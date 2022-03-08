LINCOLN – Oakland-Craig coach Scott Guzinski feels that as his team’s shooting goes, so does its fortunes.
The Knights shot themselves right into the Class C2 state tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
Seventh-seeded Oakland-Craig used a strong third quarter to take the lead over second-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic en route to a 60-53 victory at Lincoln Southeast.
“It was back-and-forth and two teams that can score,” Guzinski said. “I think we probably shot it better than we have lately. Sadie Nelson shot it really, really well which helped us a ton.
“In the second half, we talked about how we needed to do a better job of defensive rebounding and a better job of getting back on defense. I’ll know when we watch the film, but it seemed like we did those two things better in the second half.”
Guardian Angels coach Jerry Stracke said rebounding was a definite factor in the Bluejays losing for only the second time in 27 games this season.
“Rebounding killed us in this game,” he said. “They got too many offensive rebounds and we didn’t do a good job of boxing them out. We didn’t do a good job of executing in the offensive end and defensively we didn’t locate their shooters.”
Nelson – who had a game-high 19 points -- said the Knights (19-7) felt they could be a state semifinal quality team.
“We knew that we wanted to beat the No. 2 (seeded) team,” she said. “To pull that out, it was amazing.
“We knew we had to have good defense because they can knock down shots and they’re a fast-paced team. But we’re a fast-paced team, too, so we knew it would be a good matchup.”
The first half saw the lead rarely venture above one possession. Oakland-Craig jumped out to a 5-0 lead only to see Guardian Angels Central Catholic go up 15-9. The lead only reached four points once again after the Knights closed that gap, and the Bluejays took a slim 29-28 advantage into the half.
But a pair of baskets by Nelson and two more late in the third by Adi Rennerfeldt allowed Oakland-Craig to go up 45-40 going into the fourth quarter, and GACC never regained the advantage as the Knights eventually went up nine points thanks to success at the free-throw line.
“I think it continued to increase the confidence of our kids,” Guzinski said. “We never had to play from behind (in the fourth quarter), so we felt good about ourselves all the time. When you feel good about yourself, it makes the game easier.”
That wasn’t a situation the Bluejays wanted to be in.
“We had to play from behind, but I have to give the girls a lot of credit,” Stracke said. “They never gave up and kept fighting until the end.
“We knew we had a tough draw in the first round here, and they’re very capable of beating any team down here. We knew it was going to be tough going in.”
Nelson said the Knights were relaxed with the lead and wanted to put the pressure on Guardian Angels.
“They’re usually up so they don’t know the feeling of being behind,” she said. “They only have one loss so to get that momentum was so important.
“Their one loss was to North Bend, and we beat them. That really prepared us during the conference tournament because all three of those teams (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, BRLD and North Bend Central) went to state and it prepared us for state because they are all here too.”
Chaney Nelson added 16 points and Rennerfeldt finished with 11.
Kassidy Kaup topped Guardian Angels with 10 points.
Oakland-Craig has won eight of its last 10 games, and Guzinski said the team didn’t shoot well in the two losses.
“If we can shoot well, we’re pretty tough to beat,” he said.
Up next for the Knights is the C2 semifinals on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
Oakland-Craig 15 13 17 15 -- 60
Guardian Angels CC 15 14 11 13 -- 53
OAKLAND-CRAIG (19-7): Chaney Nelson 16; Adi Rennerfeldt 11; Sydney Guzinski 6; Bailey Pelan 2; Sadie Nelson 19; Gretchen Seagren 5; Shea Johnson 1.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (25-2): Sophia Hass 9; Livia Hunke 8; Isabel Hass 7; Kassidy Kaup 10; Leah Jansen 5; Brynn Baumert 6; Kelsey Steffen 8.