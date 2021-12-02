OAKLAND — Although Oakland-Craig girls basketball coach Scott Guzinski wasn't ready to announce his lineup when we visited with him on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, he admitted it's plausible that 80% of the Knights starters would be twins.
Chaney and Sadie Nelson, as well as Laryn and Shae Johnson, are all juniors. They're joined by a pair of other juniors, Sydney Guzinski (Scott's daughter) and Maycie Johnson, who make up an 11th grade class that has seen success on the basketball and volleyball courts as well as the cross country courses.
A pair of freshmen — Adi Rennerfeldt and Gretchen Seagren — who were instrumental in the school's state volleyball title last month, will likely also get some quality varsity minutes.
"Sadie, Chaney and Syd all have a lot of experience," Scott Guzinski said. "Laryn and Shae also have a lot of experience. They've been in big games, we've been in conference finals, they've played in the state tournament."
The Nelson sisters — along with Guzinski — have been playing extensively since they were freshmen, a year after an older Nelson, the twins' sister Dacey, graduated following a stellar career in which she finished as one of the state's most prolific scorers.
"We didn't get to play with her, but it's great getting to play with (Chaney), on and off the court," Sadie said. "We have a really good team chemistry."
That chemistry is especially evident with her sister. "We have this, like, I know exactly where she's going to go," Sadie said. "We always kind of joke about having twin telepathy because we always kind of feel each other on the court and we know what each other likes and what kind of passes, what kind of shots are best."
Chaney added that the closeness extends to the relatively young Knight roster. "We're a very strong team, we're very tight," she said. "We don't have any seniors, but our juniors have definitely got a lot of varsity experience and the volleyball team won the state championship, mostly with juniors."
Chaney was not part of the volleyball team as she ran cross country and qualified for the state meet for a third consecutive year. Meanwhile, Sadie was part of the volleyball squad but missed much of the season because of a knee injury.
The other set of Oakland-Craig twins, Laryn and Shae Johnson, both started on the championship volleyball team on which most team members — including coach Becky Rennerfeldt — had at least one relative on the team.
Still, Laryn said, the members of the basketball team are just as close. "Basketball, we don't have the cousin connection and we don't have as many sisters, but we do have us twins," she said. "We've grown up playing together. I've played with Sadie and Chaney and Maycie (Johnson) and Johnna (Peterson), literally since third grade, so we all kind of get each other."
Shea said she expects the school's volleyball success to transfer to the basketball court. "I feel like just having that success, it makes us want to work harder to get there again," she said, "because it was a really fun experience and we all know that we have the potential and the athletic ability, and we know that if we work together like we did last season, that we can get there."
Scott Guzinski said he expects the 2021-22 version of the Oakland-Craig girls to get up and down the court quickly. "We want to play with pace," he said. "We talked about how we want to be fast but not be reckless. We want to get a shot every time we have the ball and then we want to press. We want to make other people go faster than they want to go, and we're probably going to have to have eight or nine kids if we want to do that."
But Guzinski said he feels he does have eight or nine kids who can compete at the varsity level, despite having just 13 girls out for basketball.
"We have three returning starters, but we also had some injuries last year, so we have two or three other girls that have started games, so we do have some experience," Guzinski said.
The coach said after a little more than a week into winter camp, he liked what he saw. "We've shot it really well in practice, so far, which has made me a little nervous because I can't figure out if we're bad at defense or good at offense," he joked.
Along with winning the state volleyball crown this fall, Oakland-Craig girls basketball teams advanced to the state semifinals in both 2019 and 2020. Guzinski said that kind of experience is invaluable. "I don't think they're afraid of big games," he said. "They've got that experience with a lot of people around, so that makes a big difference."
The coach also likes the culture of the school. "I think everybody feels good about being an O-C Knight. The first thing my daughter Syd said, when she came home (from the state volleyball tournament) to her younger sister is 'Now we've got to go get you one of these.' Her younger sister is an eighth grader, and I think they're hungry to get more of that success."
Guzinski said he'd also like to see the Knights experience more success because they're just good kids.
"When we have weightlifting, we have 13 kids on our team; 13 kids show up. They don't miss practice, they don't miss weights. It's just what they do. And, a lot of that is their parents and (former head and current assistant coach) Joe (Anderson). Joe was here a long time before I got here and he worked with them and now I just get the chance to be around them every day. (Practice) is my favorite part of every day."
CLASS C
Two-time defending Class C1 state champion North Bend Central edged out Ponca as the choice to hold the No. 1 position to start the 2021-22 season. The Tigers return their top two players from last year's title team in sisters Sydney and Kaitlyn Emanuel.
They'll rely on some younger players who will have to step up and fill the shoes of graduated seniors Hannah Williams, Ally Pojar and Cierra Kluthe, but coach Aaron Sterup said the Tigers have some players who are up for the challenge.
"I think the people we're replacing them with are very capable kids and are looking to show what they can do," Sterup said. "We're pretty excited about what we have coming back, and we feel like we're going to have a pretty good shot at being competitive with our schedule again."
Sterup said he's got a core of seven or eight kids he and his assistants feel good about. "I think all of them are certainly capable, including (senior) Madelyn Gaughen, (junior) Madison Bishop and (sophomore) Josie Cleveringa."
Meanwhile, Sydney Emanuel, a 5-foot-7-inch senior, averaged 15 points and four rebounds per game last year while Kaitlyn, a 6-foot junior, contributed 17 points and eight rebounds per contest.
"They're do-it-all players. They play on both ends, really good athletes," Sterup said. "They're really good leaders, so we'll certainly rely on them a lot."
Ponca gets the nod at No. 2. The Indians have brought home the Class C2 state runner-up trophy after each of the past two seasons, and a trio of tall, talented juniors are looking to take the school to its fourth consecutive state tournament and bring home its first championship.
