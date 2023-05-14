Of the three cars that made it to victory lane Saturday night at Off Road Speedway, only one had a starting position near the front of the field.
Those results relate to the three- and four-wide racing that was a common occurrence throughout the three “A” features along with the ability of drivers to navigate a path through an array of competitors.
Making the longest journey to the front was Neligh’s Kyle Wilkinson in the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature.
Wilkinson traveled quickly from the fifth row into contention while, for the first few laps, a cluster of six cars jockeyed for position. Although he got into the lead by passing Nate DeSive, Wilkinson had just one lap as the sole leader before the race’s first caution grouped DeSive and Tejay Mielke–as well as Cameron Wilkinson close behind.
That tight grouping maintained itself for another handful of laps before Wilkinson pulled away by several car lengths and, despite three laps of three-wide and side-by-side pursuit, so did the cars behind him.
Wilkinson then maintained his advantage, leading his brother Cameron and Mielke to the finish line during the final 10 laps and earning his first Off Road Speedway win of the season. The victory also stopped Cameron Wilkinson’s Stock Cars win string in the division at two straight as points standings are getting underway.
Mielke’s third-place finish was his second top five in the division.
Similarly, during the guest appearance by the 360 Sprint Cars of the Midwest Sprints Touring Series, eventual race winner Tim Estenson began the race four rows back but stayed among the closely-grouped five cars that were fighting for the lead.
The initial battle was between Stuart Snyder and Don Droud, Jr.--cars that occupied the front row of the starting grid–and lasted for the first 18 laps.
Snyder set the pace for five laps before Droud took over the lead with a slide job in turn four.
His control of the race continued until Cody Ledger passed while the pair negotiated lapped traffic. Ledger then led the way until Estenson snatched the win away on the final lap of the 25-lap race.
Estenson’s victory was his first in eight outings this season, although the Fargo, North Dakota, driver has three top five outings.
Ledger, of Omaha, finished second, but Jason Martin of Liberal, Kansas, also managed to squeeze past Droud to steal third place.
By comparison, Anthony Bruhn’s win in the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature was an outlier.
Bruhn started in the second row, but the Creston racer had plenty of competition right from the start of the race as a group of cars chased leader Mark Arduser.
That group which, along with Bruhn, included Nic and Jim Kimmel as well as Wyatt Lehman and Lance Mielke, pursued Arduser for 11 laps before a caution and restart provided Bruhn with the opportunity to seize the lead.
That initial lead lasted just two laps before another caution brought Lehman, Arduser, and the group back to Bruhn’s rear bumper.
One final caution with three laps remaining became a single-file restart and, while Bruhn held off Lehman for his second win at Off Road Speedway this season, provided Nic Kimmel with a chance to get by Arduser and Mielke to take third.
For Lehman, of Norfolk, and Kimmel, of Hoskins, the second- and third-place finishes were their second top five finishes in the three outings at Off Road Speedway.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
STOCK CARS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Tejay Mielke; 4. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 5. Tanner Pettitt; 6. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 7. Ron Pettitt; 8. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 9. Neil Bruns; 10. Clay Anding, Albion; 11. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 12. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 13. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 14. Paul Wenzlaff, Yankton, SD; 15. Justin Bertschinger; 16. Fred DeSive, O’Neill. (B feature) 1. R. Pettitt, 2. Anding. (Heat 1) 1. C. Wilkinson, 2. Mielke. (Heat 2) 1. Steckelberg, 2. C. Bruns. (Heat 3) 1. T. Pettitt, 2. K. Wilkinson.
HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 2. Wyatt Lehman; 3. Nick Kimmel, Hoskins; 4. Lance Mielke; 5. Nate Buck, Neligh; 6. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 7. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 8. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 9. Shannon Pospisil; 10. Dustin Guobrandson, Sioux Falls, SD; 11. Tim Pritchett, Jr. Beemer; 12. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 13. Travis Vanden Top, Rock Rapids, IA; 14. Jim Kimmel; 15. Stephanie Reynolds; 16. Tanner Uehling. (B feature 1) 1. Spann, 2. Malasek. (Heat 1) 1. Mielke, 2. Buck. (Heat 2) 1. Pospisil, 2. Lehman. (Heat 3) 1. Bruhn, 2. Dustin Guobrandson.
360 SPRINTS:(20 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Tim Estenson, Fargo, ND; 2. Cody Ledger, Omaha; 3. Jason Martin, Liberal, KS; 4. Don Droud, Lincoln; 5. Stuart Snyder, Waverly; 6. Joey Danley, Lincoln; 7. Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD; 8. Javen Ostermann, Courtland, MN; 9. Brandon Stevenson, Holstein, IA; 10. Dillon Bickett, Madison, SD; 11. Lincoln Drewis, Tripoli, IA; 12. Cody Ihlen, Pipestone, MN; 13. Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls, SD; 14. Boyd Peterson, Ithaca; 15. Rick Hansen, Omaha; 16. Chuck McGillivray, Madison, SD; 17. Seth Brahmer, Wisner; 18. Ryan Roberts, Aurora; 19. Bill Wiese, Flandreau, SD; 20. Chase Brown, Yutan. (B feature) 1. Peterson, 2. Slendy. (Heat 1) 1. Droud, 2. Ostermann. (Heat 2) 1. Estenson, 2. Brown. (Heat 3) 1. Roberts, 2. Snyder.