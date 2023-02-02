WEST POINT — After two meetings, Oakland-Craig and Pender girls basketball teams look like evenly matched teams whenever they take the court.
But during Thursday’s clash in the East Husker Conference tournament semifinals at West Point-Beemer, the Knights held one glaring advantage.
Oakland-Craig’s bench outscored Pender’s 14-0 and provided a key spark in the second quarter to set up a 43-39 victory.
That avenged a seven-point loss to the Pendragons early in the season.
“We did change our game plan a lot,” Oakland-Craig coach Scott Guzinski said. “We didn’t try to press them one time, and usually we’re a pressing team, so that’s a big change.
“We had some kids come in off the bench who made some big shots, especially in the first half when we were behind. We were behind 14-6 and Bailey Pelan came off the bench and made two big 3s, and Morgan Ray came off the bench and scored five points in the first half and made another (3-pointer) in the second half. To have eight kids contribute like that was a big part.”
Maya Dolliver banked in a 35-footer at the buzzer to give Pender (19-3) a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, then Dolliver and Avery Wegner added baskets to push it to 14-6.
Pelan hit her back-to-back 3s to close the gap to 16-15, and Ray’s trey pushed the Knights ahead.
“Sadie (Nelson) made a very good play to the hoop and passed it back to me,” said Ray, who finished with eight points after averaging 2.3 per game. “I was open thanks to her. That was her.
“It was fun to come off the bench and hit a couple shots. But I have to thank (my teammates). They were the ones who got me open.”
Pender coach Jason Dolliver said Oakland-Craig’s 11 bench points in the second quarter led to a big momentum swing.
“Everybody who plays for them are good players, so it didn’t surprise me when those shots went in,” he said. “You hope a bench player doesn’t go 3 for 3 from the 3-point line. You hope they go 2 for 3 at best.”
It wasn’t a surprise to Guzinski, either, although this was a different spotlight for those players.
“We’ve been doing that to people all year, but usually when those kids go in we’re in the lead and it’s a different game,” he said. “But Morgan’s a junior who had a lot of experience. Bailey played a lot last year as a freshman. Those kids have done that stuff before.”
The Knights carried their momentum into the second half and extended their lead to 36-25. They were able to get their transition offense going, and Chaney Nelson scored eight of her 10 points in the third period.
But Oakland-Craig (17-3) went 5 for 13 from the free-throw line in the fourth and committed seven turnovers, opening the door for the Pendragons to close to within 40-37 on an Olyvia Nelson basket with 2:24 left.
“What I was most proud of was they were up 11 fourth quarter and we had it to one possession without a whole lot of time left,” Jason Dolliver said. “That’s all you can ask for — keep fighting and don’t ever give up.”
The Knights burned clock down the stretch and advanced to the East Husker championship game for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
“Sometimes I worry because our nature is to be aggressive all the time,” Guzinski said. “We worked on holding onto the ball a little bit (Wednesday at practice) for the first time all year — probably not enough. But having three seniors, Bailey and Adi (Rennderfeldt) out there at the end, five kids who can handle the ball, it can make a coach feel good about that.”
Wegner finished with a game-high 16 points and 13 rebounds for Pender. Lillie Timm added 10 points.
“I told the girls in the locker room we gave up 43 points both times we played them,” Jason Dolliver said. “We scored 50 the first time, we scored 39 the second time. Shots weren’t falling. We got a lot of good looks, and if we put a few more through the rim, that’s our game.
“We played great defense. I was so proud of that effort. It’s not like we played bad offensively. We just didn’t make the shots when we needed the shots.”
Sadie Nelson joined her sister Chaney with 10 points to pace Oakland-Craig, which faces North Bend Central for the second consecutive season in the EHC final on Saturday at Midland University.
“I feel good for the kids because when they sat down and wrote down their goals at the beginning of the year, one of their goals was to get to championship Saturday,” Guzinski said. “So if we would have lost today, it probably would have been hard to bounce back. But now I feel like we’ll have a lot of energy at practice tomorrow.”