Coach Bob Hayes will look for leadership out of 6-foot Samantha Ehlers, 5-11 Ashlyn Kingsbury and 5-10 Gracen Evans. The three juniors combined to average 33 points and 20 rebounds per game last year. Senior Addie McGill and junior Mattie Milligan round out the projected starting lineup.
"We have some experience coming back, but we need some girls to step up and fill some holes," Hayes said.
Third-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic coach Jerry Stracke will have to replace his tallest player from last year, Brandi Doernemann, and leading scorer Brenna Rief, but he has five seniors to build around, staring with 5-7 guard Sophia Hass. "Once again, Class C2 will be loaded with good teams, but being in the Mid-State Conference will help us get ready for postseason play," Stracke said.
Defending Class C2 state champion Crofton opens the year at No. 4. The Warriors will have to replace their two best players off last year's side in Lacey Sprakel and Kaley Einrem but have three seniors — Alexis Folkers, Ella Wragge and Jayden Jordan — who all averaged between six and 10 points per game.
"We have good talent and depth," coach Aaron Losing said. "Our team speed should help us be successful."
Oakland-Craig will start the season in the No. 5 slot. The Knights have the momentum of a state volleyball crown and three juniors — Chaney Nelson, Sadie Nelson and Sydney Guzinski — who have all either started or played a lot since they were freshmen.
Clarkson/Leigh opens the season in sixth. Sophomore Chloe Hanel and senior Kennedy Settje return after leading the Patriots to district finals in each of the past two years. "Having some players step up into new roles will be a key for us as well as finding others to step up and score the ball," coach Matt Murren said.
No. 7 Norfolk Catholic lacks experience but has good athletes, including 6-1 sophomore forward Avery Yosten, who averaged nine points and six rebounds as a freshman.
Fresh off a 15-8 season in 2020-21, Ainsworth grabbed the eighth and final position for Class C. The Bulldogs return all five starters, including seniors Kaitlyn Nelson and Bria Delimont, who both averaged nine points per game.
"We have a strong team of leaders that have played together for many years," coach Julie Micheel said. "They work hard and are determined to be successful.”
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, West Point-Beemer, O'Neill, Pender, Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley, North Central and Wisner-Pilger were all considered for the Class C chart but will start the season as honorably mentioned.
CLASS D
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has unfinished business as the Bulldogs open the year as No. 1 among Northeast and North Central Nebraska's Class D1 and D2 teams.
Last March, the Bulldogs were taking on Fremont Bergan in the first quarter of the opening round of the Class D1 state tournament, when junior 6-1 center Addison Schneider suffered a devastating knee injury.
Schneider averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds per game during the season, and losing her made the Bulldogs' already tough hill to climb a whole lot tougher.
But Schneider is back for her senior year after competing in and excelling during a full season of volleyball. Coach Kandee Hanzel is expecting great things. "She's gotten a little bit quicker," Hanzel said. "With her inside, I just don't know if we face anybody that can stand up to her strength and abilities."
Schneider and three other starters are back for another shot at the gold. Senior Paige Beller returns after averaging 10 points, six rebounds and three steals along with Halle Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer.
"I thought we were going to be in the finals last year," Hanzel said. "I can't imagine not being in there this year.
"Now, granted, we've got to take care of business early and do the right thing first. I'm always a believer that you take one game at a time, but I hope we can get those girls back there (to the state tournament). They deserve it."
Perennial power Wynot will try to make a 12th trip to Lincoln in 13 years. The Blue Devils will be led by senior forward Karley Heimes, who averaged 13 points per game as a junior.
Elgin Public/Pope John opens the 2021-22 campaign at No. 3. Sophomore Ashlynne Charf will lead the way. She averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman.
"We have a lot of returning players this year," coach Randy Eisenhauer said. "Hard work and effort will go a long ways with this group."
For the first time in four years, Humphrey St. Francis will not have Allison Weidner, who, as of Nov. 26, was averaging seven points, five rebounds and four assists per game as a freshman at Nebraska.
The Flyers do have junior Kaylee Stricklin, who returns after averaging 12 points per game in 2020-21.
"We have to replace 60% of productivity lost to graduation," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "We do bring back a good amount of game experience. We're small but athletic."
No. 5 Summerland will open its first season as a consolidated school in a beautiful new arena located in a rural area roughly equidistant from Ewing, Clearwater and Orchard.
The Bobcats have two returning starters, including sophomore Adyson Mlnarik, who averaged seven points a game.
"We'll be athletic but will need to develop depth through the season," coach Greg Appleby said. "We'll have new roles for many players and have to replace career scoring leader Brenna Wagner."
It's the same old story for sixth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic. As in years past, the Trojans will have few Class D teams on their schedule and will prepare for the postseason with a steady diet of Class C1 and C2 opponents.
Coach Craig Wortmann welcomes back three starters, including 6-foot junior forward Laney Kathol. "We'll need to stay healthy and hope our younger players can pick up the game quickly," Wortmann said.
Fresh off a Class D1 state volleyball championship, Howells-Dodge opens the basketball campaign at No. 7. Senior guard Jaedyn Ratzlaff returns after averaging 11 points per game last season.
Coach Scott Polacek said his Jaguars would be a strong pressing team. "We'll need to lean on our perimeter scorers," he said. "Both our super-challenging conference and nonconference schedules should prepare us to make a competitive run at districts."
Plainview earned the nod over O'Neill St. Mary's for the eighth and final spot on the preseason ratings ladder.
Senior center Peace Akinnigbagbe returns after putting up 14 points per game as a junior.
"We built some success last year, and we're hoping to build on that this season," coach Mike Pardun said. "We'll need to develop more consistency every night out to be successful."