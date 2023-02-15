Deprived of an opportunity to qualify for last year’s inaugural Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament, Marke Zeleny entered her senior year with plenty of motivation.
And that helped Zeleny take a path unique from most of this year’s other state qualifiers, who will take the mats for year two starting Thursday at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.
Zeleny is the first state qualifier for Oakland-Craig. She is also the lone member of the team.
That leads to practices in some ways more resembling a professional wrestling handicap tag team match than your traditional high school training.
“I wrestle coaches, my siblings — it’s a fun game,” said Zeleny, who is 36-8 this season. “When one gets tired, they go out and everyone rotates in and out. I do the same things the boys are doing, just with coaches. When one gets tired, another one comes in while I’m just go-go-go-go. It’s fun.”
Oakland-Craig assistant coach/older sister Aunbrea Zeleny said what could have been a difficult situation paid off with a district championship at 140 pounds for Marke.
“We all rotate in,” she said. “She’s well-conditioned because she doesn’t get a break. She has her head coach, I’m her older sister, she has another older sister, then she has a brother. We all take turns with her. Her being by herself is a hard obstacle to overcome, but we made it work. And obviously we did it good.”
Facing the challenges of being a one-girl team didn’t faze Marke Zeleny. Not after her junior season — when she was competing for Wahoo — came to an abrupt end.
Just before districts, she suffered a concussion that kept her sidelined for the postseason.
“I had a lot taken from me,” Marke Zeleny said. “A JV took my spot and went to state when I knew I could have done it. I was angry.
“I wanted it and I really drove to it (this season). I practiced my butt off every day.”
Aunbrea Zeleny said that once again her younger sister turned what was a negative into a positive.
“There are a lot of motivational factors,” she said. “She has a lot of drive, a lot of heart, and there was nothing but building her up. She held herself accountable for anything and everything she did.”
Marke Zeleny got on a roll as the season progressed. She enters the state tournament on a 12-match winning streak since splitting a three-match series with Western Iowa’s Sophia Schumacher during Oakland-Craig’s home invite on Jan. 21.
She also has won 19 of 21 matches since dropping down to 140 from 145. Her only other loss was to Boone Central’s Madison Reilly because of injury time in the first round of the Battle Creek invite on Jan. 16. She came back to win three matches by pin in a total of 4:16 to place third.
Aunbrea Zeleny is proud to see Marke taking full advantage of the opportunity she has in the sport.
“It means everything to us,” she said. “That’s my baby sister, and we didn’t have (girls wrestling) when I was younger. We wrestled the boys. To see her move forward and move up, I’d give anything time and time again to go back. I’m beyond proud of her.
“We knew we were going to wrestle at 140, and we know there’s dang amazing girls out there. So to come out and finish first at districts? That’s incredible and unbelievable.”
Even though she is a one-person team, Marke Zeleny isn’t exactly alone. She can often be spotted at meets happily talking to other wrestlers from teams around the state.
“I’ve been doing it for three years now, and it’s a great community,” she said. “All the girls are so supportive. If you’re able to help someone with little tips, they’ll appreciate it. Everybody is just amazing in this sport. I’d recommend it to anyone.”
One challenge for the Zelenys could be how to extend Aunbrea’s superstition of wearing neon orange sweatpants to Marke’s meets at state.
“I found these in her closet,” Aunbrea Zeleny said. “I’ve been wearing them the last four meets, and she keeps winning. They need to go to Omaha. I’ve just got to probably get a waiver since you can’t wear sweats down there.”
AFTER THE excitement of the inaugural girls state meet last year, the sequel promises to be bigger and likely better.
Last year’s event featured 12-girl brackets in 12 weight classes. This year there are 16 wrestlers in each of 14 divisions — the exact same number of qualifiers as in the simultaneously held boys tournament.
“Almost doubling in size, it’s crazy,” said Boone Central coach Josh Majerus, whose team qualified four wrestlers. “There’s a lot of state medalists last year or state qualifiers last year who don’t get in this year because the talent level is a lot better than it was.”
There will be decisions to be made in the near future for girls wrestling by the NSAA. The added competitors at state this year means girls will be competing all three days as opposed to just on Friday and Saturday.
Start times of sessions were slightly adjusted to accommodate the extra matches. But there isn’t any more room to grow under the current three-day combined boys and girls format.
“I would think next year they’re going to have two classes because it’s going to continue to grow,” Majerus said.
RETURNING CHAMPIONS will make their debut for the first time at the girls state tournament.
Eleven out of 12 state champions last year are back, with Pierce’s Kinzie Parsons (185) the only senior among the first class of gold medal winners.
That includes one area champion. West Point-Beemer’s Claire Paasch won the title at 235 last year in impressive fashion with a pin in 14 seconds in the finals.
Paasch has dropped down to 190 this season and has compiled a 39-3 record as a senior.
She said having experience competing in the environment at CHI Health Center is a benefit.
“Being comfortable with how state went last year, just going into the (arena), being able to look up and be comfortable in my position will really help me this year,” Paasch said.
Her three losses have all come to Fairbury’s undefeated Makena Schramm. Schramm and Paasch wouldn’t meet until Saturday’s championship round if they both keep winning.
BATTLE CREEK’S Afftynn Stusse missed out on her entire junior season because of blood clots in her lungs.
Her health was a major concern. Wrestling in the future seemed like a slim possibility.
But Stusse fully recovered, and she is 35-0 at 105 entering the state tournament.
NORFOLK HIGH made a splash at last year’s inaugural state tournament by earning runner-up honors with four medalists.
The Panthers look to have the numbers to again be a strong contender in the team race.
Norfolk qualified eight wrestlers — Tiearra Pollard (105), Jazmin Haller (110), Kali Mangelsen (125), Kylie Beeken (130), Victoria Maxey (135), Laila Cuevas (140), Kayla Bobeldyke (145) and Beverly Bobeldyke (170).
Maxey was third last year at 126 while Pollard finished sixth at 120.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC has its first two-time state qualifier, and she has company this time around.
Senior Quinlyn Kennel returns to Omaha at 235 after going 1-2 as the Knights’ lone qualifier.
She will be joined by a trio of teammates this week — Jordan Aschoff (130), Cecilia Kann (135) and Danielle Carney (190).