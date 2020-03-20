Oakland-Craig’s Benne named honorary captain

After missing much of her sophomore and junior years with injuries, Oakland-Craig guard Kennedy Benne was able to play her whole senior season in relatively good health and shined on both ends of the court.
The 5-foot-7-inch senior led the Knights to a 26-3 record, which included two wins over Class C1 state champion North Bend Central.
Benne was the main ingredient in the Knights’ second consecutive trip to the state semifinals and fourth-place finish.
For her efforts, Benne has been selected as honorary captain for Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s Class C Elite Eight of 2019-20.
For the year, the Oakland-Craig star averaged 20.4 points, 6 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 2.8 assists per game.
“Kennedy is an outstanding athlete who has meant so much to our program. She is a great scorer but also great on defense,” Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. “She plays with so much energy throughout the game. Her leadership and enthusiasm the last four years has really helped build our program..”
Benne finished her career with 1,317 points in the equivalent of three seasons and set Oakland-Craig school records for steals in both a season (157) and a career (322).
She’s joined on the squad by fellow seniors Kaci Day of Ponca, Lauren Emanuel of North Bend Central and Miah Wiebelhaus of North Central.
The team also includes three juniors — Alyssa Eichelberger of O’Neill, Lacey Sprakel of Crofton and Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer — and sophomore Sophia Hass of Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Day, Sprakel and Swanson are repeat selections from last year while Wiebelhaus was part of the Class D first team in 2019.
Benne was a first-team selection in 2018, her sophomore year, but was limited to just half the season a year ago due to injuries and still garnered second-team honors.
Meanwhile, Eichelberger and Hass were both part of the third team last year, and Emanuel was among the honorably mentioned.
Seven area Class C1 and C2 teams qualified for the state tournament this year: Class C1 state champion North Bend Central; Class C2 runner-up Ponca; C2 third-place finisher Crofton; C2 fourth-place finisher Oakland Craig; C1 quarterfinalist West Point-Beemer and C2 quarterfinalists Clarkson/Leigh and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
Selections are based on coaches’ nominations, recommendations of opponents’ coaches, statistics and observations of Daily News writers.