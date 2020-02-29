GRAND ISLAND — For a quarter, Battle Creek played like a team positioned to pull an upset in the Class C1-6 district final.
But the second quarter happened. And then the third quarter happened.
Or, more accurately, Carter Brown happened.
The 6-foot-3 senior guard finished with a game-high 34 points on 14 of 17 shooting, including outscoring Battle Creek 15-13 by himself in the third quarter, and Ogallala punched its return ticket to the Class C1 tournament at the expense of the Braves 76-51 at Grand Island Senior High on Saturday afternoon.
“We expect Carter to do his job,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “He hit some shots, but we expect him to hit some shots. We want him to play defense and to be a good leader, and I thought he did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
Both teams shot the ball relatively well, as Battle Creek hit 46.3% (19 of 41), while Ogallala connected on 50% (29 of 58) field goals. However, the Indians hit 11 of 27 from 3-point range — led by Brown going 5 of 7 from deep — while the Braves managed 3 of 12.
“We felt like we had to defend hard. They were shooters. They've got three or four really good shooters who, they love to get up and down and fire,” Battle Creek coach Matt Rudloff said.
Battle Creek had all the momentum early on, scoring seven of the first nine points en route to an early 16-8 lead as Ogallala missed seven of its first eight shots.
A pair of 6-3 seniors led Battle Creek's offense. Slate Kraft finished with a team-best 20 points, while Luke Stueve chipped in 10. Those two combined for 10 of Battle Creek's first 16 points, including Kraft putting back his own miss before Payton Frederick connected with Stueve for two down low for an early 7-2 edge.
Adam Kroeger, a 6-4 senior who added 11 points, ended the Indians' dry spell with a 3, but Frederick tossed another assist, this time to Kraft, and then Kraft scored in transition for an 11-5 lead. Brown hit his first 3 to bring the Indians within three, but Stueve added two free throws and then Frederick found Chase Oltmanns for a 3-pointer from in front of the Battle Creek student section with 40 seconds left for a 16-8 advantage.
“We wanted to make sure our possessions, each and every one mattered,” Rudloff said. “I thought we were scoring well.”
After the Braves led 16-8, the Indians scored a 20-3 run that started when Brown found Corbin Murphy for a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the first quarter. Kadyn Marhenke found Brown for a runner in the lane to tie it at 19. Brown then turned a steal into a lead-changing layup with 4:46 left in the first half — one of a number of transition steals and layups throughout the day for the Indians — and what turned out to be the final lead change of the game.
“We had a little slip in the second quarter when they stuck the press on us and gave them a couple more possessions and turnovers,” Rudloff said. “We gave them a little spurt to get back ahead of us, and then their shooters just stepped up for them.”
Brown added a conventional 3-point play, and then he assisted to Marhenke for two for a 28-19 advantage with 3:38 until halftime to force a Battle Creek timeout.
“They're more of a big, physical team, and we're more of a fast, running team,” Gillen said. “In the first quarter, they were able to get into the halfcourt and play in the halfcourt. We just decided in the second quarter to really get after it defensively, and that got us into some runs.”
Stueve stopped the run with a bucket in the paint, and Kraft followed with a conventional 3-point play. Frederick then found Kraft to put the Braves within 30-26 with 1:58 until the break.
Kroeger took advantage of a screen to answer with a 3, but Frederick followed with two free throws to keep the deficit at five.
But it took just two possessions for Kroeger to double the lead before intermission, driving for a layup before a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left that gave the Indians the 38-28 lead.
If there was any hope for Battle Creek to make a comeback, it vanished in the first nine seconds of the second half. That was all the time that Brown needed for a steal and a layup, igniting a 9-1 run to begin the third quarter. He later hit a 3-pointer with 1:58 to go in the third for a 58-37 lead, and the Indians led by at least 20 most of the rest of the way.
“We knew this game would be tough, but we thought we had a chance,” Rudloff said. “We had to get their shooters shut down. … I felt like we kept playing with them, but they kept hitting shot after shot after shot and just took the air out of us a little bit.
“I told the boys I'm proud of them. They never gave up. They just kept fighting, even though we couldn't match the other team's scoring.”
BC 16 13 13 9 — 51
Ogallala 11 27 25 13 — 76
BATTLE CREEK (18-8): Luke Stueve 4-7 2-2 10; Payton Frederick 1-9 4-6 7; Dylan Mettler 1-2 0-1 2; Reece Bode 1-2 0-0 3; Slate Kraft 8-10 4-5 20; Mason Mink 0-2 0-0 0; Zach Zohner 0-1 0-0 0; Baron Buckendahl 1-2 0-0 2; Kolby Heller 2-2 0-1 4; Chase Oltmanns 1-3 0-0 3; Tanner Oestreich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-41 10-15 51.
OGALLALA (21-4): Carter Brown 14-17 1-2 34; Corbin Murphy 3-7 3-4 11; Clayton Murphy 2-2 1-2 5; Adam Kroeger 4-11 0-0 11; Kadyn Marhenke 4-12 0-0 8; Jeron Scheele 1-2 0-0 2; Jake Hiltibrand 0-1 0-0 0; Quenten Gillen 1-5 0-0 3; Javian Scheele 0-1 0-0 0; Dylon Ellard 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 29-58 7-10 76.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: OGA 11 (Brown 5, Co. Murphy 2, Kroeger 3, Gillen 1); BC 3 (Frederick, Bode, Oltmanns).