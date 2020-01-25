Oakland-Craig wins battle of unbeatens

OAKLAND - In a battle of unbeatens, North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel's potential game-winning running jumper just missed the mark, Oakland-Craig's Mya Guzinski grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded and the Knights held on for a 40-39 victory.
“Two great basketball teams, just two teams that really played hard,” Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. “It was a game that came down to who could make one more play and we were able to come up with one extra stop at the end.”
Going into the contest, both the Knights and Tigers sported 15-0 records and neither had had trouble scoring points. But defense was the name of the game on Friday, highlighted by Oakland-Craig holding North Bend to just one field goal for nearly 16 minutes from late in the first quarter to late in the third - the equivalent of about two quarters.
“We put in a new (trapping 2-3 zone) defense for this game, well, new for us freshmen,” Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson said. “We were still trying to learn it and I think we got the hang of it later in the game.”
On film, Anderson said he could see that the Tigers' motion offense had the ability to cause problems. “All five of their girls are so athletic, they can get to the rim,” he said. “We had to do something to keep them out of the paint and I thought our girls did a real good job of playing help-side defense.”
Supporters for both teams crammed into the spacious Oakland-Craig gymnasium creating a big-game atmosphere for the top-two ranked Class C teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
The two sides traded the lead early and the first quarter ended with the score all knotted at 10.
Midway through the second, NBC's 6-foot-1 senior, Lauren Emanuel drained a pair of free throws to put the Tigers up 14-13. Nobody knew it at the time, but it would be the Tigers' final lead of the game.
Oakland-Craig followed with buckets by Jeannina Blahak, Kennedy Benne and Makenna Pearson to give the Knights a 19-14 advantage, then Sadie Nelson drained a 3 from the right wing to make it 22-14.
North Bend's Cierra Kluthe then drove to the right of the lane where she put up a jumper with 20 seconds left in the half to pull the Tigers within 22-16 at intermission.
The physical play continued into the third quarter. Syd Guzinski's driving layup with 4:32 on the clock was the only basket scored by either team in the period's first six minutes.
“We couldn't get to the rim like we like to,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “We like to get to the rim with the dribble and they just weren't allowing us to do that so we struggled to get the shots we normally get.”
Benne put the Knights up 26-16 when she banked home a 12-footer. The Tigers then countered with a 9-0 run to close the third quarter. The three Emanuels – Sydney, Kaitlyn and Lauren – all scored inside before Kaitlyn drained a 3 with 23 seconds left to pull North Bend to within one at 26-25.
Two big fouls highlighted the early stage of the fourth quarter. Both of Oakland-Craig's seniors, Benne and Mya Guzinski both picked up their fourth.
Ironically, with both on the bench, the Knights got a spark from their younger players. “We got some of our outlets and our transition game going, so I credit our other girls for really stepping up,” Anderson said.
Oakland-Craig led 32-29 with 5:30 to play when Edie Anderson made a steal then fired ahead to Chaney Nelson who scored with a layup. Thirty seconds later, Anderson pulled down a rebound and made a baseball pass to Chaney Nelson for another layup and a 36-29 Knight lead.
Back-to-back buckets by Katilyn Emaneul and a Lauren Emanuel layup pulled the Tigers back to within one at 36-35 before Chaney Nelson scored on another transition layup to put the Knights back up by three.
“My teammates are great just looking up and throwing it to me and knowing I'm going to be there and hopefully I make it,” Chaney Nelson laughed.
Kluthe's basket on the other end made it a one-point game but Syd Guzinski countered with two free throws to put the Knights back up by three.
Neither team made a field goal in the final minute and 45 seconds. Oakland-Craig went 0 for 3 at the line in that time while North Bend Central converted on just 2 for 5.
With 20 seconds left, the Tigers' Morgan Ortmeier made the first but missed the second charity toss to make it 40-39.
Jeannina Blahak was then fouled and missed both of her free throws on the other end. Kaitlyn Emanuel took the outlet pass, dribbled into the front court and called time out with nine seconds left.
Sterup drew up a play which Sydney Emanuel executed to perfection, except the ball just wouldn't go in the basket and the Knights held on for the win.
“it came down to the end like I expected it would,” Sterup said. “Both trams were getting after it. A lot of athletes on the floor. Just came down to a play here and there and they made them and we didn't.”
Anderson told his players to enjoy the win. “The girls are excited and they should be,” he said. “But we've got another big one tomorrow night.”
Oakland-Craig was to have played against Norris, a ranked Class B team, on Saturday at the Sokol Classic in Omaha.
North Bend Central will try to rebound when it faces Madison on Tuesday.
North Bend Central 10 6 9 14 - 39
Oakland-Craig 10 12 5 13 - 40
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (15-1): Ally Pojar 1-1 0-2 2; Abby Post 0-1 0-0 0; Kaitlyn Emanuel 6-11 0-2 13; Cierra Kluthe 2-9 0-3 4; Sydney Emanuel 3-7 1-2 7; Megan Ortmeier 1-6 1-2 3; Lauren Emanuel 3-11 4-6 10; Totals 16-46 6-17 39
OAKLAND-CRAIG (16-0): Chaney Nelson 4-9 0-1 8; Kennedy Benne 5-16 2-3 12; Syd Guzinski 1-8 3-4 5; Mya Guzinski 0-2 0-1 0; Edie Anderson 1-3 0-0 2; Sadie Nelson 1-2 1-2 4; Makenna Pearson 3-5 1-2 7; Jeannina Blahak 1-3 0-2 2; Totals 16-48 7-15 40
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: NBC 1 (K. Emanuel); O-C 1 (S. Nelson).