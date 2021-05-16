Saturday night’s winners at Off Road Speedway got to the finish line first in a variety of ways.
For example, racing fans watching the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature saw what appeared to be race winner Jason Wilkinson moving both higher and lower on the track —evidently blocking the path of the car trailing him, which was driven by Norfolk’s Lance Mielke, during the final few laps. But that was not the case.
“I was just trying to hang on, trying to keep control of it. I didn’t have any brakes. I lost all brakes with five laps to go,” Wilkinson said. “When I’d come in there (to the turns), I’d try to be nice and smooth, but then it seemed like I’d hit a hole and it would bounce around. I didn’t have any brakes to calm the car down; there was nothing I could do.”
Oddly, Wilkinson, of Neligh, said it was the second time the situation had happened this year, although the cause of the problem was different.
“The first time it broke a brakeline off, and this time a fitting came loose on the brake caliper, so it just drained the brake fluid off,” he said.
However, the fact that Wilkinson was on the track at all Saturday night was surprising after colliding with the wall during a race at the U.S. 30 Speedway in Columbus.
“Thursday night we totaled the car out; the frame was pushed to the right about a foot, and 8 inches up,” Wilkinson said. “We worked and worked most of the day Friday to get it ready, but if it wouldn’t have been for Renners (Auto Body), it wouldn’t have been here, for sure.”
Wilkinson added that having a damaged frame has a strange way of helping him win races.
“When we were there, I said we’re going to see if this is true — I don’t know why it is, but this is the eighth car that I’ve had the frame bent on,” Wilkinson said. “Every time I’ve had the frame bent, the next night I win, and it happened.”
Despite his race-long efforts, Mielke finished third after Albion’s Ryan Fajman mounted a late rally to edge Mielke at the finish line.
Even though he led all but one of the 25 laps in the IMCA Late Models feature, Plainview’s Jim Johnson had to deal with four cautions that brought the field to his rear bumper before earning his first win of the season, including a caution that produced a green-white-checkered finish.
Johnson held off the final challenge of Stanton’s Nelson Vollbrecht, who had tried multiple times to pass during the final 10 laps — including one successful pass when Johnson’s car skidded off his intended line and up the track that was negated by a caution caused by cars elsewhere on the track.
“I knew he’d be low, and I knew, no matter what, that he would stay there, and I was probably going to stay high, and he knew that,” Johnson said. “We weren’t going to get together or anything, because we were going to keep our own lines. It was a good race, though. He’s a good friend of mine.”
“The one caution helped me, but the second to last one probably hurt me,” he said. “That’s part of the game.”
Vollbrecht, of Norfolk, finished second, while Plainview’s Jon Haase took third.
Ryan Harris of Homer won for the first time at Off Road Speedway, taking over the lead four laps into the IMCA Stock Cars feature, then pulling away from the field to win be several car lengths while Norfolk’s Jeremy Hoskinson came out on top of a multi-car battle for second behind Harris. Tyler Iverson of Albion took third.
“It’s been a rough day. I left at four o’clock Friday morning to go to southern Arkansas to pick up my new car — I just bought a new Cadillac chassis — and got home at 2 o’clock today, then decided we were going to go racing,” Harris said. “But the car just was really good tonight.”
“This is my third time here this year,” Harris said. “I honestly believe that you’re as good as the guys you race, and I always want to be better. I want to race the fast guys and maybe, potentially, someday be one of those fast guys.”
In a closely contested IMCA SportMods feature, Columbus driver David Johnson won for the second time at Off Road Speedway this season, coming from the middle of the 14-car field to get the lead with half of the 18-lap race remaining and stay there despite a caution that brought the field to his rear bumper with five laps left.
Keegan Nordquist of Beresford, South Dakota, edged Pierce racer Cameron Meyer, the current points leader in the division who finished in the top five for the fourth week in a row.
In a special featured event, Dawson Nunnenkamp of Saronville won the 600cc Winged Micro Sprint Cars feature. Jason Friesen of Sutton and Jaden Friesen of Norfolk finished in second and third place, respectively.
Next Saturday, the Off Road Speedway will host the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series cars along with the other regular classes of racing.
