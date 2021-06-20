Off Road Speedway season reaches halfway point

The racing season at Off Road Speedway has reached its mid-point, with points races in all four divisions too close to call, and contenders continued to try to influence those outcomes on Saturday night.
With a win in the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature, Norfolk’s Lance Mielke edged his friend Tanner Uehling at the checkered flag for his second Off Road Speedway win of the season and third overall victory this year.
“I didn’t think I was going to do very good--a lot of tough competition out there, but I got out front pretty quickly and racing with my life-long buddy I didn’t know who was going to come out on top,” Mielke said. “I was too tight, and he was too tight, so to hang on to it for the win was nice for both of us to get first and second.”
“I thought he was going to get me; I kind of over-drove it when I needed to really drive it for the turn,” he said. “I saw him next to me and saw the checkered and gave it all I had, just to come out by a nose is pretty amazing.”
Mielke said he first met Uehling “as kids, probably 15 years ago while riding bikes around town, and the friendship stuck ever since.”
“There’s never any hard feelings and afterwards we’re hanging out with each other a couple minutes later; he lives two blocks from me, and if we’re not at each other’s house each day then we’re texting or phoning each other wondering what the other one is doing,” Mielke said. “He started racing a year before I did, and we’ve pretty much raced together ever since then. I moved up to Hobby Stocks a year before him, and then he bought one of my other cars, and we’ve been in the (same division) ever since.”
Mielke’s win brought him to within 10 points (332 to 323) of leader Jason Wilkinson, of Neligh, on the Hobby Stocks points list, while a second-place finish helped Uehling added to his total which is currently good enough for sixth position.
Joe Rosberg finished third in the feature to establish a sweep of the top three spots by Norfolk drivers.
Similarly, all three of the top finishers in the IMCA Stock Cars feature were from Neligh.
After starting in the third row and chasing Wayne’s Jason Hadcock for 10 laps, Kyle Wilkinson finally got to the front with eight laps remaining in the 18-lap race, only to notice that his brother Cameron had come from the sixth row to challenge for the lead.
The two battled for six laps before Cameron--the Stock Cars points leader--pulled alongside and then earned the win on the final lap.
Kyle’s second-place finish helped him forge a tie for fifth on the points list with Chuck Sands, also of Neligh, while Derek Sehi (10th in points) took third place.
In the IMCA SportMods feature, Wynot’s Doug Hilkemann made the most of his opportunity to start on the pole by leading all 18 laps for his first win of the season at Off Road Speedway.
For the second week in a row Jeremy Gnat of Battle Creek came out on top of a battle for second with Norfolk driver Tyler Afrank--a result which has the pair tied for second on the points list at 294, four points behind the 298-point total of leader Cameron Meyer of Pierce.
In a repeat of the top three finishers from a week ago, Zach Zentner of Cedar Rapids won the IMCA Late Models feature, with Norfolk drivers Kyle Prauner and Chase Osborne taking second- and third-place, respectively.
Prauner, however, holds the top spot in the Late Models points race with six top five finishes and 33 laps led for a 270-point total, while Osborne is tied for third ( 255 points) with his father, Robert, just 10 points behind Bloomfield’s Devin Johnson (265).
The 600cc, non-winged Micro Sprint cars made a second of three scheduled appearances this season at Off Road Speedway.
After starting side-by-side in the third row, Jason Friesen of Sutton took an immediate lead and held it all 15 laps for the win, finishing ahead of Norfolk’s Jaden Friensen, while Dawson Nunnenkamp of Saronville earned third place.
Off Road Speedway will host a regular night of racing on June 26th before taking a scheduled week off on July 3rd.