Elsie Olberding took the risk.
And she was certainly rewarded.
The Norfolk High senior capped off her swimming career with a pair of top three finishes at the state championships on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Olberding placed second in the 200-yard individual medley in a school-record 2:06.94, just 0.37 seconds behind champion Piper Hagen of Omaha Westside.
She followed that up with a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:11.93, 1.35 seconds off her school record time from Friday’s preliminary round.
“I was really happy with how I did and how the team did,” Olberding said. “It was a lot of fun. My teammates pushed me and they cheered me on. I was happy with how everything turned out.
“It’s always been something I’ve looked to do since I started swimming when I was seven. I’ve been doing this 10 years, and that’s what you look for. That’s what you work hard for. It’s nice to see my career go out this way.”
It was a near perfect ending for an impressive career by Olberding, who holds the school records in the 200 freestyle (set at this year’s Heartland Athletic Conference meet), the 200 IM and the 500 free. She is also a part of the best school marks in all three relays from previous years.
“For a senior to go out on that note, you can’t ask for much more,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “I’m just so happy that she was able to provide so much leadership, so much talent in the pool. She’s been an instrumental part of the swim program for the past four years at the high school, and I’m just so excited to see her finish on such a strong note.
“I knew she had the capability, but to see it all play out at the state meet was pretty special.”
Olberding’s success at this state meet wasn’t a foregone conclusion.
She and Nelson decided to bypass the 200 free, where she had the second fastest time in the state.
Instead, Olberding entered the 500 free, where she was seeded 12th, and the 200 IM, where she was even lower.
“Elsie Olberding was going into the 200 IM at 15th and she ended up getting second while almost winning a state title and breaking our school record,” Nelson said.
Olberding thought she entered the right races, and the strategy devised by her and Nelson certainly paid off.
“I wouldn’t say it was a debate, but we had the choice between four events,” she said. “I think we both wanted to take the risk and it was a good thing we did because it got me second place. We both had the same mindset of what I wanted to do at state.”
She was able to excel despite not having raced in either of her state events since mid-January.
“But we thought there was something special in the 200 IM, and a credit to her for taking a risk,” Nelson said. “That was a risky move, and she really did the job. That 200 IM was a real special event for her along with the 500 free.”
Olberding said it is special owning so many school records. She broke the 200 IM mark set by Joslyn Jacobs when she finished second in the event at last year’s state meet. Brenna Anderson set the previous record in the 500 free in 2014.
“I’m super proud of myself for getting those records,” Olberding said. “I got to know several of those girls who held those records, and them pushing me to get there also means a lot.”
Olberding came away with three medals on Saturday. She teamed with Charli Jacobs, Adeline Olberding and Sierra Rader to finish eighth in the 200 medley relay.
Adeline Olberding, much like her older sister, also greatly improved on her seeding. She placed 10th in the 500 free after entering the state meet with the 18th fastest time.
“I thought we had a good state meet,” Nelson said. “We surprised a lot of people with how well our kids did.
“We moved up significantly moving up in the state meet, so it was nice to see our kids perform at the highest level at the end of the year.”
The Panthers finished 10th in the team race. It was their sixth consecutive top 10 finish.
“We’ve always put that as a benchmark for our teams, and our girls have been able to maintain that high level,” Nelson said. “This 10th place was a hard fought 10th place because we really did it with not a lot of athletes scoring a lot of points – primarily Elsie with a great senior year.”
Norfolk’s boys placed 16th, an improvement of four spots from last year.
Tim Spray topped the Panthers by placing 12th in the 500 free.
Nelson said a young team gained experience. Now the focus for next year will be to increase the number of individual qualifiers for Saturday’s finals.