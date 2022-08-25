OAKLAND – Brandi Helzer’s ace serve seemed to be a fitting way for Oakland-Craig to close out its season opener.
Helzer played a big part in the defending Class C2 state champions outlasting Howells-Dodge – last year’s D1 champs – 22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10 on Thursday.
She recorded a team-high 19 kills and also added four of the Knights’ 10 aces.
“It was so much fun,” the 5-foot-11 sophomore outside hitter said. “The team worked together and came together in the end. It was just a great match. Last year, we lost to them in four, so it was good to come together in the end and win this one.”
Howells-Dodge took a 5-2 lead in the deciding set before Oakland-Craig took over. Leading 12-10, the Knights closed it out on a Helzer kill, a kill from Shea Johnson and Helzer’s ace.
“It’s such a crazy way to open a season with such a great team,” Knights coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. “It’s two teams playing each other that were state champions last year, so we knew it was going to be a big match.”
Grace Baumert had seven of her match-high 20 kills in the first set to help the Jaguars take a 1-0 lead.
But Oakland-Craig used five aces to dominate the second set and even the match up.
“We’re always an aggressive serving team,” Rennerfeldt said. “That’s something we always pride ourselves on with our team. But, because of that, we missed too many serves at times today. But I feel like our serving got them out of system for a while which really helped us as well.”
Helzer put down eight kills in the third set to put the Knights up 2-1.
“Brandi Helzer was hot tonight and Gretchen Seagren was hot,” Rennerfeldt said. “They are our two sophomore hitters, and I was really proud of them. I thought they both played really well.
“When they were in the front row, we were able to go to them and they got some big plays for us.”
Helzer said the team had a good mindset after the first set.
“We just relaxed and played our game,” she said. “It isn’t about what the other side is doing. It’s just about our team and starting our season off right.”
But Howells-Dodge wasn’t done. It used a 9-0 run in the fourth set to turn a 9-6 deficit into a 15-9 lead and held on to force a fifth.
“When we passed it well, set it up and swung, things went well,” Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said. “A lot of times if we didn’t get a good pass, our setter was running all over the place. That kind of killed us tonight. When we did do that job, that is usually when we had our success.”
Rennerfeldt said the first set showed her team needs to be ready to play since it will have a target on its back all season long – even when playing against another team that claimed gold in Lincoln last November.
“I feel like they had a jamboree on Monday and played a good team (Humphrey St. Francis), and that probably better prepared them for this because unfortunately our competition was different on Monday,” she said. “We weren’t ready in the first set, as you could tell. I didn’t like how we started. But I’m proud of them for fighting until the end. We showed some composure there to not give up.”
Helzer agreed: “We know we have a target on our back. Out of the whole school, we’re the first girls team to have it, and we know what we’re doing. We’re going to compete, and we’re going to show them that we are Oakland-Craig.”
Seagren finished with 12 kills and three blocks while Johnson added 12 kills, four aces and four blocks. Adi Rennerfeldt amassed 46 set assists.
Carly Bayer added 10 kills while Blair Fiala had 38 set assists for Howells-Dodge.
“We knew it was going to be a competitive one,” Janke said. “There were just things that we had errors on and kind of let them take over. They worked with us on that. They saw our errors and used it against us.”
The Jaguars will take the close loss and use it as a learning experience.
“In the first game, you learn a lot,” Janke said. “I came in here with a plan and we completely changed it. We moved players around. You learn things as you go.
“We now know who can work where and some player things. We’re trying to fill a spot, and we don’t know who we have to fill that spot yet. We’re still pushing to find that person.”
Howells-Dodge 25 12 19 25 10
Oakland-Craig 22 25 25 23 15
HOWELLS-DODGE (kills-aces-blocks): Blair Fiala 1-0-0, Jade Bayer 0-0-0, Carly Bayer 10-0-1, Kara Cerveny 1-0-0, Grace Baumert 20-0-0, Ava Noyd 4-1-2, Natalie Pieper 6-2-0. Totals 42-3-3.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (kills-aces-blocks): Kara Peterson 0-0-0, Adi Rennerfeldt 1-0-1, Brandi Helzer 19-4-0, Maycie Johnson 7-0-0, Gretchen Seagren 12-0-3, Shea Johnson 12-4-4, Laryn Johnson 0-1-0, Anisten Rennerfeldt 0-1-0. Totals 51-10-8.
Set assists: HD 39 (Fiala 38, Noyd 1); OC 48 (Adi Rennerfeldt 46, L. Johnson 2).