LATE MODELS: (18 cars) (A feature) 1. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 2. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 3. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 4. Chase Osborne, Norfolk; 5. Kyle Prauner, Norfolk; 6. Matt Haase, Norfolk; 7. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 8. Joey Haase, Norfolk; 9. Ben Sukup, Norfolk; 10. Robert Osborne, Norfolk; 11. Andy Eickhoff, Albion; 12. Eric Haase, Norfolk; 13. Brock Carlson, Winside; 14. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 15. Travis Dickes, Madison; 16. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 17. Zach Zentner, Cedar Rapids; 18. (DQ) Chris Johnson, Bloomfield. (Lap leaders) Jim Johnson 25. (Heat 1) 1. Dickes; 2. Vanosdall. (Heat 2) 1. Jim Johnson; 2. Vollbrecht. (Heat 3) 1. Prauner; 2. Matt Haase.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (14 cars) (A feature) 1. David Johnson, Columbus; 2. Keegan Nordquist, Beresford, SD; 3. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 4. Devon McMartin, Canton, SD; 5. Jacob Kubik, Stuart; 6. Jeremy Gnat, Battle Creek; 7. Tyler Afrank, Norfolk; 8. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 9. Tim Swartz, Lincoln; 10. Aaron French, Norfolk; 11. Aaron Wehrman, Scribner; 12. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 13. Rusty Glosser, Norfolk; 14. Dawson March, Sioux City, IA. (Lap leaders) Johnson 10, Kubik 8. (Heat 1) 1. Johnson; 2. Nordquist. (Heat 2) 1. Meyer; 2. Hilkemann.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (20 cars) (A feature) 1. Ryan Harris, Homer; 2. Jeremy Hoskinson, Norfolk; 3. Tyler Iverson, Albion; 4. Greg Taylor, Sioux City, IA; 5. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 6. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 7. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 8. Chad Bruns, Wakefield; 9. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 10. Nick Bruegman, Elkhorn; 11. Neil Bruns, Norfolk; 12. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 13. John Hadcock, Wayne; 14. Fred DeSive, O'Neill; 15. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 16. Justin Addison, Meadow Grove. (Lap leaders) Harris 15, Houfek 2, Taylor 1. (B feature) 1. Neil Bruns; 2. Hadcock; 3. Sehi; 4. DeSive. (Heat 1) 1. Cameron Wilkinson; 2. Bruegman. (Heat 2) 1. Addison; 2. Harris. (Heat 3) 1. Iverson; 2. Taylor.
600 CC WINGED MICRO SPRINTS: (12 cars) (A feature) 1. Dawson Nunnenkamp, Saronville; 2. Jason Friesen, Sutton; 3. Jaden Friesen, Norfolk; 4. Riley Osantowski, Columbus; 5. George Murdock, Bassett; 6. Cameron Bussinger, Bassett; 7. Carson Anderson, Bassett; 8. Keegan Osantowski, Columbus; 9. Dominic White, Plainview; 10. Tanner Anderon, Wynot; 11. Troy Graf, Bassett; 12. Curtis Kubik, Stuart. (Lap leaders) Nunnenkamp 14, Riley Osantowski 1. (Heat 1) 1. Bussinger; 2. Murdock. (Heat 2) 1. Jason Friesen; 2. Jaden Fresen.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (24 cars) (A feature) 1. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Ryan Fajman, Albion; 3. Lance Mielke, Norfolk; 4. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 5. Nate DeSive, O'Neill; 6. Nate Buck, Neligh; 7. Travis Landauer, Albion; 8. Wyatt Lehman, Norfolk; 9. Shannon Pospisil, Norfolk; 10. Joe Rosberg, Norfolk; 11. Stephanie Reynolds, Norfolk; 12. Nic Kimmel, Hoskins; 13. Austin Lundquist, Sioux City, IA; 14. Jim Kimmel, Norfolk; 15. Tanner Uehling, Norfolk; 16. Max Anderson, Norfolk. (Lap leaders) Wilkinson 6, Arduser 5, Landauer 4. (B feature) 1. Lehman; 2. Reynolds; 3. DeSive; 4. Anderson. (Heat 1) 1. Mielke; 2. Nic Kimmel. (Heat 2) 1. Lundquist; 2. Wilkinson. (Heat 3) 1. Arduser; 2. Fajman.
