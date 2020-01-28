HUMPHREY — Kennedy Benne poured in 36 points to lead Class C No. 1 and unbeaten Oakland-Craig past Class D No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55-40.
“It was a good win. They're a great team,” Benne said. “We had a hard week, so we had to grind it out.”
The Knights, No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald's all-class rankings, played and won three games in five days against previously undefeated North Bend Central, Class B Norris and now previously once-beaten H/LHF.
“This last stretch of our season has really been a test,” Benne said. “It's been crazy, but we live for these games; we've been wanting to play them all season long.”
Benne scored early and often in the first quarter, connecting on a 3 from the baseline, using the glass on a 12-footer from the elbow, draining a running jumper and hitting one of two free throws. All in the game's first three minutes and 15 seconds.
“There have been nights when Kennedy gets a lot of attention and other girls step up,” O-C coach Joe Anderson said. “But tonight, Kennedy just kind of took over for us. When we need points, she's definitely our go-to girl and she showed why she's one of the best players in the state tonight.”
You won't get any argument form Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Kandee Hanzel. “Benne's just too hard to stop. I mean she's just a phenomenal player.”
Later in the first quarter, Benne drove for a layup to put the Knights up 14-4 and Oakland-Craig led 14-6 after one.
The Bulldogs charged out the gate in the second Brooklyn Magsamen's 3 triggered a 7-1 run that pulled the red and blue to within two at 15-13.
That's when Benne heated up again with a 3 from the top of the key, two free throws and a three-point play to put the Knights on top 23-18 with 55 seconds left in the half.
On the Bulldogs' next possession, O-C's Chaney Nelson stole the ball and fired it up the court to her twin sister Sadie, who scored on a layup to give the Knights a 25-18 halftime lead.
Benne had 20 of her team's 25 points at halftime and scored the first two buckets of the third quarter, including a coast-to-coast layup.
The Knights' defense continued to cause the Bulldogs problems on the defensive end, forcing 26 turnovers on the night compared to Oakland-Craig's 17.
Another Magsamen 3 with 3:59 to go in the quarter pulled H/LHF to within five at 35-30. But they were the last points the Bulldogs would score in the period. Two more Benne buckets and a Chaney Nelson 3 had Knights on top 40-30 entering the final eight minutes.
A Jeannina Blahak free throw and another Benne basket had Oakland-Craig on top 43-30 and the Bulldogs would not be within single digits for the remainder of the evening.
Benne finished the night with all but 19 of her team's 55 points. Meanwhile, Magsamen and Britney Veik scored nine points apiece for the Bulldogs.
The Knights held the rebounding advantage at 29-25 and shot 44 % from the field (20 of 45) while holding H/LHF to 29% (11 of 38).
“Sometimes losing isn't bad,” Hanzel said. “This is going to humble us a little bit but it's not going to set us back. I think the girls will continue to fight and say, 'We're not going to lose like that again.' ”
Next up for both teams is the loaded East Husker Conference tournament. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family hosts Madison on Friday while Oakland-Craig received a first-round bye and will entertain either Howells-Dodge or Tekamah-Herman on Monday.
“It's going to be a grind,” Anderson said. “You look down the line, there's some great teams and a lot of different teams that could win it. The East Husker Conference is about as good as it gets.”
“It's going to be fun,” Hanzel said. “That's why we play.”
Oakland-Craig 14 11 15 15 — 55
Humphrey/Lindsay HF 6 12 12 10 — 40
OAKLAND-CRAIG (18-0): Chaney Nelson 1-6 0-0 3; Kennedy Benne 14-21 6-11 36; Syd Guzinski 0-4 1-2 1; Mya Guzinski 0-1 0-0 0; Edie Anderson 0-1 0-0 0; Sadie Nelson 2-5 1-2 6; Makenna Pearson 2-4 1-2 5; Jeannina Blahak 1-2 2-4 4; Totals 20-45 11-21 55.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (16-2): Riley Jurgens 0-3 3-4 3; Paige Beller 0-3 1-4 1; Brooklyn Magsamen 3-3 0-0 9; Alisha Dahlberg 0-1 1-2 1; Allie Schneider 2-8 2-2 7; Lexi Frauendorfer 0-3 3-5 3; Brittney Veik 3-11 2-2 9; Daisy Korus 0-1 0-0 0; Addison Schneider 3-5 1-3 7; Totals 11-38 13-22 40.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: O-C 4 (C. Nelson, Benne 2, S. Nelson); H/LHF 5 (Magsamen 3, Al. Schneider, Veik).