NORTH BEND CENTRAL scored the first 10 points of the second half and allowed only nine points after halftime to pull away from Clarkson/Leigh for a 44-27 victory in the second East Husker semifinal.
“We were just kind of sloppy all night, and when you see a zone (defense) all night, you’re going to have to knock down some shots,” Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said. “We didn’t knock them down early and we kind of got frustrated, which led to some of our other issues. But those (third-quarter 3-pointers) were big to just give us a little bit of comfort.”
Madison Bishop and Josie Cleveringa hit 3-pointers to key the 10-0 run that turned a 22-18 halftime lead into a 32-18 advantage.
The Tigers outscored the Patriots 12-2 in the third quarter with Kaitlyn Emanuel not scoring a point. She finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
North Bend Central (19-1) held Chloe Hanel, who averages 20.8 points, to a season-low nine. Jessica Hoffman also scored nine for Clarkson/Leigh (16-4).
“I wasn’t really excited (with the team’s defense) in the first half,” Sterup said. “We gave them a few more things than we would have liked to, but the second half I thought we locked down and did a really good job.
“(Hanel) is tough to guard, and Lindsey (Emanuel) and Josie and everyone who had a hand in (guarding her) did a really good job.”
Lindsey Emanuel finished with a game-high 15 points for the Tigers, who turn their attention to Oakland-Craig.
North Bend Central has lost to the Knights in two of the last three EHC finals, and the Tigers haven’t won a conference championship since 2017 despite being the three-time defending Class C1 state champions.
“It’s one of those things where I don’t even know if they think it would be bad luck if we win,” Sterup said. “We certainly would like to win one. I’d like to see this group do that, so they’ve certainly earned their opportunity.
“If we play our best on Saturday, whatever happens happens. I would just like to see us play our best and see how it goes.”
GIRLS
Pender 10 9 6 14 — 39
Oakland-Craig 6 15 15 7 — 43
PENDER (19-3): Maya Dolliver 4-12 0-2 9; Avery Wegner 4-9 7-8 16; Kirsten Frey 0-3 0-0 0; Lillie Timm 2-9 5-6 10; Olyvia Nelson 2-4 0-1 4; Hadley Walsh 0-1 0-0 0; Madalyn Dolliver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-40 12-17 39.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (17-3): Chaney Nelson 3-13 3-5 10; Adi Rennerfeldt 2-4 0-2 4; Syd Guzinski 1-4 1-2 3; Sadie Nelson 2-10 5-10 10; Shea Johnson 0-0 2-4 2; Bailey Pelan 2-4 0-2 6; Laryn Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Morgan Ray 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 13-38 11-25 43.
BOYS
Clarkson/Leigh 8 10 2 7 — 27
North Bend Central 9 13 12 10 — 44
CLARKSON/LEIGH (16-4): Chloe Hanel 4-14 0-0 9; Jessica Hoffman 3-4 3-4 9; Korbee Wendt 0-2 0-0 0; Brynn Settje 1-8 1-2 3; Baylee Settje 0-3 0-2 0; Cadence Indra 0-3 0-0 0; Ava Kasik 2-4 0-0 4; Gracie Eisenmann 0-1 0-0 0; Izzy Hollatz 0-0 0-0 0; Cassi Rayback 0-0 0-0 0; Nevaeh Zulkowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-40 4-8 27.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (19-1): Kathryn Gaughan 1-2 0-0 3; Madison Bishop 2-8 0-0 5; Kaitlyn Emanuel 5-13 3-5 13; Lindsey Emanuel 7-10 1-2 15; Josie Cleveringa 2-6 2-2 7; Lauren Sterup 0-3 1-2 1; Brooklyn Shaw 0-1 0-0 0; Abby Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Cassandra Burbach 0-0 0-0 0; Sarah Voss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 7-11 44.