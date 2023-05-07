Off Road Speedway winners in week two

The winners of the “A” features during Saturday night’s regular schedule of racing at Off Road Speedway typically came from a group of cars that broke away from the field early, then dealt successfully with challengers down the stretch.
The IMCA SportMods feature involved just nine cars and lasted only 15 laps, but during that time a group of four cars–led by Terry Kester of Oakdale–pulled away.
As drivers maneuvered on both the high and low side of the track, seeking the best line, Tyler Afrank threatened to pass Kester for several laps while Cameron Meyer of Pierce and Colby Langenberg of Norfolk competed for third place behind them.
With five laps remaining, Afrank used the low side of the track to pressure Kester, as Langenberg threatened Meyer on the high side.
During the third lap both Afrank and Langenberg were briefly able to pass, but neither were able to hold position.
On the final lap, Frank–a Norfolk racer–edged Kester at the finish line in the battle for first and second, and Meyer pulled ahead of Langenberg to take third.
In the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature, the breakout group–which established itself following a caution and restart with 12 laps left–consisted of three cars, including race leader Anthony Bruhn of Creston, along with Nic Kimmel and Jason Wilkinson.
Although Kimmel was able to close the nose of his car to the tail of Bruhn’s with seven laps remaining and created a two-car sprint to the finish, Bruhn wrapped up his wire-to-wire win.
Kimmel, of Hoskins, finished second, while Neligh’s Wilkinson grabbed third.
Cory Dumpert’s win in the IMCA Late Models “A” feature–which became a competition among four cars initially, before being joined later by Ben Sukup–was delayed for half of the race, as Dumpert pursued early leader Alex Banks.
The two drivers, both of Newman Grove, competed in that order until Dumpert found room in turns one and two to get past Banks and gradually establish an advantage of several car lengths as he secured the victory.
Meanwhile, Matt Haase, Chase Osborne, and Sukup–all of Norfolk–combined in a three-car battle for second place. Each held the second position for at least three laps.
A caution and single-file restart with three laps left saw Osborne move into second place as car problems forced Haase to the back of the field, while Banks held off a late charge by Devin Johnson to pick up third place.
Tanner Pettitt used his chance to start on the pole of the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature to his advantage, pulling away early from the 18-car field.
But Cameron Wilkinson of Neligh needed just five laps to make his way from the middle of the starting grid into second place–without the assistance of any cautions.
As Pettitt was forced to slow down slightly while contending with lapped traffic midway through the 20-lap feature, Wilkinson continued to draw closer, getting to Pettitt’s rear bumper.
Wilkinson then got his chance when, with four laps to go, the race had its only caution.
As Pettitt and Wilkinson came out of turn four on the restart lap, Wilkinson was able to establish position on the inside as the pair continued through turns one and two.
Although the two cars made incidental contact two laps later in turn four, Wilkinson got the win with Pettitt, a Norfolk driver, finished second.
In a closely-contested three-car battle for third, Chad Bruns of Wayne was able to take that third-place finish ahead of Kyle Wilkinson of Neligh and late-charging Tejay Mielke of Norfolk.
The four-cylinder Sport Compact division increased to nine entries in week two of its competition. Shannon Mullbereg of Denison, Iowa, won the 12-lap “A” feature, while second place went to Kyle Reed of Norfolk, with Trent Reed of Missouri Valley, Iowa, picking up third.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
SPORTMODS: (9 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Tyler Afrank; 2. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 3. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 4. Colby Langenberg; 5. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 6. Doug Hilkeman, Wynot; 7. Ronnie Grass, Albion; 8. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 9. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh. (Heat 1) 1. Grass, 2. Langenberg. (Heat 2) 1. Kester, 2. Meyer.
HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 2. Nic Kimmel, Hoskins; 3. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 4. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 5. Lance Mielke; 6. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 7. Wyatt Lehman; 8. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 9. Lowell Janssen, Yankton, SD; 10. Nate Buck, Neligh; 11. Shannon Pospisil; 12. Justin Shearn, Sioux City, IA; 13. Jim Kimmel; 14. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 15. Zachary Sweigard; 16. Tim Pritchett, Jr, Beemer. (B feature 1) 1. Pospisil, 2. Steinmeyer. (B feature 2) 1. Janssen, 2. Shearn. (Heat 1) 1. N. Kimmel, 2. Lehman. (Heat 2) 1. Wilkinson, 2. J. Kimmel. (Heat 3) 1. Spann, 2. Pritchett, Jr. (Heat 4) 1. Bruhn, 2. Mielke.
LATE MODELS: (13 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 2. Chase Osborne; 3. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 4. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 5. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 6. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 7. Matt Haase; 8. JR Coover; 9. Ben Sukup; 10. Joey Haase; 11. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 12. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 13. Brock Carlson, Winside. (Heat 1) 1. Birkley, 2. Sukup. (Heat 2) 1. Dumpert, 2. M. Haase.
STOCK CARS: (18 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Tanner Pettitt; 3. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 4. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 5. Ryan Harris, Homer; 6. Tejay Mielke; 7. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 8. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 9. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 10. Ron Pettitt; 11. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 12. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 13. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 14. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 15. Darren Wurdeman, O’Neill; 16. Cole Rosenkrans, O’Neill; 17. Kody Roth, Spencer; 18. Steven Sanderford. (Trophy Dash) 1. Mielke, 2. Harris. (Heat 1) 1. T. Pettitt, 2. R. Pettitt. (Heat 2) 1. N. DeSive, 2. K. Wilkinson. (Heat 3) 1. C. Bruns, 2. K. Wilkinson.
SPORT COMPACTS:(9 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Shannon Mullberg, Denison, IA; 2. Kyle Reed; 3. Trent Reed, Missouri Valley, IA; 4. Anthony Ahlman; 5. Jordan Runge, Magnolia, IA; 6. Nick Knudsen, Logan, IA; 7. Leonard Carnes, Meadow Grove; 8. Colby Roland/Terry Kester, Oakdale; 9. Jeremy Weber, Laurel. (Heat 1) 1. K. Reed, 2. T. Reed. (Heat 2) 1. Runge, 2. Roland/Kester.