KEARNEY - Norofolk High freshman Isaac Ochoa finished fifth and led the Panthers to an eighth-place team finish in the Class A state cross country meet at the Kearney Country Club on Friday.
Ochoa - who stands just 5-feet-2-inches tall - ran close to the front of the pack for most of the race and in the final 400 meters, found himeself in a group with three other runners, all battling for fifth through eighth places.
"I came around the corner and decided to go," Ochoa said. "I passed three guys there at the end."
One of the runners Ochoa passed was the young man who has become his rival and running partner, Grant Wasserman of Lincoln North Star.
The state meet was the fifth meeting between Ochoa and Wasserman, who stands exactly a foot taller than the diminuitive Panther.
Ochoa's strategy in his races with Wasserman is to run alongside of him stride-for-stride, then try to outkick him in the end. In previous meets, Ochoa was just seconds or fractios of a second behind Wasserman, but not on Friday.
Ochoa finished the 5,000-meter course in exactly 16 minutes with Wasserman four seconds behind.
"Running with Grant has been really good for Isaac," said Panther coach Aaron Bradley, who expressed pride and confidence in his young phenom.
"Now, he's got to go from being just a freshman to being a leader for us," Bradely said and added that he has no doubt he'll be able to do it.
While Ochoa was running toward the front, Tristen Kittelson, Daniel Yowell and Cole Uzzell ran in a pack farther back. The trio ran as a pack and eventually all finished within 20 seconds of each other.
Kittelson said the Panthers set a goal to fnish in the top 10 and accomplished it by finsishin eighth.
Individually, Kittelson finished 32nd, Uzzell, 40th and Yowell, 49th. Billy Reynolds also contriubted to the team scoring a 69th-place finish.
All of Norfolk's top five runners, Ochoa, Kittelson, Uzzell, Yowell and Reynolds will be back next year, while the other two Panthers who ran on Friday, Carson Means and Trevor Eisenbraun ended their careers knowing they helped to build a program on the edge of something big.
"It was my first and last time at state," Means said, "It wasn't my best race, but I'm glad I'm here. It's nice to be part of a team on the rise."
Bradley said he was extremly proud of Means and Eisenbraun. "They've been in our program for four years and have turned into great leaders."