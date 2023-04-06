Off Road Speedway near Norfolk will open the 2023 racing season by hosting the Dirt Crown Series on Saturday.
More than 40 IMCA (International Motor Contest Association) stock cars are expected for what will be the first of 12 races for West Division competitors.
“Last year we ran Dirt Crown Series, a stock car series which runs at tracks in four states,” Off Road Speedway promoter Jerry Pospisil said. “Last year we had the largest number of cars of the series, around 45 to 48 stock cars, show up for that.”
The payout, Pospisil said, is $2,000 to win and $250 to start, with a gate admission charge.
“It’s a traveling series, the next week they will be competing at Eagle Raceway,” he said. “It was a popular event. They put on a heck of a show.”
Pits will open at 3:30 p.m., with gates opening to the public at 5 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 6:15 p.m., with racing set for 7 p.m.
Off Road Speedway, one of 17 tracks to host the summer series, is located at 2904 Old Highway 8 near Norfolk.
Of the 12 West Division events, nine are schedule at Nebraska tracks, two at Kansas tracks and the season-ending challenge event in Iowa.
Of the 13 East Division events to be held, 10 will be at Iowa track with the other three scheduled at tracks in South Dakota.
Jordan Grabowski edged fellow Beatrice driver Kyle Vanover 400-398 to win the 2022 Dirt Crown Series championship.