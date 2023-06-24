Forty years is a long time, but it in no way makes me an expert on marriage.
The parents of my cousin who got married last weekend are asking friends and relatives to submit advice for the married couple, as part of a compilation of words of marital wisdom.
My husband and I celebrated our ruby anniversary last weekend, but much of the time, I must admit, I don’t really feel as though I have this whole marriage thing down pat. So, advice to another couple? Alas, I feel woefully unqualified.
Sure, I could tell the couple that the secret to a lasting marriage is love or kindness or forgiveness — or any of a number of other trite, intangible nouns that are certainly the basis of a great relationship … but not, in my opinion, the secret to a lasting marriage (which is related to, but not the same as, a great relationship). If those things were the secret to a lasting marriage, there wouldn’t be nearly so many divorces because decent people (and I’d like to believe that most people are decent) are loving, kind and forgiving — at least most of the time.
An expert is someone who has mastered something. Despite my 40 years with skin in the game, I can’t claim to have mastered marriage. Can anyone? Sure, many days I feel like, “Wow, I’ve got this. What’s so difficult about marriage?”
And then there are those other days — days that make it obvious why marriage is called an “institution.” Don’t get me wrong — I love my husband, and I’m glad I’m married (in particular to him).
My point is that marriage is sometimes downright challenging, and long-lived marriages might have more to do with true grit than a true marital grasp — so I would consider myself a fraud if I gave marital advice to another person.
So, no, I won’t offer advice. But I will offer instead something perhaps more valuable — an observation. And the observation is this: It is quite rare for parents to “divorce” (aka disown) their children. In other words, when people become parents, they treat that parental status as a sacred bond that lasts forever.
When a child is born, so is an unbreakable parental commitment to the relationship with that child. No matter what a parent is going through, the parent will not forsake the child. No matter how rotten the child is, the parent will not give up on that child.
Parents will, if necessary, willingly give more to the parent-child relationship than the child does.
When people have children, they know that those first, sweet moments of baby-dom will give way to the terrible twos and the even-more-terrible teens. They embrace that probability willingly and even gladly because the journey of raising a child is a trip they want to experience.
Married couples, on the other hand, enter marriage with an idealistic romanticism, not really anticipating that their dewy-eyed love will ever morph into anything else.
Married couples spend time creating vows, promising to stay together for better or for worse, etc. The connection between a parent and a child, in contrast, is unbreakable without the necessity of public affirmations of loyalty.
No written, signed contract is necessary. All connections are implicit and solid.
I’m not suggesting that a person treat his or her spouse like a child. (That would be a little weird.)
Again, I am not suggesting — and certainly not advising — anything. I am merely making an observation — an observation that any newly (or otherwise) married couple would do well to consider.
