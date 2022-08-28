Cash giveaways, enhanced purses and the MSTS 360 Sprint cars were all part of the Lynn Langenberg Memorial night festivities on Saturday night at Off Road Speedway.
Those perks, along with five feature races and the crowning of points champions in the four regular divisions of racing, were responsible for a large crowd of fans and spectators as well as a car count in the 90s, according to track officials.
Entering the evening, only one points championship — in the IMCA Hobby Stocks class — was yet to be determined. Norfolk’s Wyatt Lehman’s 416 points led Neligh drivers Jason Wilkinson by two points and Nate Buck by seven.
After the completion of heat races, Buck and Lehman first needed to finish among the top four cars in a “B” feature event to even qualify for the all-important “A” feature, which they did by placing first and second, respectively.
However, this group of four cars then was added to the back of the starting grid, locating Lehman and Buck behind Wilkinson, who was starting in the fifth row.
To come out on top of the points list, Lehman had to finish ahead of or one spot behind Wilkinson, and Buck’s circumstances were similar, but neither got the chance to make that happen.
Jace Malasek became the early leader in the 15-lap race until Lance Mielke and Wilkinson gained ground following two cautions. Wilkinson even grabbed the lead with four laps remaining but was denied the position because of a caution during the same lap.
Back in the lead on the restart, Norfolk’s Mielke held off Wilkinson’s best attempt to pass and led the final three laps for the win. Wilkinson maintained second place to secure the points championship with Malasek, an Emerson driver, taking third.
Ultimately, Buck finished fourth while Lehman was eighth.
York’s Corey Dumpert won for the sixth time this season at Off Road Speedway in the IMCA Late Models “A” feature, locking up the points championship in the process.
Dumpert, whose name is also atop the national IMCA Late Models point list, made his way from a fifth-row starting position into contention within the race’s first five laps before taking the lead and extending it to the length of the straightaway during the final 13 laps.
Alex Banks of Newman Grove earned second, with a persistent Jim Johnson of Plainview coming hard on the final lap to edge Hoskins racer Eric Vanosdall at the finish line for third place.
Likewise, Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson combined an “A” feature win — his ninth of the season at Off Road Speedway — with a track championship in the IMCA Stock Cars division.
Wilkinson started six rows back but was in the lead within the first five laps of the race. As the field spread out behind him, Wilkinson won handily with Norfolk’s Eric Haase taking second place and Ryan Harris of Homer finishing third.
Wes Hochstein won his first IMCA SportMods feature of the season at Off Road Speedway, taking the lead five laps into the race and finishing ahead of second-place driver Justin Svoboda of David City, whose journey through the race included being sent to the rear following an early caution, then working his way back into contention within a handful of laps.
Cameron Meyer of Pierce, who had chased Hochstein for 16 laps before falling back to fourth place with two laps left, then passed David Johnson to get back into third on the final lap.
Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg won the points title in the division despite leaving the feature race just five laps in after car trouble sent him into the wall in turn two.
The Midwest Sprints Touring Series 360 Sprint cars competed in a 25-lap “A” feature also, with Jody Rosenboom using his position on the pole to lead the first six laps until Springfield’s Jack Dover blew past him in turn three following a caution and restart.
Dover then guided his winged sprint car to victory while Cody Ledger of Omaha and Rosenboom took second and third place, respectively.
Off Road Speedway will celebrate the annual Bob Haase Memorial Night on Saturday to wrap up its 2022 racing season.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
IMCA LATE MODELS: (19 cars) (A feature) 1. Cory Dumpert, York; 2. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 3. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 4. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 5. Chase Osborne; 6. Brock Carlson, Winside; 7. Matt Haase; 8. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 9. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 10. Zach Zentner, Cedar Rapids; 11. Tom Svoboda, David City; 12. Chris Johnson, Bloomfield; 13. Ben Sukup; 14. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 15. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 16. Robert Osborne; 17. Kyle Prauner; 18. Joey Haase; 19. Troy Behnke, Ewing. (Heat 1) 1. C. Osborne, 2. Carlson. (Heat 2) 1. Banks, 2. D. Johnson. (Heat 3) 1. Vanosdall, 2. R. Osborne.
IMCA STOCK CAR: (19 cars) (A feature): 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Eric Haase; 3. Ryan Harris, Homer; 4. Tejay Mielke; 5. Ron Pettitt; 6. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 7. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 8. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 9. Nate Desive, O’Neill; 10. Chuck Sands, Neligh;11. Darren Wurdeman, O’Neill; 12. Steven Sanderford; 13. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 14. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 15. Allen Zimmerman, Central City; 16. Jake Timm; 17. Cole Rosenkrans, O’Neill; 18. Fred Desive, O’Neill; 19. Ryan Rhode, Winside. (Heat 1) 1. E. Haase, 2. Zimmerman. (Heat 2) 1. Rosenkrans, 2. C. Wilkinson. (Heat 3) 1. Rhode, 2. Wurdeman.
IMCA HOBBY STOCK: (16 cars) (A feature): 1. Lance Mielke; 2. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 4. Nate Buck, Neligh; 5. Tim Pritchett, Beemer; 6. Trent Johnson, Bloomfield; 7. Shannon Pospisil; 8. Wyatt Lehman; 9. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 10. Joe Rosberg; 11. Tanner Uehling; 12. Lowell Janssen, Yankton; 13. Anthony Nelson, Randolph; 14. Trevor Frisch; 15. Jim Kimmel; 16. Tom Marksmeier. (Heat 1) 1. Wilkinson, 2. Frisch. (Heat 2) 1. Janssen, 2. Pospisil. (Heat 3) 1. Malasek, 2. Mielke. (Heat 4) 1. Pritchett, 2. Johnson.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (15 cars) (A feature): 1. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 2. Justin Svoboda, David City; 3. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 4. David Johnson, Columbus; 5. James Roebuck, Genoa; 6. Mason Richards, Denton; 7. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 8. Daniel Wagner, Sioux City; 9. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 10. Jonathan Jensen; 11. Jaylen Fairchild, Omaha; 12. Rusty Glosser; 13. Lee Hoerle, Burwell; 14. Tyler Afrank; 15. Colby Langenberg. (Heat 1) 1. Wolfe, 2. Meyer. (Heat 2) 1. Hochstein, 2. Svoboda. (Heat 3) 1. Richards, 2. Roebuck.
360 Sprints: (16 cars) (A feature): 1. Jack Dover, Springfield; 2. Cody Ledger, Omaha; 3. Jody Rosenbloom, Rock Rapids, Iowa; 4. Brant O’Banion, Parker, South Dakota; 5. Christopher Thram, Sanborn, Minnesota; 6. John Klabunde, Fort Calhoun; 7. Javen Ostermann, Courtland, Minnesota; 8. Donovan Peterson, Brookings, South Dakota; 9. Troy Schreurs, Baltic, South Dakota; 10. Lincoln Drewis, Tripoli, Iowa; 11. Aaron Werner, Colman, South Dakota; 12. Chuck McGillivray, Madison, South Dakota; 13. Matt Barker, Sioux City, Iowa; 14. Rick Pendergast; 15. Seth Brahmer, Wisner; 16. Rick Hansen, Omaha. (Heat 1) 1. Ledger, 2. Dover. (Heat 2) 1. Ostermann, 2. Klabunde.