal, a neighbor.
Dick’s wife, June Glover McManigal, loved to reminisce about the barn dance that served as the grand opening of the building. She was 13 and said it was the event of the year and was packed with dancers of all ages. Adolph Hanefeld played the accordion, and everyone brought sandwiches and cake for lunch.
Scoop, as he was known, moved off the property in the early 1980s, which were financially tough years. He died in 1986, and his family sold the 233 acres to Kenneth and Jean Backhaus in 1987. The Backhauses purchased the land to operate Backus Sand and Gravel from 1987 to 1996. (Kenneth wanted a shorter, easier name to spell, and the new name was born.)
The Backhaus family also had to buy mineral rights at that time.
The last people to live in the house were Tom McManigal and Keith Kracht in the mid-1980s. The last people to milk cows in the barn were Mike and Monica McManigal.
The farm place was purchased by the Nebraska Department of Roads in 1995.
Jean Backhaus said they lost 9 acres to turn the square corner into the curved Highway 13 that individuals travel on today. At this time the house, wash shed and white picket fence were demolished, but the barn was kept for storage by the family.
As the new road was built, a mosasaur fossil was unearthed in close proximity to the barn. A University of Nebraska paleontologist found the mud-encased, 2- to 3-foot mosasaur jaw and head. It was estimated to be 18 feet long and determined to be an aggressive type animal more like a swimming eel.
When the Gerdeses purchased the land in Knox County in November 2018, they weren’t sure how they were going to use it. They were looking for a way to memorialize their son, Brandon, who died in 2016.
Brandon loved the area and enjoyed hunting and scouting the terrain. Eddie Francois, one of Brandon’s friends and a hunting companion, mentioned getting married in the barn, and the labor of love now had a deadline.
Naming the barn God’s Country came first; the words are etched on the customized large glass window where the opening to the hay loft once was. A cardinal sits among the lettering, a symbol that a loved one is visiting from heaven. Brandon’s favorite way to describe the general area was “In God’s Country.”
A friend, Roger Tacey, gave them ideas to refurbish the barn and put them in touch with Levi Zook and his Amish crew. There was a lot of brainstorming to keep the rustic integrity of the place and to make the building functional for a variety of events and a living memory of Brandon.
The original barn’s pulley system is used inside, a corner fireplace is constructed from bricks and the whitewashed wall boards were from a nearby house, with other finely crafted details throughout the building.
Kerosene lanterns are part of the décor, and a ceiling fan made out of the fin of the windmill has Brandon’s initials in his own handwriting, imprinted.
The upper level has arched beams: A bridal suite and a balcony were added, an addition to the west end includes a catering kitchen, bathrooms and a second-floor deck and all new electric work completed by Tyler Tinker, another friend of Brandon.
And the barn was ready for the first event in September 2020 — the wedding of Brandon’s friend, Eddie.