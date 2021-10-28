Building permits NDN

Residential

1119 W. Meadow Ridge Road, TK Construction, Tom Simoneau, detached accessory building; 1213 Eldorado Road, TK Construction, David and Gigi Farner, deck replacement; 2304 Vernon Ave., Parks Carpentry LLC, Brian and Rita Raffety, remodel; 610 Emerald Drive, Preister Construction, Dwight and Connie Oberle, construction of a deck; 2800 Rolling Hills Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Christopher and Kelly Asbury, wall support; 1800 Sunset Ave., Voecks Drywall, K V Rentals LLC, construction for remodel; 1004 Park Way, Clayton McDonald Construction, James Herbolsheimer, construction of utility shed; 705 Legacy Drive, RAADD Inc., Innate Development LLC, new townhome; 709 Legacy Drive, RAADD Inc., Innate Development LLC, construction of new townhome; 600 S. Second St., Joshua Arends, home renovations; 3303 S. Birch St., SES Construction LLC, Bonnie Johnson, construction to replace posts and beam on porch; 907 Park Ave., Norfolk Construction Co. Inc., Joan Baumgart, demolition; 2911 Cambridge Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., new single-family dwelling; 3006 Dover Drive, Whitecliff Development Inc., new single-family dwelling; 2905 Cambridge Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., new single-family dwelling; 2915 Cambridge Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., new single-family dwelling; 206 N. Cottonwood St., Norfolk Construction Co. Inc., Jim Beltz, demolition; 1800 S. First St., Archers Home Improvement, Gary Matteson, foundation repair; 1621 N. 26th St., Tom Thomas, construction to replace deck; 904 Ferguson Drive, Craig Kopang, fence; 1213 W Maple Ave., Tim Rinkel, replace deck and porch; 1500 Verges Ave., Barb Olmer, replace deck; 905 Ferguson Drive, Schumacher Brothers Fencing LLC, Joshua Stoddard, fence; 203 N. Second St., Coppertop Construction, Annette Crosier, replace porch; 302 S. 10th St., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., Clausen Land Holdings, remodel; 1706 Imperial Road, Wuebben Construction, Brian Rogers, roof over deck; 1229 Taylor Ave., Paul Davis Restoration of Northern Nebraska, Jason Janise, reroofing; 705 S. Fifth St., Raul Rodriguez, replace porch.

Commercial

120 E. Norfolk Ave., Hy­Vee Construction, Hy­Vee, Inc., addition of mother's room; 2107 Taylor Ave., Hy­Vee Construction, Hy­Vee, Inc., addition of a mother's room; 406 S. First St., Norfolk Construction Co., Inc. Abe’s Detailing, demo of existing residential dwelling; 112 Madison Ave., Love Signs Inc., Paul Davis, new sign; 1025 S. 13th St., Love Signs Inc., Tommy’s Car Wash, new signs for business; 1025 S. 13th St., Love Signs Inc., Tommy’s Car Wash, new signs for business; 1020 E. Omaha Ave., Pinman Construction LLC, D&L Towing, addition to building; 120 E. Norfolk Ave., Ace Sign Displays, Hy­Vee, new sign — Hy­Vee; 2420 W. Omaha Ave., EBM Construction Inc., Our Savior Lutheran Church, new bell tower; 1029 S. 13th St., Love Signs Inc., Jerry’s Standard, new sign — Valentino’s.

