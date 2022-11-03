Oakland-Craig survives upset bid

LINCOLN — The defending Class C2 state volleyball champion was in jeopardy of losing the opening round of this year's state tourney here at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday evening.
Oakland-Craig, the 2021 champ, was on the ropes against Southwest in the opening two sets but battled back to win three straight sets to advance to Friday's semifinals, 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10 and 15-11.
"We really had a slow start and honestly didn't play very well to begin with," Oakland-Craig coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. "I'm really proud of the way we responded, got back in the match and took over."
The upstart Roughriders had all the momentum from the beginning, but the Knights, including Brandi Helzer, Adi Rennerfeldt and company, heated up to take over the match.
Helzer finished with 19 winners, Rennerfeldt had 49 set assists, Maycie Johnson added 10 kills and Laryn Johnson added 32 digs.
In set three, Oakland-Craig jumped on Southwest from the beginning, sprinting out to a 7-0 lead, and never looked back.
Helzer slammed six kills in the set and the Knights went up 20-11 after a Helzer winner and a Rennerfeldt quick-set to Shae Johnson made it 22-11.
After a hitting error by Oakland-Craig, Briar Ray hit one of her nine kills, Johnna Peterson slammed a winner and hit a kill off of a Roughrider touch.
Southwest was called for two hits, ending the set and sending the Knights on their way to victory.
The fourth set went to 25-10 and then the set to 15 got interesting.
Oakland-Craig went up 7-3 after an ace serve from Sydney Guzinski, but the Roughriders weren't done.
They came back to make it 10-10 after a service error by the Knights, but Helzer hit her 18th winner, Johnson had a tip-kill and Southwest was called for two hits.
The match ended with a service error by the Roughriders and a Helzer kill off of the Southwest block out of bounds.
"We were the target today being the returning state champions," coach Rennerfeldt said. "Tomorrow we have nothing to lose."
The Knights are set to play Lincoln Lutheran in the C2 semifinal.
The Warriors are 38-0 and the returning Class C1 state champions.
"They are very good obviously," Rennerfeldt said. "We need to just go out there and play our game — it's going to be a challenge."
Oakland-Craig 13 24 25 25 15
Southwest 25 26 13 10 11
SOUTHWEST (27-7): Allison Van Pelt 1a, 17d; Kyra Nelms 4k, 13b, 1d; Annika Nelms 3k, 6b, 1d; Atleigh Nelms 2k, 1b, 2a, 16d, 1s; Bryn Lampe 2b, 1a, 7d, 32s; Caylin Barnett 14k, 20d; Bailey Truska 13k, 1b, 1a, 22d.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (28-9): Laryn Johnson 32d, 1s; Sadie Nelson 14d; Briar Ray 9k, 6d; Adi Rennerfeldt 4k, 17d, 49s; Brandi Helzer 19k, 4a, 14d; Johnna Peterson 1a, 4d, 1s; Maycie Johnson 10k, 1a, 12d; Gretchen Seagren 9k, 5d; Anisten Rennerfeldt 1d, 2s; Shea Johnson 7k, 3d.