Off Road Speedway doubled up on its regular slate of racing Saturday night, adding the features that were rained out a week ago to offer race fans and drivers a two-for-one bonus opportunity.
For some drivers, who appear to be finding the most effective setup for the Norfolk track and are preparing their cars accordingly, that became a chance to double up on finishes among the top five or, in some cases, to notch another win.
Newman Grove driver Cory Dumpert picked up his third Off Road Speedway feature win of the season in the IMCA Late Models division, increasing his points lead to 15 over Norfolkan Chase Osborne.
Dumpert started five rows back and wasn’t among the top six cars chasing leader Ben Sukup, but that changed with nine laps left.
Dumpert, who normally favors the high line, made a move into fourth place, then third one lap later, before passing both Alex Banks and Sukup on the outside as he accelerated out of turns one and two with the lead.
Dumpert won comfortably while Norfolk’s Sukup and Newman Grove’s Banks took second and third place, respectively.
Tanner Cunningham, who recently earned his first-ever victory in the IMCA Stock Cars class, recorded his second Saturday night.
Cunningham, of Tilden, once again maintained his line on the bottom of the track while cars–including O’Neill’s Nate Desive, Neligh’s Chuck Sands and Derek Sehi, along with Norfolk’s Tejay Mielke, among others–competed for second place behind him.
Cunningham also had to contend with a pair of cautions late in the race, the second creating a green-white-checkered finish to the 20-lap feature, but he forced Desive to settle for second place with Sehi edging Sands at the finish line in the battle for third.
O’Neill’s Dustin Jackson had to wait 10 laps of the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature for his chance to contend for the lead, then had to follow race leader Tanner Uehling another seven laps–after drawing even with Uehling was negated by a caution.
Jackson seized an opportunity to pull even on the inside as the pair traveled through turns one and two, then grabbed the lead coming out of turn four with two laps remaining.
The win is Jackson’s first at Off Road Speedway this season, while Uehling–who led the previous 15 laps–took second place ahead of Jim Kimmel of Norfolk, who finished third.
In the IMCA SportMods “A” feature, Genoa’s James Roebuck exploded from the fourth row to the front of the 10-car field just two laps into the 15-lap race then, as he did last week, quickly established a straightaway-length lead on his way to the win.
Tyler Afrank, a Norfolk driver who leads the division in points, managed to take second place while David Johnson of Columbus grabbed third place after coming out on top of a multi-car competition throughout the race.
Kyle Reed of Norfolk added another win in the Sport Compact division, his third of the season at Off Road Speedway, while last week’s winner–Trent Reed of Missouri Valley, IA–took second. AJ Hawthorne of Battle Creek was third.
June 17:
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
LATE MODELS: (15 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 2. Ben Sukup; 3. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 4. Justin Bertschinger; 5. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 6. Jake Bridge, Waverly; 7. Chase Osborne; 8. Brock Carlson, Winside; 9. Joey Haase; 10. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 11. Matt Haase; 12. Eric Vanosdall; 13. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 14. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 15. JR Coover. (Heat 1) 1. Sukup, 2. D. Johnson. (Heat 2) 1. Bertschinger, 2. Banks.
STOCK CARS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 2. Nate Desive, O’Neill; 3. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 4. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 5. Tejay Mielke; 6. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 7. Greg Taylor, Sioux City, IA; 8. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 9. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 10. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 11. Neil Bruns; 12. Ryan Harris, Homer; 13. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 14. Steven Sanderford; 15. Justin Bertschinger; 16. Eric Haase. (B Feature) 1. K. Wilkinson, 2. Taylor, 3. E. Haase, 4. Sanderford. (Heat 1) 1. Sands, 2. Harris. (Heat 2) 1. Bertschinger, 2. Sehi. (Heat 3) 1. Cunningham, 2. Brauner.
HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 2. Tanner Uehling; 3. Jim Kimmel; 4. Lance Mielke; 5. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 6. Trevor Frisch; 7. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 8. Nic Kimmel, Hoskins; 9. Jordan Uehling; 10. Nate Buck, Neligh; 11. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 12. Shannon Pospisil; 13. Stephanie Reynolds; 14. Joe Rosberg; 15. Travis Flemming; 16. Wyatt Lehman. (B Feature) 1. Reynolds, 2. Flemming, 3. Justin Shearn, Sioux City, IA; 4. Jace Malasek, Emerson. (B Feature 2) 1. Spann, 2. Pospisil, 3. Joe Beller, 4. Zachary Sweigard. (Heat 1) 1. Rosberg, 2. Lehman. (Heat 2) 1. J. Uehling, 2. N. Kimmel. (Heat 3) 1. Jackson, 2. J. Kimmel. (Heat 4) 1. Arduser, 2. Buck.
SPORTMODS: (10 cars) (“A” feature) 1. James Roebuck, Genoa; 2. Tyler Afrank; 3. David Johnson, Columbus; 4. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 5. Colby Langenberg; 6. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 7. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 8. Dan Wagner, Sioux City, IA; 9. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 10. Cody Loughrey. (Heat 1) 1. Meyer, 2. Roebuck. (Heat 2) 1. Kester, 2. Johnson.
SPORT COMPACTS:(5 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Reed; 2. Trent Reed, Missouri Valley, IA; 3. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 4. Anthony Ahlman; 5. Colby Roland, Oakdale. (Heat 1) 1. K. Reed, 2. T. Reed.
June 10:
LATE MODELS: (13 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 2. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 3. Joey Haase; 4. Ben Sukup; 5. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 6. Matt Haase; 7. Chase Osborne; 8. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 9. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 10. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 11. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 12. Brock Carlson, Winside; 13. JR Coover. (Heat 1) 1. Sukup, 2. D. Johnson. (Heat 2) 1. J. Haase, 2. Vollbrecht.
STOCK CARS: (14 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Ryan Harris, Homer; 3. Tejay Mielke; 4. Eric Haase; 5. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 6. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 7. Steven Sanderford; 8. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 9. Cole Rosenkrans, O’Neill; 10. Nate Desive, O’Neill; 11. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 12. Neil Bruns; 13. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 14. Troy Bruns, Wayne. (Heat 1) 1. Desive, 2. Sandeford. (Heat 2) 1. Mielke, 2. Sands.
HOBBY STOCKS: (13 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Lance Mielke; 2. Nate Buck, Neligh; 3. Jim Kimmel; 4. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 5. Wyatt Lehman; 6. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 7. Trevor Frisch; 8. Shannon Pospisil; 9. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 10. Zachary Sweigard; 11. Justin Shearn, Sioux City, IA; 12. Gage Koch; 13. Stephanie Reynolds; 14. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 15. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 16. Anthony Bruhn, Creston. (B Feature) 1. Bruhn, 2. Mielke, 3. Frisch, 4. Shearn. (Heat 1) 1. Pospisil, 2. Steinmeyer. (Heat 2) 1. Koch, 2. Reynolds. (Heat 3) 1. Sweigard, 2. Arduser. (Heat 4) 1. J. Kimmel, 2. Spann.
SPORTMODS: (12 cars) (“A” feature) 1. James Roebuck, Genoa, 2. Colby Langenberg; 3. Jonathan Jensen; 4. Tyler Afrank; 5. David Johnson, Columbus; 6. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 7. Rusty Glosser; 8. Riley Osantowski, Columbus; 9. Ronnie Grass, Albion; 10. Dan Wagner, Sioux City, IA; 11. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 12. Anthony Trotta, Columbus. (Heat 1) 1. Jensen, 2. Glosser. (Heat 2) 1. Roebuck, 2. Langenberg.
SPORT COMPACTS:(6 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Trent Reed, Missouri Valley, IA; 2. Anthony Ahlman; 3. Kyle Reed; 4. Justin Reetz, Dunlap, IA; 5. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 6. Jeremy Weber, Laurel. (Heat 1) 1. K. Reed, 2. Reetz.