Oakland-Craig knocks off unbeaten Cedar Catholic

HARTINGTON — The Oakland-Craig Knights and the Class C No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans came into Friday night for what would be their seventh meeting in the last five seasons, two of which came in the Class C2 playoffs.
This time, the Knights won perhaps the best installment yet between the two in that span, upsetting the Trojans 21-19 and handing them their first loss of the season. Oakland-Craig has now won six of those seven games.
“When push came to shove at the end, our guys stepped up and executed the game plan and made plays,” coach Joe Anderson said. “That was the biggest thing.”
The game was tied at 13 heading into the second half. Cedar Catholic started on offense, but Oakland-Craig forced a quick three and out.
The Knights proceeded to answer with a 10-play, 75 yard drive that ended with an L.J. McNeill touchdown — his second of the day — and took five minutes, eight seconds off the clock. The senior running back had 31 carries for 117 yards, both career highs.
Braylon Anderson then found Corbin Guill in the endzone for a two-point conversion to go up 21-13.
Five plays into Cedar Catholic’s next drive, Grant Arens got a handoff underneath and found enough space to score from 53 yards out and give the Trojans a chance to tie it on a two-point conversion.
However, a delay of game penalty backed them up five yards. Once they got the play off, Andrew Jones rolled out to his left and found Jaxson Bernecker in the end zone, but his pass was ruled incomplete and the Knights stayed up by two.
Grant Arens takes an underneath handoff 53 yards for a touchdown. Two-pointer is no good. @OC_Knights 21, @CedarCatholic 19; 2:38 3Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/b9nC3nSErJ— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 24, 2022
Oakland-Craig was unable to extend the lead on its next drive and Cedar Catholic got the fourth quarter started with a drive that got to the Knights 33. However, the orange and black forced three straight incompletions and a turnover on downs, getting the ball back with 9:37 remaining.
The Knights embarked on a drive that kept on going, especially after a roughing the kicker penalty and a measurement that determined a first down. Eventually, the Trojans were forced to use all three of their timeouts and were able to force a fourth and 3 at their own 10 with 1:46 remaining.
Still, the Knights had a chance to end it with a first down.
On the ensuing play, McNeill was stopped just short of the goal line, giving Cedar Catholic one last chance to win it.
This put the ball back in the hands of an offense that Anderson knew had athletes all over the field.
“It wasn’t going to be easy, I knew it wasn’t just going to be a three and out,” Anderson said. “But we just didn’t want to give up the big play over the top and make them earn it.”
First Jones scrambled for a 12-yard gain, then he found Carson Arens for a 24-yard pass to bring it into Oakland-Craig territory. The Knights’ defense forced a fourth down, but Jones found Bernecker to keep the drive alive with 15 seconds left.
On the next play, a pass interference was called on the Knights, putting the ball on the 14-yard-line with just five seconds remaining.
That’s when Cedar Catholic’s coach Chad Cattau sent Arens out for a 31-yard field goal to win it. His kick sailed wide right and the Knights secured the win.
FINAL: @OC_Knights 21, @CedarCatholic 19. Grant Arens’s game-winning field goal on the last play of the game is no good. A thriller in Hartington. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/ZiiM9cpACH— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 24, 2022
“I thought our kids played hard, both teams competed really well and they reality got after each other,” Cattau said. “We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game and they were just able to make more plays than we were.”
Cedar Catholic went into Friday with great defensive numbers, having allowed just 24 points in its first four games.
However, it was Oakland-Craig’s defense that came up big in this one. On top of the missed field goal and the failed two-point conversion, they forced two turnovers on downs.
No Knight has been more impactful on defense this season than J.T. Brands, a junior all-state defensive tackle who came into the game with the team lead with 27 total tackles.
On both sides of the ball, winning the line of scrimmage for Brands and his teammates involved maximum effort.
“We always work on firing off the ball,” he said. “Getting in close and just driving your feet until the whistle blows.”
It was a tough start for the Knights, who seemed to have trouble getting out of their own way to start.
It started on their first drive of the game when Braylon Anderson threw an interception that put the Trojans just 41 yards away from the end zone. They ended up scoring five plays later, but missed the extra point.
Cedar Catholic threatened again on its next drive with first and 10 at the Oakland-Craig 11, but a run for no gain and three straight incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs.
The Knights got backed up to their own 1 following a delay of game and a run that knocked Carter Bousquet back five yards, but thanks to a 74-yard pass from Anderson to Lincoln Benne, the drive continued and led to McNeill scoring.
The Knights then went up 7-6 on Brands’ extra point with 10:28 in the second.
Ty Thoene then took the ensuing kickoff back to the Oakland-Craig 40 and a horse collar penalty brought them to the 25. The Knights did force fourth and goal at the four, but the Trojans were still able to score.
Anderson was picked off again on the ensuing drive, but made up for it on the Knights’ next drive, as he found Payton Novak for a touchdown to tie the game. However Brands’ extra point was blocked, keeping the game tied 13-13 at halftime.
“I’m really proud of the way that we refocused in the second quarter,” Anderson said. “We put a couple of nice scoring drives together in the second quarter and kind of got some of that momentum back.”
With two losses already on their record sheet, this win was a big one for the Knights. Anderson hopes that the team can build off of this.
“Maybe we were doubting ourselves a little bit after two losses early in the year, but this should give us some confidence back knowing that we can play with the top teams in Class C2 and no doubt that they are,” Anderson said of Cedar Catholic. “They’re going to be a tough out for anybody in the future.
“This should give us a lot of momentum. We start district next week. We have a big district game with Fremont Bergan so it’s a good springboard for us.”
Meanwhile, Cedar Catholic hosts Atkinson West Holt next Friday, Sept. 30.
Oakland-Craig (3-2) 0 13 8 0 — 21
Cedar Catholic (4-1) 6 7 6 0 — 19
FIRST QUARTER
HCC: James Christensen 10 pass from Andrew Jones (kick failed) 7:56.
SECOND QUARTER
O-C: L.J. McNeill 3 run (J.T. Brands kick) 10:28.
HCC: Spencer Albers 5 pass from Jones (Grant Arens kick) 6:58.
O-C: Payton Novak 15 pass from Braylon Anderson (kick failed) 0:17.
THIRD QUARTER
O-C: McNeill 1 run (Corbin Guill pass from Anderson) 5:16.
HCC: Arens 53 run (two-point conversion failed) 2:38.