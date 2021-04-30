Ridding the streets of people who commit sex crimes can be painstaking for law enforcement officials and prosecutors.
Authorities in Norfolk said they diligently engage in this process to assure citizens that the necessary steps are being taken to achieve justice for sex abuse crimes committed within their jurisdiction.
Most sexual assaults investigated by the Norfolk Police Division are first reported to patrol officers, said Don Miller, the city’s police chief.
Patrol officers then are asked to determine jurisdiction and whether the report permits an investigation by designated police investigators.
The first step investigators take is interviewing the victim and determining where the alleged crime scene was. It can be difficult to get much needed information from victims because of the traumatization of an assault, as well as the fear of embarrassment, Miller said.
Because of this, he said, police try to minimize the number of times a victim is interviewed.
“We do everything we can to try to minimize the trauma of the victims and not revictimize them, but unfortunately part of the evidence collecting process is having them retell their story,” Miller said.
Sgt. Ted McCarthy, a detective for the Norfolk Police Division, conducts a bulk of Norfolk’s sexual assault investigations.
McCarthy said a physical exam to evaluate possible injuries to the victim is typically conducted upon the victim’s interview with police. If a victim had reported the assault to a treatment facility before coming to police, advocacy professionals will conduct a physical exam themselves.
After speaking with the victim, McCarthy said, police will attempt to identify any potential witnesses and get statements from them.
“If we can get corroboration on victim and witness statements, it can help a great deal in getting probable cause for an arrest, though we make plenty of sexual assault arrests without witness statements,” he said.
After interviewing the victim and any potential witnesses, police then attempt to locate the suspect for an interview, McCarthy said. This is typically when arrests are made, McCarthy said, although there are instances when a suspect has fled or is evading police.
Norfolk police ensure that sexual assault victims are safe, McCarthy said, either referring them to a survivor treatment center or encouraging them to stay with friends or family.
“We’ll always make sure the victim is taken care of. If we think the victim was in danger,” McCarthy said, “we’ll make an arrest right away.”
Every year between 2016 and 2020, the Norfolk Police Division received between 30 and 40 sexual assault complaints, as indicated by annual reports. But, McCarthy said, it’s likely that not every sexual assault gets reported to police.
Of these calls, McCarthy and Miller estimated that close to half of the victims interviewed are children. Most child sex assaults are perpetrated by a family member or someone close to the victim’s family, they said.
If the sexual assault victim is a child, it’s possible that they don’t have some of the abilities to comprehend the complexities of the situation, Miller said. Police will sometimes call child advocacy center professionals to assist on interviews with children, he said.
Sexual assault arrests
Of the 193 sexual assault reports made to the Norfolk Police Division between 2016 and 2020, 23 (12%) ended in arrests. That percentage can be attributed to a number of factors, Miller said.
Some reports received by Norfolk police reveal that the assault occurred in another agency’s jurisdiction. Once police discover this, any information they have will be turned over to that agency.
Even after a warrant is issued for suspects’ arrest, it may be difficult to locate them if they have fled or are in hiding, Miller said.
In other cases, Miller said, victims may be unwilling to reveal all the details of an incident, which can make it difficult to get probable cause for an arrest.
According to McCarthy, there have been multiple sexual assaults within Norfolk’s jurisdiction that were reported several months after the assault occurred but still resulted in arrests.
While these investigations tend to be more difficult because of an absence of sufficient evidence, police will take those investigations just as seriously as ones conducted when an assault is immediately reported.
Despite the potential complexities of a sexual assault investigation, Miller wants Norfolkans to know that Norfolk police won’t ever take an investigation lightly.
“We want to make sure we do the best job we can for our victims,” he said.
Sexual assault prosecution
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said prosecuting sexual assault cases tends to be more difficult because there typically isn’t as much evidence at a crime scene — such as fingerprints from a robbery or blood or scratches from a domestic abuse incident.
“Sometimes you have admissions, sometimes you don’t. And some cases just aren’t prosecutable,” Smith said. “But generally, we’ve been pretty fortunate on the prosecution side when it comes to those types of cases.”
The chance at successful prosecution in sexual assault cases usually hinges on victim statements, Smith said.
That doesn’t always mean a victim has to testify in court, but usually it requires testimony from hospital representatives or counselors regarding what a victim told them.
“Sexual assault cases are emotional; they can take a toll,” Smith said. “But it’s important to protect society from those types of people.”
In most of the cases he’s prosecuted, Smith said, child victims typically are sexually assaulted by a family member or somebody who closely associates with the family.
Encouraging minors to report sexual abuse is paramount, he said.
“Education is really important. And by that I mean that we need to educate kids that it’s OK to report sex abuse to professionals,” Smith said. “Parents hold a lot of power; they’ll threaten punishment if their child tells someone, or they’ll promise a reward for staying quiet, but it’s important to help kids not be intimidated when it comes to reporting bad acts by people who they think they love.”
Adult rape victims may decide to keep quiet about a sexual assault for some of the same reasons, Smith said.
A lot of times, Smith said, victims will feel shame or blame themselves for what happened. They also might fear being harmed for speaking out or think that nobody will believe their story.
But, Smith said, a major step in removing sex criminals from the rest of society is knowing who the perpetrators are and what they did. Investigations typically reveal that those who commit sex crimes are highly likely to reoffend.
“It takes strength to report something like (sexual assault). The fear of being blamed is in a lot of people,” Smith said. “There’s always help, and people who will listen. It’s a nasty crime that we don’t take lightly.”