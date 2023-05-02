GRAND ISLAND – The first curve of the 800-meter run during Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference championships proved to be a learning curve for Isaac Ochoa.
Competing at that distance for the first time in almost a month, the Norfolk High junior got boxed in early during the race at Memorial Stadium.
He was able to weave his way through traffic after 200 meters and went on to place third in a loaded field that included five of the fastest eight runners in Class A at that distance this year.
“It’s a good event,” Ochoa said. “Everybody is always tight in these events because it’s so fast. The times are all near to each other, and it all comes down to that kick.”
Ochoa’s 1:59.41 was 0.1 seconds slower than when he last ran an 800, which was on the same track at the Grand Island invite on April 6.
This time he had to battle through early traffic after starting on the inside of the second row of runners.
“I just don’t understand why some people go out that fast,” he said. “I don’t have that speed on me. But other people do, so I got boxed in. Luckily I found my opening.”
Norfolk boys coach Aaron Bradley said Ochoa ran the 800 as part of the process of determining what to enter him in for next Tuesday’s district meet at Omaha Westside.
“I thought he ran a good race,” Bradley said. “He could have ran a better (first) 250. He kind of got boxed in, but it’s just a learning curve right now.
“We have to figure out what are the best combinations for him at districts next week. That’s an experiment also. We’ll see where he’s at for districts.”
Ochoa’s run in the 3,200 went much smoother. He led from start to finish, widening his lead to almost 21 seconds by the end after crossing the finish line in 9:25.72. That shaved another 1.06 seconds off of Ochoa’s school record.
“The 3,200 went good,” he said. “I was shooting more for a sub 9:20. But it’s mentally tough that sixth, seventh lap (running alone).”
Bradley said Ochoa’s approach to the 3,200 was also trying to prepare him for the postseason.
“We kind of had a goal of 9:20, but he didn’t have anybody out there helping him run a 9:20,” he said. “With that thought, when you get to state it’s going to be a lot faster, so I wanted him to get the feel of that pace early on.
“The first 1,200 was there. After that, he kind of dropped off because he didn’t have anyone else pushing him. But he set a school record, so he’s going to be just fine.”
Now comes the big decision of what combination of races Ochoa will enter in districts. He didn’t compete in the 1,600 in the HAC meet.
“I feel good,” Ochoa said. “I trust my coach, so hopefully he has me in good hands.”
Ochoa was responsible for 16 of the 24 points earned by the Panthers, who placed 11th out of 12 teams.
Samuel Zazueta was fourth in the discus while Brendyn Luna took sixth in the pole vault.
“I thought Sam did well in the discus,” Bradley said. “He’s where he needs to be. He set himself up for success next week in districts.”
Rowdy Bauer, who leads the state in the long jump, sat out the HAC meet as a precautionary measure after bruising a heel at last week's Norfolk Classic.
MEDALS PROVED to be tough to come by for Norfolk’s girls, who placed 12th with 13 points.
Cameryn Skiff and Torrance Tso each collected two of the Panthers’ four individual medals. Tso placed sixth in the discus and seventh in the shot put while Skiff was sixth in the long jump and eighth in the 400.
Norfolk’s top finish was in the 4x400 relay. Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman and Paige Godfrey claimed fifth place in 10:11.43.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 111, Lincoln East 103, Lincoln Pius X 78, Fremont 70, Kearney 63, Lincoln Southeast 49.5, Lincoln High 45, Lincoln North Star 43, Grand Island 38.5, Columbus 26, Lincoln Northeast 23, Norfolk 13.
(Winners and Norfolk medalists)
100: 1. Neryah Hekl, LH, 12.07. 200: 1. Regan Barnard, LE, 25.63. 400: 1. Kiarra Feninell, LSE, 58.43; 8. Cameryn Skiff, NOR, 1:03.01. 800: 1. Jordyn Wissing, LE, 2:21.56. 1,600: 1. Mia Murray, LE, 5:04.23. 3,200: 1. Berlyn Schutz, LE, 10:45.43. 100H: 1. Katherine Campos, LPX, 13.70. 300H: 1. Campos, LPX, 42.39. 4x100: 1. Lincoln High, 49.03. 4x400: 1. Lincoln Southeast, 4:05.49. 4x800: 1. Lincoln East, 9:51.77; 5. Norfolk (Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman, Paige Godfrey), 10:11.43.
HJ: 1. Claire Hellbusch, LNS, 5-5. PV: 1. Tayler Evans, FRE, 11-6. LJ: 1. Sara Iburg, LPX, 17-8.75; 6. Skiff, NOR, 16-2.5. TJ: 1. Iburg, LPX, 37-9. SP: 1. Maddie Rink, LSW, 40-11.25; 7. Torrance Tso, NOR, 35-5.5. DIS: 1. Haidyn Skeen, KEA, 129-0; 6. Tso, NOR, 112-11.
BOYS
Team scoring: Lincoln East 103, Lincoln Southwest 102.5, Kearney 99, Grand Island 66, Fremont 50.5, Columbus 49, Lincoln Southeast 47.5, Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln High 42.5, Lincoln North Star 31, Norfolk 24, Lincoln Northeast 6.
(Winners and Norfolk medalists)
100: 1. Kenneth Williams, LH, 10.63. 200: 1. Gabe Miles, LE, 21.61. 400: 1. Alex Ienn, COL, 52.16. 800: 1. Juan Gonzalez, FRE, 1:57.73; 3. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 1:59.41. 1,600: 1. Gonzalez, FRE, 4:24.50. 3,200: 1. Ochoa, NOR, 9:25.72. 110H: 1. Jack Dahlgren, KEA, 14.12. 300: 1. Dahlgren, KEA, 38.91. 4x100: 1. Lincoln East, 42.21. 4x400: 1. Columbus, 3:28.34. 4x800: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 8:04.36.
HJ: 1. Lucas Heelms, LSW, 6-5. PV: 1. Zack Watson, KEA, 14-0; 6. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 12-0. LJ: 1. AIden Welch, LSW, 22-1. TJ: 1. Davieian Williams, LH, 45-8.5. SP: 1. Sam Cappos, LE, 62-8.25. DIS: 1. Cappos, LE, 171-11; 4. Samuel Zazueta, NOR, 155-6.