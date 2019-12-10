Oakland-Craig rolls over Clarkson/Leigh

CLARKSON – Class C No. 3 Oakland-Craig held No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh to just 13 first-half points en route to a convincing 55-31 victory in East Husker Conference action here on Tuesday.
“That was just a great team win for us,” Knight coach Joe Anderson said. “I thought we shared the ball really well and we had a lot of people who really contributed.”
Last March, after finishing third place in the Class C2 state tournament, Oakland-Craig had to say goodbye to the state's leading scorer, Dacey Nelson, so Anderson knew his team would have to be all the better defensively this season. Are they ever.
The Knights had limited their first two opponents to 38 points combined and put the clamps down on the Patriots as well.
“I thought we came out and played really aggressive on the defensive end,” Anderson said. “That created a lot of points for us.”
“They're up in your dish and we've got to find a way to score at the rim,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said. “We've got to find a way to drive it into the paint; those are two things that really frustrated us.”
Offensively Oakland-Craig's all-state candidate, Kennedy Benne was held scoreless in the first half, and the Knights still scored 30 points.
“Teams are going to learn quickly that even if they shut me down, it doesn't matter because the other four girls on the court can score and I'm confident in all their abilities,” Benne said.
Benne finished the game with five points, but a trio of freshmen lit up the scoreboard, with 34 of the team's 55 points.
Syd Guzinski led all scorers with 14 while Sadie and Chaney Nelson – Dacey's twin sisters – added 12 and eight points respectively.
“All three of our freshmen can score. People are going to find that out.” Anderson said. “Not only can they score, they play good defense too. They're really aggressive on that end.”
Meanwhile, 6-1 junior, Jeannina Blahak scored 11 points and was a force on both the offensive and defensive glass.
Oakland-Craig looks to be in mid-season form which is all the more impressive considering that during the first week-and-a-half of practice, Anderson – who is also the school's head football coach – was preparing his boys for the state championship game.
“For seven days there, we went 6 a.m. for girls basketball practice and then we did football after school,” Anderson said.
“I just credit the girls for being flexible. They're the ones that had to get up all those mornings too, and they were great about it.”
Murren said it was a game his team can learn from. “We knew coming in, we were going to take some bumps and bruises along the road,” he said. “We've just got to keep grinding. It's a long season.”
O-C 18 12 21 4 – 55
C/L 9 4 7 11 – 31
OAKLAND-CRAIG-Craig (3-0): Chaney Nelson 3 2-2 8; Kennedy Benne 2 0-1 4; Syd Guzinski 5 1-3 14; Mya Guzinski 0 2-7 2; Edie Anderson 1 0-0 2; Sadie Nelson 5 0-1 12; Makenna Pearson 1 0-0 2; Jeannina Balahak 4 3-3 11; Totals: 21 8-17 55.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (1-2): Ashlynn Novotny 0 1-2 1; Kim Stodola 2 0-0 4; Makenna Held 0 0-1 0; Kennedy Settje 4 1-1 9; Faith Indra 1 0-2 2; Bailey Lemburg1 1-2 3; Cassidy Hoffman 1 1-2 3; Alissa Kasik 1 3-4 5; Kayden Schumacher 2 0-0 4; Totals: 12 7-14 31.
3-point field goals: O-C 5: S. Guzinski (3), S. Nelson (2); C/L 0