The lights will be on Saturday night at Off Road Speedway, and a long-awaited return to racing will be on tap for racers, pit crews and fans alike.
“We’re going to race Saturday night; it’s opening night on June 6,” promoter Jerry Pospisil said. “We’ll be offering four IMCA classes — Late Models, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks. The pits open at 4:30, with hot laps starting at 6:15, and racing at 7 p.m.”
Fans are welcomed in the grandstands beginning at 5:30, Pospisil said, adding that the track will be following local and state health guidelines.
“We will be expecting social distancing with people staying with their group while maintaining a 6-foot separation from each other,” Pospisil said. “Even then, we should be able to allow as many as 500 people in the stands, and we expect their cooperation with the distancing policy. We’re just asking people to stay with their group and to keep some distance from each other and from other groups.”
Up to six people will be allowed in their particular pit area, again with the 6-foot distancing, he said.
“We’re asking drivers to pre-register,” he said, “and we’re hoping for 80 cars or more.”
Other safety precautions include taking everyone’s temperature — fans, drivers and pit personnel — upon entrance to the facility and providing strategically located hand sanitizer stations. Masks are optional.
“We’ll be scanning everyone’s forehead with one of two scanners, like the ones that are used in hospitals,” Pospisil said. “If anyone is found to have a fever, we’ll ask everyone in that group to leave.”
Fans and drivers will notice some improvements to the Off Road Speedway in its sixth year of operation.
“We’ve changed the design of the track a little bit; we’ve widened the back straightaway,” Pospisil said. “We’ve made it more of a ‘D-shape,’ so it should be faster with more room to pass coming out of turn two and on the back straightaway into turn three. It’s going to be wider, even allowing the unlikely possibility of cars being five-wide.”
New dirt also has been brought in this year.
“We changed the black dirt we were using to a different type of black dirt that will retain the moisture, which means it won’t dry the track out and become ‘dry slick,’ ” he said. “We’ve done a lot of testing of dirt and found this south of Stanton. We’ve resurfaced the whole track with this new dirt, and we’ll continue to add our dust suppressant to the water we put on the track.”
Racers have been eagerly awaiting the chance to return to racing, as evidenced by two practice sessions at Off Road Speedway that featured 25 cars each and the number of texts and phone calls Pospisil has been receiving.
“Our Facebook account has been lit up, my phone is lit up; everybody says, ‘Let’s go racing,’ ” he said. “We’re looking for a good night; the racing should be good.”