Off Road Speedway features championship night, 360 sprints

A combined visit by the Malvern Bank and Midwest Touring Series winged 360 Sprint Cars and Championship Night in the track’s regular five divisions of racing were features of the celebration of the Lynn Langenberg Memorial Saturday night at Off Road Speedway.
Winning track championships for the 2023 season were Cory Dumpert of Newman Grove (IMCA Late Models), Kyle Wilkinson of Neligh (IMCA Stock Cars), Nate Buck of Neligh (IMCA Hobby Stocks), Tyler Afrank of Norfolk (IMCA SportMods), and Kyle Reed of Norfolk (Four-cylinders).
Lincoln’s Joey Danley won the 360 Sprints “A” Feature by taking advantage of Chase Brown’s misfortune.
Brown, of Yutan, broke from the inside of the second row into the lead by the completion of the first lap, then quickly caught up to lapped traffic within the first five laps of the 25-lap race and looked like his No. 55 car would be difficult to beat.
But when the first caution occurred, with 10 laps to go–after the No. 57 car driven by Boyd Peterson of Ithaca ended up on its side entering turn three–Brown inexplicably fell off the pace on the restart and, as cars passed him by, fell back to sixth.
Danley, who had been trailing Brown since the fourth lap, took over the lead and held a solid advantage the rest of the way–despite one final caution with two laps left.
Danley’s win was his first career Sprint Car victory. He also became the ninth different winner of the 12 races held by the Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Cars so far this season.
Don Droud, Jr., also of Lincoln, finished second while Omaha driver Cody Ledger took third place.
Two drivers with ties to the area were among the top five. Seth Brahmer of Wisner was fourth, and former Norfolkan and Norfolk Catholic grad Brent O’Banion–now of Parker, SD–was fifth.
In the IMCA Late Models feature, Alex Banks of Newman Grove was able to wrest the lead from Justin Bertschinger with 14 of the 25 laps remaining as the cars exited turn four.
Bertschinger briefly regained the lead as the pair entered turn two, but because a caution occurred behind them and a lap had not been completed, Banks was returned to the front on the ensuing restart.
Banks re-established a solid lead while Bertschinger battled Nelson Vollbrecht and Cory Dumpert behind him.
As the group barreled down the front stretch to take the white flag with a single lap left, Bertschinger made glancing contact with the wall near the flagstand and faded back to sixth-place while the other cars sped on.
Banks secured his win, with Vollbrecht of Stanton taking second place and points champion Dumpert in third.
Dumpert’s IMCA Late Model track title was the only one of the five divisions that was vulnerable entering Saturday night’s action, as the Newman Grove driver entered the night with a 10-point lead over Norfolk’s Chase Osborne. Although Osborne spent the early portion of the race just behind Dumpert and among the top six, he ultimately finished 10th in the feature.
Points champion Kyle Wilkinson of Neligh steadily moved forward from the sixth of the nine rows of the 18-car field in the IMCA Stock Cars feature to win, although he didn’t get the lead until he passed Chad Bruns on the inside as the pair began the final lap.
Wilkinson’s win was his sixth of the season and Bruns, who finished second in the race, also finished in the second spot on the points list behind Wilkinson. Derek Sehi of Neligh was third in the feature.
Tanner Uehling of Norfolk held off Jason Wilkinon to win the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature.
Uehling, who started on the outside of the second row, took the lead from Trevor Frisch–who had begun the race on Uehling’s inside–and quickly established a straightaway-length advantage that dwindled as Wilkinson, of Neligh, came on strong after each of two cautions with five and then four laps to go.
Uehling stayed ahead of Wilkinson to win, with Wilkinson taking second and last week’s feature winner Mark Arduser of Battle Creek finishing third.
Wes Hochstein of Randolph picked up his first feature win of the season at Off Road Speedway in the IMCA SportMods race.
Hochstein passed race leader Tyler Afrank during the second lap following the second caution of the race and held it while Afrank carried on an eight-lap battle with Colby Langenberg for a chance at overtaking Hochstein.
Langenberg had his best chance of passing Afrank with three laps left, briefly pulling alongside Afrank, but Afrank regained the advantage to finish second while Langenberg had to settle for third. Both drivers are from Norfolk.
Kyle Reed ran away with both the Four-cylinders feature and the points championship in the division Saturday night–winning the race by more than a straightaway and the division, in its first season, by more than 70 points.
