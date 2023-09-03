Norfolk’s Off Road Speedway concluded its 2023 season with the annual Bob Haase Memorial Saturday.
On a night of features filled with cautions–at least partially due to the lack of familiarity by a significant number of first-time racers at the track–winning drivers needed to use restarts to their advantage or at least defend the position they held.
For Dylan Schmer that meant dealing with four such situations, which the Aurora driver successfully navigated allowing Schmer, who started on the pole, to lead all 25 laps to win for the second time at Off Road Speedway.
Three separate cars battled for second place throughout the race, including Beau Johnson and Dean Abbey, before Alex Banks took over that position from Abbey on the backstretch with 10 laps remaining.
Banks, of Newman Grove, finished second, while Abby, of Boyd, TX, was third.
Another pole-sitter who went on to victory was David City racer David Styskal, who won the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature in his first Off Road Speedway visit.
While Styskal was leading all 16 laps, Darren Wurdeman of O’Neill, Ron Pettitt of Norfolk, and Chad Bruns of Wayne all fought over second position.
Ultimately, Bruns earned that spot with a late pass of Pettitt as the pair exited turn four on the final lap, leaving Pettitt in third.
Jordan Uehling didn’t start on the pole, but the Norfolkan took over the lead from pole-sitter Dakota Spann just after a restart following the race’s first caution and held it for the final 15 laps to the win.
Jarrett Poessnecker, Wyatt Lehman, Spann, and Shannon Pospisil all had their opportunities for second at various moments–especially Poessnecker, who followed Uehling for eight laps before Lehman passed him on the inside heading into the final lap of the 18-lap feature.
Norfolk’s Lehman took second, with Poessnecker, of Ames, finishing third.
James Roebuck–who recorded 11 wins this season–won the IMCA SportMods feature at Off Road Speedway for the seventh time.
Roebuck got to the front almost immediately, despite starting in the third row, then repeatedly established a straightaway-length lead even though six cautions interrupted the flow of the race.
Following Roebuck across the finish line were Tyler Afrank of Norfolk in second place and Randolph’s Wes Hochstein in third.
Similarly, Norfolk’s Kyle Reed won his eighth “A” feature in the four-cylinders division, also leading by the length of the straightaway and catching up to lapped traffic even though the race consisted of just 10 laps.
AJ Hawthorne of Battle Creek took second place, while Travis Fleming of Norfolk finished third.
Also making a guest appearance were the Midwest Classic Stockcars. Troy Bergman of Platte Center won the feature while driving a 1968 Chevy Camaro. Alex Tilton of Lyons crossed the finish line in second place, with Ord’s Dennis Proskocil taking third.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
IMCA LATE MODELS: (17 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Dylan Schmer, Aurora; 2. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 3. Dean Abbey, Boyd, TX; 4. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 5. Jack Hearty, Omaha; 6. Joey Haase; 7. Chase Osborne; 8. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 9. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 10. Robbie Jorgensen, Elkhorn; 11. Bill Kubik, Grand Island; 12. Brock Carlson, Winside; 13. Matt Haase; 14. Jacob Brown, Omaha; 15. Kale Kosiski, Ralston; 16. (DQ) Baker, Omaha; 17. (DQ) Ben Sukup. (Heat 1) 1. Osborne, 2. Baker. (Heat 2) 1. Schmer, 2. Sukup. (Heat 3) 1. Abbey, 2. Vollbrecht.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (14 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Scott Styskal, David City; 2. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 3. Ron Pettitt; 4. Troy Bruns, Wayne; 5. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 6. Nate Desive, O’Neill; 7. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 8. Jeremiah Slough, Grand Island; 9. Fred Desive, O’Neill; 10. Cole Rosenkrans, O’Neill; 11. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 12. Darren Wurdeman, O’Neill; 13. Jake Tim; 14. Derek Sehi, Neligh. (Heat 1) 1. C. Bruns, 2. Sehi. (Heat 2) 1. T. Bruns, 2. Houfek.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Jordan Uehling; 2. Wyatt Lehman; 3. Jarrett Poessnecker, Ames; 4. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 5. Shannon Pospisil; 6. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 7. Jim Kimmel; 8. Lowell Janssen, Yankton, SD; 9. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 10. Trevor Frisch; 11. Joe Rosberg; 12. Stephanie Reynolds; 13. Zachary Sweigard; 14. Gage Koch; 15. Kristy Rosberg; 16. Jace Malasek, Emerson. (B Feature 1) 1. Janssen, 2. Reynolds. (B Feature 2) 1. Sweigard, 2. K. Rosberg. (Heat 1) 1. Arduser, 2. J. Rosberg. (Heat 2) 1. Poessnecker, 2. Uehling. (Heat 3) 1. Pospisil, 2. Steinmeyer.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. James Roebuck, Genoa; 2. Tyler Afrank; 3. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 4. Doug Hilkemann, Wayne; 5. Kirk Beatty, Sioux City, IA; 6. Darick Lamberson, Grand Island; 7. Logan Fernau, Creighton; 8. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 9. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 10. Dan Wagner, Sioux City, IA; 11. Jacob Slough, Doniphan; 12. Michael Kramer, Lyons; 13. Jeff Zimmerman, York; 14. Cody Loughrey, Wisner; 15. Colby Langenberg; 16. Rusty Glosser. (Heat 1) 1. Roebuck, 2. Langenberg. (Heat 2) 1. Glosser, 2. Hochstein. (Heat 3) 1. Kester, 2. Kramer.
SPORT COMPACTS:(7 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Reed; 2. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 3. Travis Fleming; 4. Cody Wilen, Sioux City, IA; 5. Christian Kruger, Pierce; 6. Cameron Rolfes, Sioux City, IA; 7. Leonard Carnes, Meadow Grove. (Heat 1) 1. Reed, 2. Hawthorne.
MIDWEST CLASSIC STOCKCAR ASSOCIATION: (12 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Troy Bergman, Platte Center; 2. Alex Tilton, Lyons; 3. Dennis Proskocil, Ord.