MADISON — Picture it: Olney, England, 1445.
A woman so enrapt by her cooking duties startles at the chime of worship bells.
Panicked by the late hour, she takes off running down the street. Her apron strings catch air behind her like the tail of a kite as she rushes toward the church, flipping pancakes in the pan she still holds in her hand.
That’s the legend the Rev. Donna Goltry relays whenever someone asks her about the origin of pancake races.
Her parish — Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison and Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk — celebrated Shrove Tuesday earlier this week by hosting pancake races at Charity Hall in Madison.
Goltry said she learned about the races while living in Kansas, where they are held every year in Liberal.
“Growing up in Kansas, we would watch the pancake race unfold every year between England and Liberal, Kansas. The women would line up to race, and they would time the races and see which team won,” Goltry said.
Goltry said a number of villages in Great Britain have pancake races. The requirement is to flip the pancakes at the beginning and the end of the roughly 415-yard-long race, all while wearing a scarf and an apron.
Since the 1950s, a contest between Olney and Liberal, Kansas, has taken place.
After Goltry moved to Nebraska, she figured it would be fun to bring the races with her and hold them each year in conjunction with the Shrove Tuesday pancake feed.
“Pancake day is a longer tradition,” Goltry said.
“All across northern Europe, they had traditions of using up their milk, eggs, cheese and sugar before Lent with something like this,” she said.
The course is not nearly as lengthy as the one in Kansas or England; the entire course is located inside Charity Hall in Madison. Small prizes were given to the winners.
“We have kids doing it, too,” Goltry said. “The pancakes fall out of the frying pan and fall onto the floor, so we have quite a mess to clean up when it ends.”
The races are done to mark Shrove Tuesday, the final day before Christians around the world enter into Lent, a somber season of reflection and renewal. Goltry said her parishioners turned their focus to a Lenten study on forgiveness using a lesson written by renowned author Majorie Thompson on Wednesday.
“The reason we are focusing on forgiveness is one of the things I hear so often is that a person is stuck in their life because there is something that happened to them — usually from another person — that has caused them to not let go of it,” she said. “We’re looking at forgiveness as an important part of our Christian walk. It’s an important part of the walk for everybody — whether you’re Christian or another faith, frankly.”
Because Lent is meant to be such a serious time for Christians, Goltry said she is happy the pancake races could provide a fun entrance into that season.
“It’s a light way to approach a really serious time,” she said.