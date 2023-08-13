Just three nights of racing remain in the 2023 season at Off Road Speedway, and of the five points championships to be awarded only one remains in doubt.
That competition, between Newman Grove’s Cory Dumpert and Norfolk’s Chase Osborne in the IMCA Late Models division, entered Saturday night’s regular night of points racing in a deadlock with each driver at 447 points after Osborne notched a second-place finish last Saturday while Dumpert struggled, finishing 16th.
However, the No. 77 car was back in form Saturday, as Dumpert swept through his heat race and the “A” feature–pulling away by more than a straightaway for more than half of the race before locking down his sixth win in 14 nights at Off Road Speedway, his 10th time finishing among the top five in features.
Norfolk’s Ben Sukup and Aurora’s Dylan Schmer finished in second and third-place, respectively.
Meanwhile, Osborne took fifth, which allows Dumpert to return to the lead in points, holding a 490 to 483 advantage as the season moves toward the final regular night of racing before Championship Night is held as part of the Lynn Langenberg Memorial night on August 26th.
Winners of the other IMCA feature face-offs included two Norfolk drivers returning to the track after time away – Gage Koch in the IMCA Hobby Stocks division and Colby Langenberg in the IMCA SportMods class.
Koch, who took a couple seasons off while attending college, won his first feature of the season at Off Road Speedway in his ninth night of competition at the track.
Koch got to the lead with 12 laps left, then held off challenges from Nate Buck, then Tanner Uehling, and finally Jason Wilkinson before securing his feature win in a green-white-checkered finish.
Wilkinson and Buck, both of Neligh, finished in second and third-place, respectively.
Langenberg, whose name was atop the SportMods points list earlier in the season, had dropped to third after not racing the past two weeks.
But on Saturday, Langenberg – starting on the outside of the third row in an eight-car field – burst through a gap between cars in front of him at the start of the race and had the lead the next time past the flagstand.
Langenberg held off second-place finisher James Roebuck, a six-time feature winner at the track this season, the rest of the race but entered the night trailing the current points leader–Tyler Afrank of Norfolk, who finished third on Saturday–by 74 points.
Eric Haase’s win in the IMCA Stock Cars feature was a return also, a return to Victory Lane for the first time this season – but the Norfolk driver did it the hard way.
Haase, who finished second last week for the fourth time at the track, overcame a starting position in the fourth of eight rows to move into second-place two laps into the 20-lap race, then passed race leader Ryan Fajman during a restart with 13 laps remaining.
Haase withstood four more caution-restarts before being inadvertently broad-sided into the wall of turn two when a slide-job maneuver by Tanner Pettitt went awry with two laps left.
Due to the number of cautions having already reached five, Haase – as race leader – was awarded the win, while Neligh’s Kyle Wilkinson finished second and Platte Center’s Austin Brauner third.
Kyle Reed of Norfolk won the four-cylinder “A” feature for the sixth time in 13 tries, with Battle Creek driver AJ Hawthorne taking second place and Christian Kruger of Pierce finishing third.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
IMCA LATE MODELS: (14 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 2. Ben Sukup; 3. Dylan Schmer, Aurora; 4. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 5. Chase Osborne, Norfolk; 6. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 7. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 8. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 9. Brock Carlson, Winside; 10. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 11. Matt Haase; 12. Junior Coover; 13. Joey Haase; 14. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield. (Heat 1) 1. Dumpert, 2. J. Haase. (Heat 2) 1. Sukup, 2. M. Haase.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Eric Haase; 2. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 4. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 5. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 6. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 7. Tejay Mielke; 8. Neil Bruns; 9. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 10. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 11. John Hadcock, Wayne; 12. Ron Pettitt; 13. Tanner Pettitt; 14. Ryan Rhode, Winside; 15. Ryan Fajman, Albion; 16. Chuck Sands, Neligh. (B Feature) 1. Steckelberg, 2. Houfek, 3. C. Bruns, 4. Rhode. (Heat 1) 1. Fajman, 2. Mielke. (Heat 2) 1. T. Pettitt, 2. Haase. (Heat 3) 1. C. Wilkinson, 2. N. Bruns.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Gage Koch; 2. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Nate Buck, Neligh; 4. Tom Marksmeier; 5. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 6. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 7. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 8. Trevor Frisch; 9. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 10. Jim Kimmel; 11. Tim Pritchett, Beemer; 12. Stephanie Reynolds; 13. Joe Rosberg; 14. Tanner Uehling; 15. Zachary Sweigard; 16. Jordan Uehling. (B Feature) 1. T. Uehling, 2. Frisch, 3. Reynolds, 4. Rosberg. (Trophy Dash) 1. Seth Steinmeyer (Bancroft), 2. Rosberg. (Heat 1) 1. Arduser, 2. Bruhn. (Heat 2) 1. Marksmeier, 2. Koch. (Heat 3) 1. Pritchett, 2. Wilkinson.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (8 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Colby Langenberg; 2. James Roebuck, Genoa; 3. Tyler Afrank; 4. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 5. Tim Swartz, Lincoln; 6. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 7. Anthony Trotta, Columbus; 8. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh. (Heat 1) 1. Afrank, 2. Kester. (Heat 2) 1. Roebuck, 2. Wilkinson.
SPORT COMPACTS: (6 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Reed; 2. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 3. Christian Kruger, Pierce; 4. Jeremy Weber, Laurel; 5. Leonard Carnes, Meadow Grove; 6. Riley Fleming. (Heat 1) 1. Reed, 2. Hawthorne.