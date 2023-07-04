An Independence Day special event was well-attended by both competitors and fans on Monday night at Off Road Speedway.
With a full, reddish-colored moon as a backdrop, one hundred cars–including a large number of drivers trying their luck at the Norfolk track for the first time–and a crowd of approximately 500 enjoyed a night of IMCA racing followed by a celebratory fireworks display.
Several of those newcomers made their mark by finishing among the top three, while only two Norfolkans–Ron Pettitt (IMCA Stock Cars)and Tad Pospisil (IMCA Late Models)--and a handful of other regulars were able to secure those positions.
Points leader Cory Dumpert of Newman Grove ran away with the IMCA Late Models “A” feature, despite a starting position in the middle of the 22-car grid.
Dumpert made his way to the front during the first half of the race before earning the lead by coming out on top of a brief five-lap battle with Lincoln’s Cade Richards.
Dumpert then pulled away from the field both before and after the race’s fifth and final caution occurred with seven laps remaining.
Richards finished second, with Tad Pospisil taking third.
The narrowest margin of victory belonged to Cameron Wilkinson of Neligh who nipped Ron Pettitt at the finish line of the IMCA Stock Cars feature by .05 seconds after not appearing among the leaders until late in the race.
Wilkinson was still in fifth place with seven laps left then, by gaining ground on the high side of the track, moved into a side-by-side position for second with Chad Bruns during the next two laps before threatening Pettitt’s rear panel with one lap to go.
On the final lap Wilkinson earned the win by what would be the length of a bumper and perhaps a headlight–neither of which are standard equipment on a stock car.
Meanwhile, Kyle Wilkinson–also of Neligh and the points leader in the division–had chased his brother along the high side of the track, but was unable to maneuver past Pettitt and settled for third place.
Anthony Bruhn of Creston took advantage of an opportunity to start on the outside of the front row and won his fourth IMCA Hobby Stocks feature in nine tries this season.
Bruhn led all 20 laps, holding off several pursuers despite five cautions that returned the field to his rear bumper.
Among those battling for a chance to wrestle the lead from Bruhn were Mark Arduser (Battle Creek), Jason Wilkinson (Neligh), and points leader Lance Mielke (Norfolk), but ultimately, it was Nate Buck and Dustin Jackson who were able to to scramble into contention on the restart of the race’s final caution with three laps to go.
Jackson grabbed the lead briefly by passing both Wilkinson and Buck on the inside, but Buck promptly gained the momentum to regain second place one lap later–in time to finish with the advantage although an additional yellow flag occurred as the pair arrived at the finish line.
Buck is currently trailing points leader Mielke by 19 points, while Bruhn is in fourth position on the list.
Out-of-town drivers swept both the IMCA SportMods feature and also the Sports Compact race.
Jacob Slough of Doniphan started on the pole and led all 20 laps to get his first SportMods victory at Off Road Speedway.
Columbus driver David Johnson took second and Spencer Galaway of York was third after the pair were part of a five-car group of challengers battling for second place throughout the race.
Omaha’s Steven Prusia came from a starting position in the back row of the eight-car field to the rear bumper of race leader and Norfolkan Kyle Reed, then took over the lead with a pass on the outside entering turn three during what became a crucial lap for Reed.
As Prusia made his move, Curtis Miller of Lewis, Iowa–who eventually finished second–darted between cars to also gain position in front of Reed, while Taylor Brown was also able to pass.
Prusia earned his first win at Off Road Speedway, with Miller taking second and Brown–a Yankton, South Dakota driver–finishing third.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
LATE MODELS: (22 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 2. Cade Richards, Lincoln; 3. Tad Pospisil; 4. Devin Johnson12, Bloomfield; 5. Ben Sukup; 6. Beau Johson, Plainview; 7. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 8. Chase Osborne; 9. Joey Haase; 10. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 11. Jarrett Getzschman, Council Bluff, IA; 12. Brock Carlson, Winside; 13. JR Coover; 14. Bill Kubik, Grand Island; 15. Cory Beckstrom, Omaha; 16. Cole Ashby, Aurora; 17. Matt Haase; 18. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 19. Logan Cloud, Blair; 20. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 21. Jake Bridge, Waverly; 22. Dylan Schmer, Aurora. (Heat 1) 1. Dumpert, 2. Schmer. (Heat 2) 1. Bridge, 2. Pospisil. (Heat 3) 1. D. Johnson, 2. M. Haase. (Heat 4) 1. Richards, 2. Osborne.
STOCK CARS: (19 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Ron Pettitt; 3. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 4. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 5. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 6. Larry Robinson, Jr., Underwood, IA; 7. Eric Haase; 8. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 9. Tanner Pettitt; 10. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 11. Dylan Haney, Fremont; 12. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 13. Neil Bruns; 14. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 15. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 16. Marty Steinbach, Fremont; 17. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 18. Troy Bruns, Wayne; 19. Justin Bertschinger. (Heat 1) 1. Cunningham, 2. T. Pettitt. (Heat 2) 1. C. Wilkinson, 2. C. Bruns. (Heat 3) 1. N. DeSive, 2. K. Wilkinson.
HOBBY STOCKS: (20 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 2. Nate Buck, Neligh; 3. Dustin Johnson, O’Neill; 4. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 5. Tanner Uehling; 6. Craig Clift, Sioux City, IA; 7. Stephanie Reynolds; 8. Wyatt Lehman; 9. Lance Mielke; 10. Trevor Frisch; 11. Joe Rosberg; 12. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 13. Lowell Janssen, Yankton, SD; 14. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 15. Gage Koch; 16. Zachary Sweigard; 17. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 18. Shannon Pospisil; 19. Tim Pritchett, Jr., Beemer; 20. Justin Shearn, Sioux City, IA. (B Feature 1) 1. Koch, 2. Spann. (B Feature 2) 1. Mielke, 2. Sweigard. (Trophy Dash) 1. Mielke, 2. Jace Malasek, Emerson. (Heat 1) 1. J. Rosberg, 2. Steinmeyer. (Heat 2) 1. Wilkinson, 2. Clift. (Heat 3) 1. Bruhn, 2. Arduser. (Heat 4) 1. T. Uehling, 2. Buck.
SPORTMODS: (17 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Jacob Slough, Doniphan; 2. David Johnson, Columbus; 3. Spencer Galaway, York; 4. James Roebuck, Genoa; 5. Tommy Tanner, Hinton, IA; 6. Colby Langenberg; 7. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 8. Tyler Afrank; 9. Darick Lamberson, Grand Island; 10. Lauren Cook, Lincoln; 11. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 12. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 13. Claton Peters, Waco; 14. Aaron French; 15. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 16. Cody Loughrey, Wisner; 17. Shelby Alves, Sioux Falls, SD. (Heat 1) 1. Alves, 2. Roebuck. (Heat 2) 1. Tanner, 2. Wolfe. (Heat 3) 1. Langenberg, 2. Meyer.
SPORT COMPACTS:(8 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Steven Prusia, Omaha; 2. Curtis Miller, Lewis, IA; 3. Taylor Brown, Yankton, SD; 4. Kyle Reed; 5. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 6. Anthony Ahlman; 7. Christian Kruger, Pierce; 8. Leonard Carnes, Meadow Grove. (Heat 1) 1. Brown, 2. Miller. (Heat 2) 1. Prusia, 2. Reed.