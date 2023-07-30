Variety was the operative word for Saturday night’s feature winners at Off Road Speedway.
Each of those winners in the five regular divisions of racing at the track would have had a descriptive story to hash over in any sort of late night, after competition conversation in the pit area before loading up their cars for the journey home.
Aurora’s Dylan Schmer, for example, probably felt like he won the IMCA Late Models “A” more than once after he had to overcome a number of challenges even after producing large leads on multiple occasions.
Three cautions, the last two with under eight laps remaining, along with twice catching up to and having to contend with lapped traffic on both the high and low lines, kept challengers within reach.
But in the end Schmer simply had too much speed and power for the rest of the field, using the high line of the track to secure his first win at Off Road Speedway this season.
Chase Osborne of Norfolk came from a starting position in the sixth row within the first five laps to take over second place, then held off Newman Grove’s Alex Banks to finish in second with Banks third.
Currently, Cory Dumpert of Newman Grove leads the IMCA Late Models division by 12 points over Osborne.
Points leader Kyle Wilkinson pretty much locked up a track title in the IMCA Stock Cars feature, taking the lead from Tanner Cunningham with nine laps left.
Cunningham then spun out three laps later between turns one and two while battling Chad Bruns–who holds second place on the points list, 41 points behind Wilkinson–for second. With Cunningham reporting to the rear of the field, Bruns began a back-and-forth competition with Ron Pettitt.
Wilkinson handled back-to-back restarts in a green-white-checkered finish for the win, while Bruns, of Wayne, and Norfolkan Pettitt took second and third place, respectively.
Wilkinson holds a 41-point advantage over Bruns in the IMCA Stock Cars class.
Dakota Spann, also of Wayne, didn’t secure his IMCA Hobby Stocks win until just three laps remained, and even then the race’s finish was interesting.
Norfolk’s Jordan Uehling started on the pole, but fell back to third early before getting the lead with 14 of the 18 laps left.
Uehling then defended the front spot from challenges by Spann and Jason Wilkinson until Wilkinson spun out entering turn two with six laps remaining, leaving Spann alone in second place.
Spann eventually pulled alongside Uehling with three laps left, then took the lead coming out of turn four and finished the last two laps in front for the win.
Uehling, meanwhile, was in the midst of a late race battle with points leader Nate Buck of Neligh and Dustin Jackson of O’Neill–which ended with Uehling sliding up into the wall just short of the flagstand, allowing Buck and Jackson to grab second and third-place, respectively.
Buck currently tops Spann by 51 points in the IMCA Hobby Stocks division.
In the IMCA SportMods “A” feature five of the nine cars entered–driven by Terry Kester, Tyler Afrank, Michael Wolfe, Jonathan Jensen, and James Roebuck–broke away to fight over the lead during the 15-lap race.
Roebuck, who was looking for his fifth Off Road Speedway victory of the season, started in the fourth of five rows, but on the ninth lap passed both Jensen and Afrank then, on the next, came out of turn four ahead of Kester with the lead.
Roebuck wrapped up his win, while Norfolk's Afrank took second place and Kester of Oakdale finished third.
Points leader Afrank is 27 points ahead of Oakdale driver Terry Kester on the IMCA SportMods list.
As the only one of the five cars that finished the four-cylinder/Sport Compact feature, driver Jordan Runge of Magnolia, Iowa, won for the first time at Off Road Speedway.
By the third lap, the race had become a spread out three-car affair, but was soon down to dual between Runge and Anthony Ahlman. When Ahlman left the track with a flat tire, Runge secured the victory as the final car remaining.
Ahlman, who trails points leader Kyle Reed of Norfolk by 37 points, was awarded second place with third going to Cody Wilbur of Grand Island. Reed’s car was mechanically unable to participate in the feature.
Three regular nights of racing remain on the schedule for August before the track closes out its season with the Lynn Langenberg Memorial, which is also points night, on August 26th, followed by the Bob Haase Memorial on September 2nd.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
IMCA LATE MODELS: (17 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Dylan Schmer, Aurora; 2. Chase Osborne; 3. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 4. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 5. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 6. Matt Haase; 7. Ben Sukup; 8. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 9. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 10. Denton Duncan, Ravenna; 11. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 12. Justin Bertschinger; 13. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 14. Bill Kubik, Grand Island; 15. Brock Carlson, Winside; 16. Junior Coover; 17. Joey Haase. (Heat 1) 1. Duncan, 2. Osborne. (Heat 2) 1. Carlson, 2. Bertschinger. (Heat 3) 1. M. Haase, 2. Schmer.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (12 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 3. Ron Pettitt; 4. Tejay Mielke; 5. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 6. Justin Addison, Meadow Grove; 7. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 8. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 9. Steven Sanderford; 10. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 11. Eric Haase; 12. Nate DeSive, O’Neill. (Heat 1) 1. Bruns, 2. Houfek. (Heat 2) 1. E. Haase, 2. Pettitt.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (15 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 2. Nate Buck, Neligh; 3. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 4. Jordan Uehling; 5. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 6. Joe Rosberg; 7. Trevor Frisch; 8. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 9. Shannon Pospisil; 10. Gage Koch; 11. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 12. Paxton Stubbs, Ravenna; 13. Zachary Sweigard; 14. Anthony Bruhn, Creston;14. Stephanie Reynolds; 15. Jordan Encinger, Grand Island. (“B” Feature) 1. Reynolds, 2. Encinger, 3. Stubbs, 4. Malasek. (Trophy Dash) 1. Reynolds, 2. Stubbs. (Heat 1) 1. Koch, 2. Jackson. (Heat 2) 1. Arduser, 2. Frisch. (Heat 3) 1. Spann, 2. Uehling.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (9 cars) (“A” feature) 1. James Roebuck, Genoa; 2. Tyler Afrank; 3. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 4. Jonathan Jensen; 5. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 6. Rusty Glosser; 7. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 8. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 9. Tim Swartz, Lincoln. (Heat 1) 1. Hochstein, 2. Wolfe. (Heat 2) 1. Afrank, 2. Roebuck.
SPORT COMPACTS:(5 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Jordan Runge, Magnolia, IA; 2. Anthony Ahlman; 3. Cody Wilbur, Grand Island; 4. Christian Kruger, Pierce; 5. Kyle Reed.