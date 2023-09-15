Isaac Ochoa set his sights on breaking the meet record during his final Lyle Moeller Invitational on Friday at Skyview Park.
Not only did the Norfolk High senior break that record, he shattered it.
Ochoa finished in 15:23.48, shaving nearly 16 seconds off the previous mark of 15:39.19 set by Millard West’s Seth Hirsch — a two-time Class A state champion — in 2015.
“I honestly think it’s special,” Ochoa said. “Seth Hirsch was a good runner. I don’t think I’m as good as him because he’s something special. It’s something special to do.”
Usually a fast starter, Ochoa said he “starting out slow, trying something different from last year.”
He settled in fourth place before taking the lead at the two-kilometer mark. He quickly pulled away to win the five-kilometer race by over 32 seconds.
“I wanted to relax at first,” Ochoa said. “I always seem to go out too fast in the first (kilometer) and I burn it up later in the race. I was planning on going out slower, but I went not too slow, not too fast which is perfect.”
Ochoa said he’s learned to not beat himself up mentally and stay positive. That helped him produce his record-breaking day.
“I know my coach wanted me to get (the record), and I did that,” he said. “I’ve been having some trouble with training, but you’ve always got to stay positive in your mind and know that your teammates support you.”
Norfolk boys cross country coach Aaron Bradley said Ochoa’s positive attitude paid off.
“It’s good to have Isaac in a good frame of mind and feeling good about himself,” he said. “He’s doing the right things to race well. It’s good to have him break through again and feel good about his racing. He’s done a good job as far as leading his teammates, too. That was a very fun race.”
A light rain that fell during the varsity races didn’t dampen things for Ochoa, either.
“I like the wet weather,” he said. “This is what cross country is about. Some days when you practice, you can’t expect it to be perfect. Today is what it means to be a runner.”
Ochoa’s record was just part of a solid day by the Panthers. Liam Gonzalez finished seventh and David Protzman 10th to give Norfolk two more medalists and a third-place team finish. All seven runners set personal records.
“We’re chipping away at it,” Bradley said. “We have three very solid runners and Aaron (Garhart) is coming along as a sophomore as our No. 4. We’re just seeing who will emerge as our No. 5. Right now it’s Peyton (Flohr), but Dylan Hall has that opportunity also.
“We’re trying to get our split between our second and sixth runner down to 30 seconds. Then we’ll be a pretty solid team going into the latter part of our season.”
NORFOLK HIGH’S girls also placed third with freshman Agatha Olberding placing ninth.
“I felt like they ran well and competed,” Panthers girls coach Angie Means said. “We have a really young group of girls. On the varsity side, five out of the seven were freshmen.
“This is by far the most challenging course that we see during the year, but we also take pride that it’s home to us. This is the first time the freshmen have run this course. We didn’t have our intrasquad meet because of the heat. We train on parts of the course, but this was the first time out (on the entire course).”
Norfolk has been battling some illness with colds causing some girls to miss practices, but Means said the young runners have stepped into varsity roles and are continuing to learn.
That is especially true of Olberding.
“Agatha has battled some illness this week, turned around today and placed in the top 10 in a field of really good athletes,” Means said.
Lyle Moeller Invitational
BOYS
Team scoring: Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Lincoln North Star 52, Norfolk High 74, Yankton, S.D. 99, Sioux Falls (S.D.) Roosevelt 131, Omaha Burke 150, Harrisburg, S.D. 155, Columbus 194, Omaha Central 242.
Individual medalists: 1. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 15:23.48; 2. Tommy Rice, OSC, 16:09.70; 3. Easton Zastrow, LNS, 16:20.72; 4. McCoy Haussler, OSC, 16:25.45; 5. Dylan Payer, YAN, 16:29.10; 6. Josiah Bitker, LNS, 16:30.30; 7. Liam Gonzalez, NOR, 16:31.54; 8. Blake Maas, SFR, 16:36.02; 9. Tyler Smith, LNS, 16:44.85; 10. David Protzman, NOR, 16:47.80; 11. Jack Wade, OSC, 16:55.32; 12. Harrison Krajewski, YAN, 17:09.17; 13. Lincoln Wolfe, OSC, 17:12.97; 14. Griffin Smith, HAR, 17:14.71; 15. Bradyn Wiley, LNS, 17:19.16.
Other Norfolk High results: 24. Aaron Garhart, 17:58.75; 35. Peyton Flohr, 18:20.39; 39. Dylan Hall, 18:28.41; 47. Dominick Blum, 18:51.47.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Harrisburg, S.D. 24, Yankton, S.D. 58, Norfolk High 71, Omaha Skutt Catholic 86, Columbus 123, Omaha Burke 150.
Individual medalists: 1. Hope Riedel, LNS, 18:59.10; 2. Hannah Genrich, HAR, 19:14.85; 3. Kara Muller, Bellevue West, 19:20.13; 4. Autumn Gilhooly, HAR, 19:36.32; 5. Addison Reilly, HAR, 20:20.83; 6. Gabi Westfall, Omaha Central, 20:27.36; 7. Sadie Osher, Omaha Central, 20:27.36; 8. Bria Miller, HAR, 20:37.74; 9. Agatha Olberding, NOR, 20:38.23; 10. Rilyn Jackson, YAN, 20:38.65; 11. Zoe Ryan, Bellevue West, 20:50.20; 12. Melissa Gomez-Vazquez, COL, 20:50.66; 13. Bella Dittmer, Sioux Falls Rosevelt, 20:51.39; 14. Mary Rounds, YAN, 20:51.55; 15. Abby Johanneson, YAN, 20:53.50.
Other Norfolk results: 16. Mariah Ham, 20:58.72; 19. Aubrey Anderson, 21:07.51; 21. Sierra Rader, 21:24.54; 31. Aliyah Taylor, 22:26.07; 34. Molly Meier, 22:43.03; 38. Macy Means, 23:38.34.