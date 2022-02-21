Norfolk Area Public Transit recently unleashed its free rides for youths project. This means high school students and teens can get to school and other places for free. I think this public transportation in Norfolk is a great idea and may be beneficial for busy parents and teenagers without their own vehicles.
Public transportation for youths is great, especially since it is also free. If it is used safely and monitored well, I think this can be a benefit for the city. Busy parents won’t have to take time out of their days to bring their kids to places, and the kids who have a hard time getting to school will now have an easy solution. Because the transportation is free, parents don’t have to worry about leaving their kids with extra money for the buses, and teens who don’t want to pay for gas won’t have to worry about that expense, either.
The Norfolk Area Public Transit’s free rides for youth project is a new concept for Norfolk. I think it will be a huge success for kids and teens needing rides to places such as school, games, the movies and more.