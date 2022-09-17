Isaac Ochoa credits his mother’s cooking with his success this cross country season.
Whatever the exact ingredients are for Ochoa’s performances, he cooked up another victory on Friday morning at Norfolk High’s 41st annual Lyle Moeller Invitational.
The Panther junior won in 15 minutes, 45.11 seconds, just six seconds off the meet record at Skyview Lake.
“I had a competitor push me a bit in the first mile,” Ochoa said. “I wasn’t sure if he was going to stick around, but it came down to the final two (miles).
“I was just relaxing. If they can come at you in the second or third miles, that’s when competitors can really push you. That comes with those better times.”
While pushed by Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg, South Dakota, over that first mile, Ochoa then quickly pulled away to earn his third win of the season by 37.65 seconds.
“You just have to go out with confidence,” Ochoa said of running on his hilly home course. “You can’t be down on yourself.”
Ochoa finished fifth in the Class A state meet as both a freshman and a sophomore. His times so far this fall have established him as the early-season favorite in his class.
“Isaac is running very well, very smart, very educated and is very driven right now running off the watch,” Norfolk boys coach Aaron Bradley said. “Last year at this time, he was worried who was behind him. This year it’s go run, relax and have fun while trusting your training.
“We are training for a purpose now. He’s trained to be one of the best ones in the state. That’s what we talk about. Don’t be one of the best on your team or in the area, be one of the best in the state.”
Ochoa shaved 30 seconds off his winning time from this event last year.
“I wasn’t expecting to be where I’m at,” he said. “I’d like to thank my mom. She makes good food for me. My coaches and teammates have really helped. I know a lot of my teammates look up to me, so I try to stay positive. And my coaches believe in me.”
Ochoa and his teammates will return to Skyview Lake on Thursday, Oct. 13, when Norfolk hosts two of the four Class A district meets.
“If we have decent weather there, that (course) record is gone,” Bradley said.
Freshman David Protzman finished just out of medal contention, placing 17th in 17:52.66.
Norfolk finished sixth out of nine teams with 125 points. Omaha Skutt had five runners place between fifth and 12th to win the team title with 41 points, 53 fewer than Columbus.
“My No. 4 and 5 (runners) didn’t perform like they did last Saturday (at the Omaha Central invite), so there’s 43 points’ difference right there,” Bradley said. “Forty-three points from where we finished puts us into second.
“We are learning. I’ve got two freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors and a senior running. It’s going to be a learning process throughout the year. We’re kind of nursing some injuries with No. 4 and 5. If we get those guys to practice on a regular basis during the week, that will show on Fridays or Saturdays.”
THE NORFOLK GIRLS learned a disappointing but potentially valuable lesson. The Panthers finished second to Harrisburg by one point 49-50.
“We got second place by one point so that’s a little hard to swallow because we just need to talk about finishes and digging deep in certain places,” Panthers girls coach Angie Means said. “But they worked hard. We have some illness and injury that we’re fighting with, but a point is a point. We’ll celebrate what we accomplished — three girls in the top 15 and one at 16.”
Norfolk had three medalists. Paige Godfrey was sixth in 20:32.92, about 40 seconds behind winner Presli White of Harrisburg. Rachel Mortimer was 11th (21:28.26) and Abbigail Foster 12th (21:34.95).
“It was a good race,” Godfrey said. “I always like running on this course because it’s our home course. It’s always more familiar and easier for us to do. I felt strong the whole time.”
The senior said knowing the challenging final stretch of the course helped her finish in the top six.
“Coming up this last hill and finishing strong really helped me because we do runs in practices where we do multiple repeats of this hill so we can get our finishes to be strong,” she said. “Our coaches also always say Separation Hill separates the strong from the weak. It’s always good because we practice on that one, too. There’s advantages to being on our home course.”
Godfrey missed last week’s Omaha Central invite to take the ACT. She was happy that her time was similar to what she ran in the season-opening Augustana invite.
“It’s my senior season so I want to finish it strong,” she said. “It feels good with how I’ve been doing lately.”
Means said Godfrey has gotten her season off to a great start.
“Paige is working really hard,” she said. “She works hard every single day, and she is learning that she can believe in going out with those top girls.
“I think it’s one of those things where I don’t think she quite realized that she is one of those top girls. It’s been fun to see that and watch her develop and grow into knowing that in any race, she can be one of the top girls.”
As for the disappointment in the team race, Means said it is a good thing it happened in the earlier portion of the season.
“We need to look at the positive points in the race and where the girls really did things well,” she said. “They also do a good job of looking at the things they need to work on.
“It will be a motivating factor because we’re going to be in some tight races whether it is for second or third place or districts where it’s top three (advance to state). Where can we along 5,000 meters dig a little deeper?”
Lyle Moeller Invite
BOYS
Team scoring: Omaha Skutt 41, Columbus 94, Yankton (S.D.) 103, Harrisburg (S.D.) 112, Lincoln North Star 113, Norfolk 125, Omaha Burke 128, Sioux Falls (S.D.) Roosevelt 168, Omaha Central 193.
Individual medalists: 1, Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 15:45.11; 2, Cashton Johnson, HAR, 16:22.76; 3, Thomas Vasquez, OBU, 16:39.43; 4, Noah Lawrence, COL, 16:50.97; 5, Jack Wade, OSK, 16:58.97; 6, Easton Zastrow, LNS, 17:07.50; 7, McCoy Haussler, OSK, 17:11.63; 8, Tommy Rice, OSK, 17:12.35; 9, Alex Rice, OSK, 17:18.64; 10, Dylan Payer, YAN, 17:24.36; 11, Josiah Bitker, LNS, 17:33.92; 12, Michael Baumert, OSK, 17:39.88; 13, Alex Ienn, COL, 17:42.64; 14, Heath Dahlke, COL, 17:46.79; 15, Abdi Aden, OCE, 17:49.50.
Other Norfolk results: 17, David Protzman, 17:52.66; 24, William Reynolds, 18:10.12; 42, Peyton Flohr, 19:12.25; 43, Cannon Taake, 19:16.24; 51, Jace Test, 19:44.39; 60, Dylan Hall, 20:14.12.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Harrisburg (S.D.) 49, Norfolk 50, Omaha Skutt 62, Lincoln North Star 96, Columbus 109, Omaha Burke 139.
Individual medalists: 1, Presli White, HAR, 19:52.10; 2, Hope Riedel, LNS, 19:54.93; 3, Brianne Travis, LNS, 20:25.57; 4, Addison Reilly, HAR, 20:27.78; 5, Natalie McNamara, Bellevue West, 20:32.89; 6, Paige Godfrey, NOR, 20:32.92; 7, Bria Miller, HAR, 20:33.76; 8, Kara Muller, BW, 21:06.79; 9, Brooklyn Koll, Sioux Falls (S.D.) Roosevelt, 21:10.11; 10, Josie Pogge, OSK, 21:16.70; 11, Rachel Mortimer, NOR, 21:28.26; 12, Abbigail Foster, NOR, 21:34.95; 13, Gabi Westfall, OSK, 21:47.48; 14, Zoe Ryan, BW, 21:52.19; 15, Shae Rumsel, Yankton (S.D.), 22:00.68.
Other Norfolk results: 16, Molly Meier, 22:03.34; 22, Amelia Pinkelman, 22:36.75; 28, Ester Protzman, 23:41.20; 31, Nishyia Ponniah, 23:57.76.