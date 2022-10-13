On a windy Thursday afternoon, the Norfolk boys and girls cross country teams got to compete for a spot in the state championships on their home course.
From an individual standpoint, lots of success was had. From a team standpoint, both came up painfully short.
Isaac Ochoa won the boys race by a substantial margin while underclassmen Abbigail Foster and Rachel Mortimer punched their tickets with top 15 finishes at the Nebraska District A-2 meet at Skyview Park.
Both teams finished in fourth place in the team standings, one spot away from qualifying.
“Our kids ran really hard. It was kind of tough conditions, but it’s the same for everybody else,” boys coach Aaron Bradley said. “Our kids did the best they could.”
Ochoa ended up being the only qualifier on a team that had just one senior on the roster. The Panthers' next best runner after him was a freshman, David Protzman, who finished 21st.
For that reason, this year was seen as one where they need to build, which Bradley feels they did.
“This is kind of a learning year,” he said. “I believe if we go from the Twilight meet to now, they’ve improved immensely and they’ve also matured immensely.”
Ochoa had a familiar foe to contend with in Juan Gonzelez of Fremont. The two met three times prior to Thursday. Ochoa won two of those meetings, but Gonzelez came out on top at the Heartland Athletic Conference championships.
“He’s a good competitor. I’d say we’re good friends,” Ochoa said. “I’ll expect (state) to get a little more out of us.”
The junior has now qualified for the state championships every year of his high school career, finishing fifth in Kearney in both his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
For the girls, their team finish was an especially tough pill to swallow.
The maroon and white finished just four team points out of a spot in Kearney next Friday. Senior Paige Godfrey, who entered with the fastest time among competitors heading in, was still not 100% as she dealt with an injury. She finished 18th.
When looking at the season as a whole, girls coach Angie Means was proud of the work her six seniors put in, not just for the runners they are, but for the humility they bring and the culture they helped to set for the underclassmen.
“They’re such great examples to our younger kids and they’re going to be hugely successful in life,” Means said. “It’s tough to say goodbye to these seniors, because they have really paved the way for our younger girls and their leadership is just exemplary.”
It’s their influence that helped younger teammates like Foster improve in a big way. The sophomore barely missed out on state last year, but a change in mentality, especially in regards to Skyview, made the difference.
“At the beginning of the season, this course always feels like practice,” she said. “But today, it felt like a meet and I was definitely competing today.”
For the junior Mortimer, finishing among the top 15 was a matter of her approach and, perhaps more importantly, her effort.
“I knew there was a separation between the top pack of about eight girls and then the pack that was about 10 to 15,” she said. “So I just had to stick with them and I had to keep pushing.”
Ochoa, Foster and Mortimer will now head to Kearney for the Nebraska State Cross Country meet on Friday, Oct. 21.
BOYS
Team results (top three qualify for state): Gretna 43, Fremont 47, Papillon-La Vista South 49, Norfolk 113, Papillon-La Vista 117, Omaha Central 174, Lincoln Northeast 183.
State qualifiers: 1. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 16:06.99; 2. Wes Pleskac, FRE, 16:42.62; 3. Juan Gonzalez, FRE, 16:42.63; 4. Braden Lofquest, GRE, 16:56.00; 5. John Fiedler, PLS, 16:58.08; 6. Cole Dobberstein, GRE, 16:58.22; 7. Connor Reeson, GRE, 17:00.17; 8. Gavin Luthi, GRE, 17:03.40; 9. Quin Karas, PLS, 17:04.07; 10. Mason Langabee, PLS, 17:05.91; 11. Will Schultz, FRE, 17:07.68; 12. Drew Schuler, PLS, 17:12.77; 13. Matt Valenta, PLS, 17:13.03; 14. Ethan Mann, PLV, 17:13.12; 15. Noah Miller, FRE, 17:13.94.
Other Norfolk finishers: 21. David Protzman, 10:02.02; 23. William Reynolds, 18:07.78; 33. Aaron Garhart, 18:43.42; 35. Jase Test, 19:00.40; 36. Peyton Flohr, 19:03.80; 41. Cannon Taake, 19:36.33.
GIRLS
Team results (top three qualify for state): Fremont 41, Millard North 59, Gretna 73, Norfolk 77, Papillon-La Vista 118, Omaha Central 157, Lincoln Northeast 177.
State qualifiers: 1. Alexis Chadek, PLV, 19:47.40; 2. Kendall Dobberstein, GRE, 20:03.52; 3. Maris Dahl, FRE, 20:17.71; 4. Molly Caruso, MN, 20:19.98; 5. Chloe Hemmer, FRE, 20:25.98; 6. Addy Walker, GRE, 20:28.13; 7. Rachael Chambers, MN, 20:30.49; 8. Abbigail Foster, NOR, 20:35.77; 9. Emma Rhode, MN, 20:36.80; 10. Ayva Darmento, FRE, 20:38.13; 11. Maddi Grosse, FRE, 20:47.65; 12. McKenna Olson, 20:52.33; 13. Allison Badura, LNE, 20:54.04; 14. Rachel Mortimer, NOR, 20:56.25; 15. Ainsley Anderson, MN, 21:10.44.
Other Norfolk finishers: 16. Ester Protzman, 21:25.83; 18. Paige Godfrey, 21:33.90; 21. Molly Meier, 21:50.29; 30. Madison Hall, 22:58.09; 34. Amelia Pinkelman, 23:09.89.