AJ Hawthorne of Battle Creek and Anthony Ahlman of Norfolk finished in second- and third-place, respectively.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
IMCA LATE MODELS: (15 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 2. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 3. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 4. Dylan Schmer, Aurora; 5. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 6. Justin Bertschinger; 7. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 8. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 9. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 10. Chase Osborne; 11. Joey Haase; 12. Bill Kubik, Grand Island; 13. Brock Carlson, Winside; 14. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 15. Matt Haase. (Heat 1) 1. Dumpert, 2. Bertschinger. (Heat 2) 1. Schmer, 2. Osborne.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (19 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 3. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 4. Tejay Mielke; 5. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 6. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh 7. John Hadcock, Wayne; 8. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 9. Troy Bruns, Wayne; 10. Ron Pettitt; 11. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 12. Neil Bruns; 13. John Bruegman, Elkhorn; 14. Tyler Steckelberg, Winside; 15. Nick Bruegman, Elkhorn; 16. Jaycee Bruns, Waye; 17. Cole Rosenkrans, O’Neill; 18. Jake Kubik, Bassett; 19. Bo Koenig-Cleveland. (Heat 1) 1. K. Wilkinson, 2. Pettitt. (Heat 2) 1. Brauner, 2. Hadcock. (Heat 3) 1. Mielke, 2. C. Wilkinson.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (20 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Tanner Uehling; 2. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 4. Wyatt Lehman; 5. Shannon Pospisil; 6. Trevor Frisch; 7. Nate Buck, Neligh; 8. Jordan Uehling; 9. Anthony Nelson, Randolph; 10. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 11. Tim Pritchett, Jr., Beemer; 12. Jim Kimmel; 13. Stephanie Reynolds; 14. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 15. Zachary Sweigard; 16. Randy Nelson, Albion; 17. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 18. Gage Koch; 19. Nic Kimmel; 20. Joe Rosberg. (B Feature 1) 1. J. Uehling, 2. Lehman, 3. Nelson, 4. Rosberg. (B Feature 2) 1. Pritchett, Jr., 2. Arduser, Steinmeyer, 4. Sweigard. (Heat 1) 1. Pritchett, Jr., 2. Reynolds, 3. A. Nelson, 4. Spann. (Heat 2) 1. Malasek, 2. N. Kimmel. (Heat 3) 1. Frisch, 2. Buck.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (14 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 2. Tyler Afrank; 3. Colby Langenberg; 4. David Johnson, Columbus; 5. James Roebuck, Genoa; 6. Riley Osantowski, Columbus; 7. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 8. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 9. Rusty Glosser; 10. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 11. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh; 12. Anthony Trotta, Columbus; 13. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 14. Jonathan Jensen. (Heat 1) 1. Jensen, 2. Johnson. (Heat 2) 1. Kester, 2. Afrank.
SPORT COMPACTS:(6 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Reed; 2. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 3. Anthony Ahlman; 4. Leonard Carnes, Meadow Grove; 5. Christian Kruger, Pierce; 6. Adam Uehling, Hoskins. (Heat 1) 1. Reed, 2. Hawthorne.
MALVERN BANK/MIDWEST TOURING SERIES 360 SPRINTS: (20 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Joey Danley, Lincoln; 2. Don Droud, Jr., Lincoln; 3. Cody Ledger, Omaha; 4. Seth Brahmer, Wisner; 5. Brant O’Banion, Parker, SD; 6. Chase Brown, Yutan; 7. Stuart Snyder, Waverly; 8. Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls, SD; 9. Brandon Stevenson, Holstein, IA; 10. Will Eggimann, Jackson, MN; 11. Doug Martens, Ward, SD; 12. Chuck McGillivray, Madison, SD; 13. Daniel Nekolite, O’Neill; 14. Ethan Jones, Clarinda, IA; 15. Monty Ferriera, Lincoln; 16. Boyd Peterson, Ithaca; 17. Gary Gonyo, Madison, SD; 18. Taylor Forbes, Harrisburg, SD; 19. Rich Hansen, Omaha; 20. Bill Wiese, Flandreau, SD. (Heat 1) 1. Droud, Jr.; 2. Danley. (Heat 2) 1. Slendy, 2. Stevenson. (Heat 3) 1. Brahmer, 2. Brown.
POINTS CHAMPIONS:
The following drivers won track championships at Off Road Speedway during the 2023 racing season:
IMCA Late Models -- Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove
IMCA Stock Cars -- Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh
IMCA Hobby Stocks -- Nate Buck, Neligh
IMCA SportMods -- Tyler Afrank, Norfolk
Four-cylinder -- Kyle Reed, Norfolk